H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden wrestling defeats Cherryville, Polk County

The Maiden wrestling team swept a road tri-match against Cherryville and Polk County on Monday in Cherryville, winning 45-30 over Cherryville and 48-30 over Polk County to improve to 4-0 this season. Winning grapplers for the Blue Devils against Cherryville included Miranda Valerio at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Christian Wylie at 120 (forfeit victory), Jesse Wilson at 132 (pinned Abram Avery), Tyrus Cobb at 138 (4-2 decision over Ryan Riffle), Jordan Wise at 152 (pinned Zamir Dunbar), Brandon Paretty at 182 (pinned Benjamin Street), Drake Deaton at 195 (pinned Elijah Gibson) and Daniel Spring at 285 (pinned Caleb Hovis).
Victorious wrestlers for Maiden against Polk County were Valerio at 106 (pinned Tori Strickland), Wylie at 113 (forfeit victory), Cobb at 138 (forfeit victory), Nathaniel Poovey at 145 (via disqualification over Collier Foster), Wise at 152 (pinned Nathan Foster), Ethan Bentley at 170 (pinned John Wright), Paretty at 182 (pinned Logan Rhodes) and Spring at 285 (forfeit victory).
Maiden hosts a tri-match against South Iredell and West Wilkes on Friday.
SOFTBALL
No. 6 North Davidson 8, No. 11 Bunker Hill 0
The Bears lost to the Black Knights in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Monday in Lexington, finishing their season at 10-5. As for North Davidson, it improved to 14-2 entering Wednesday’s second-round game against either third-seeded East Rutherford or 14th-seeded Bandys.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 7 Lake Norman Charter 7, No. 10 Hibriten 0
The Panthers lost to the Knights in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Monday in Huntersville, giving up four goals in the opening half before allowing three more goals in the second half. Hibriten caps the season at 12-2-1, while Lake Norman Charter is now 15-0 heading into Wednesday’s second-round match at No. 2 Wilkes Central (15-0), which knocked off 15th-seeded Pisgah on Monday.