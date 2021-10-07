H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball tops Cavs for 12th straight win

The Tigers (18-2, 11-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) also got six kills from Trinity Tramel, 20 digs from Lyndsie Warren, 18 assists from Haley Johnston and 17 assists from Sarah Lingle. Foard hosts Hickory on Monday, while North Lincoln (8-10, 4-8) is at West Iredell.

Hickory 3, West Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-23. Ellie Eichman tallied a team-high 15 kills for Hickory, which also received nine from Taylor Rose, seven from Olivia Foster and six from Sage Boston.

Hickory (11-7, 7-5 Western Foothills 3A) finished with nine aces as a team, led by three from Sami Gambill and two apiece from Alexis Reese and Foster. The Red Tornadoes also got two blocks each from Eichman, Foster and Gambill, with Taylor Rose adding a team-best 13 digs and Gambill leading the way with 32 assists.

Ali Rose added 11 digs and five assists for Hickory, which travels to Foard on Monday. As for West Iredell (2-10, 2-9), it visits North Surry for a tri-match also involving Elkin on Saturday before returning to league play with a home match against North Lincoln on Monday.

South Caldwell 3, Freedom 1