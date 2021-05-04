H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden wrestling defeats Cherryville, Polk County

The Panthers lost to the Knights in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Monday in Huntersville, giving up four goals in the opening half before allowing three more goals in the second half. Hibriten caps the season at 12-2-1, while Lake Norman Charter is now 15-0 heading into Wednesday’s second-round match at No. 2 Wilkes Central (15-0), which knocked off 15th-seeded Pisgah on Monday.