H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball tops Cavs for 12th straight win

MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team swept East Burke at home Wednesday, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-13. Savannah Lail had 15 kills and 10 digs for the Blue Devils, who also got nine kills from Kennedie Noble and seven kills from Grace Kilby.
Maiden (12-7, 11-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), which won its 12th consecutive match, also received 13 digs from Parker Sweet, 10 digs and 25 assists from Annalee Smith and six digs and 10 assists from Aleah Ikard. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (2-15, 2-8) were paced by three kills and three digs from Jordan Newton, three kills from Trysten Hare, 14 digs from Catherine Hammack and five digs and six assists from Caroline Pruitt.
The Blue Devils visit Bunker Hill today before hosting Lincolnton on Tuesday, while East Burke travels to Lincolnton today before hosting West Caldwell and West Lincoln on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, North Lincoln 0
The Tigers defeated the Knights in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-16. Foard was led by nine kills, nine blocks and two aces from Averie Dale, with Maya Beatty adding nine kills and nine digs and Laney Craig recording seven kills.
The Tigers (18-2, 11-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) also got six kills from Trinity Tramel, 20 digs from Lyndsie Warren, 18 assists from Haley Johnston and 17 assists from Sarah Lingle. Foard hosts Hickory on Monday, while North Lincoln (8-10, 4-8) is at West Iredell.
Hickory 3, West Iredell 0
The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-23. Ellie Eichman tallied a team-high 15 kills for Hickory, which also received nine from Taylor Rose, seven from Olivia Foster and six from Sage Boston.
Hickory (11-7, 7-5 Western Foothills 3A) finished with nine aces as a team, led by three from Sami Gambill and two apiece from Alexis Reese and Foster. The Red Tornadoes also got two blocks each from Eichman, Foster and Gambill, with Taylor Rose adding a team-best 13 digs and Gambill leading the way with 32 assists.
Ali Rose added 11 digs and five assists for Hickory, which travels to Foard on Monday. As for West Iredell (2-10, 2-9), it visits North Surry for a tri-match also involving Elkin on Saturday before returning to league play with a home match against North Lincoln on Monday.
South Caldwell 3, Freedom 1
The Spartans topped the Patriots in four sets at home Wednesday in Hudson, losing 25-19 in the opening set before winning the next three by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-9. Kadie Becker led South Caldwell with 21 kills, 12 aces and 17 digs, while Kylie Heavner had a team-best nine blocks to go with seven digs.
Kailey Franklin and Heather Deal added 15 and 10 digs, respectively, for South Caldwell (3-11, 2-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also received a team-high eight assists from McKenzie Morgan. The Spartans host Alexander Central on Monday, while Freedom (5-12, 0-6) visits nonconference Owen today before returning to league play with a doubleheader at Ashe County on Monday.
East Lincoln 3, St. Stephens 2
The Mustangs outlasted the Indians in five sets on the road Wednesday, winning 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-8. East Lincoln improved to 11-4 overall and 8-3 in the Western Foothills 3A, while St. Stephens dropped to 6-12 and 3-8.
The Mustangs visit North Iredell on Monday, while St. Stephens hosts North Iredell today before traveling to Statesville on Monday.
Ashe County 3, Hibriten 2
The Huskies defeated the Panthers in five sets on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Hibriten to 13-7 and 3-2. Ashe County has a home doubleheader against Freedom on Monday, while Hibriten is at Watauga.
Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0
The Pioneers took down the Cougars on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville, recording set wins of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-21 to move to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Watauga hosts nonconference T.C. Roberson on Saturday and league foe Hibriten on Monday, while Alexander Central (11-3, 5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at conference opponent South Caldwell on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 6, Statesville 0
The Red Tornadoes blanked the Greyhounds at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving three goals from Gabe Palencia to go with one apiece from Lewis Tate, Orlando Almanza and Brian Hernandez. Hickory also got three assists from Justin Ortiz and one each from Palencia, Almanza and Tate, while goalkeeper Will Braun registered a clean sheet.
Hickory (11-2-1, 5-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Monday, while Statesville (1-11-1, 0-8) entertains North Lincoln.
Maiden 2, East Burke 1
The Blue Devils defeated the Cavaliers in overtime during Wednesday’s home contest in Maiden, with Davis Higgins recording the tying goal in the second half and the winning goal in the second 10-minute OT period. Christian Rodriguez and Alejandro Ventura Mejia each had an assist for Maiden, which also received 12 saves from Cooper Houser in goal.
Maiden (4-8-1, 2-6 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln on Monday, while East Burke (3-9-2, 2-5-1) hosts Bandys.
Newton-Conover 7, West Caldwell 2
The Red Devils earned a five-goal road win over the Warriors on Wednesday in Lenoir, nabbing their sixth straight victory to improve to 8-6-1 overall and 7-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play while dropping West Caldwell to 6-9 and 4-4. Newton-Conover hosts Lincolnton on Monday, while West Caldwell visits Bunker Hill.
Bandys 6, West Lincoln 1
The Trojans collected a five-goal home victory over the Rebels on Wednesday in Catawba, building a 3-1 lead at the half before adding three more goals in the second half. Bandys (10-5, 5-3 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference Cherryville today before visiting league foe East Burke on Monday, while West Lincoln (2-13, 0-8) hosts conference opponent Maiden on Monday.
Hibriten 6, Alexander Central 1
The Panthers protected home field with a five-goal win over the Cougars on Wednesday in Lenoir, receiving three goals from Kevin Rivera-Rios, two from David Franquiz and one from Gerardo Rodriguez to go with two assists from Rodriguez and one each from Franquiz and Tristan Newcomb. As for Alexander Central, its only goal came from Jony Gutierrez.
Hibriten (12-0, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits South Caldwell on Monday, while the Cougars (5-8-1, 2-2) host Freedom.
South Caldwell 4, Ashe County 3
The Spartans slipped past the Cougars on the road Wednesday in West Jefferson, improving to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of a home match against Hibriten on Monday. On the other side, Ashe County fell to 4-9-2 overall and 0-4 in league play heading into Monday’s road contest at Watauga.
Hickory 7, West Iredell 0
The Red Tornadoes blanked the Warriors in a rain-shortened home match on Wednesday in Hickory, winning all six singles matches by 8-0 scores while also getting an 8-0 doubles victory from the team of Elle Holtzman and Nicole Kozischek, Hickory’s No. 1 and 2 singles players. Hickory (8-2 overall, 6-1 Western Foothills 3A) and West Iredell (1-6 overall, 1-6 Western Foothills 3A) will return to action in the conference tournament next week at North Lincoln.
North Lincoln 7, Fred T. Foard 1
The Knights defeated the Tigers at home Wednesday in Lincolnton, with Foard’s only win coming from singles competitor Alexis Wolgemuth (7-6 (7-1), 6-4). North Lincoln (13-2 overall, 7-0 Western Foothills 3A) and Foard (5-6 overall, 3-4 Western Foothills 3A) will both compete in the conference tournament next week at North Lincoln.
East Lincoln 5, St. Stephens 0
The Indians lost a home match against the Mustangs on Wednesday in Hickory, falling to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Western Foothills 3A. On the other side, East Lincoln improved to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in league play entering next week’s conference tournament at North Lincoln.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Stephens girls, Bandys boys win Catawba County championships
The Indians finished first on the girls’ side during Wednesday’s Catawba County Championship meet at Murray’s Mill in Catawba, while the Bandys boys earned their first team championship in the event, which was held for the 10th time. The St. Stephens girls and Bandys boys totaled 27 and 33 points, respectively.
Finishing second through sixth in the girls’ race were University Christian (69 points), Bandys (75), Hickory (80), Fred T. Foard (100) and Newton-Conover (150), while Bunker Hill, Hickory Christian Academy and Maiden didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score. As for the boys’ race, it saw St. Stephens take second with 64 points, Foard finish third with 88, Hickory come in fourth with 107, University Christian take fifth with 126, Bunker Hill come in sixth with 139 and Maiden finish seventh with 147, with Hickory Christian Academy and Newton-Conover failing to qualify for a team score.
Bandys won both individual titles, with Paige Oldenburg taking first in the girls’ race with a time of 20:43.07 that represented the third-fastest winning time for a female in meet history. Fellow senior Grant Parham posted a winning time of 17:46.27 in the boys’ race.
The rest of the top 15 in both races were as follows:
Girls
2. Kylin Wayne (Maiden), 22:18.67; 3. Addison Cox (St. Stephens), 22:31.06; 4. Lauren Lyerly (Hickory), 22:32.74; 5. Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 22:34.74; 6. Emily Hedrick (Bandys), 22:39.84; 7. Shaley Dunn (Maiden), 22:46.89; 8. Cate Hata (Hickory Christian Academy), 22:58.21; 9. Eva Cronin (St. Stephens), 23:09.72; 10. Hilary Ramirez (St. Stephens), 23:38.18; 11. Katelyn McGlamery (St. Stephens), 24:23.53; 12. Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens); 24:43.58; 13. Lani Thomas (Hickory), 24:57.46; 14. Kaylee Nelson (Bunker Hill), 25:10.34; 15. Anna Grace Patel (University Christian), 25:25.32.
Boys
2. Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 17:58.91; 3. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 18:17.05; 4. Jackson Black (St. Stephens), 18:20.71; 5. David Birkhofer Jr. (Bandys), 18:24.04; 6. Ben Martin (Bunker Hill), 18:30.78; 7. Bryson Burkett (Bandys), 19:04.70; 8. Will Elkins (Foard), 19:10.49; 9. C.J. Schronce (Bandys), 18:16.32; 10. Jackson VanBeurden (St. Stephens), 19:21.18; 11. Samuel Campbell (Hickory Christian Academy), 19:42.53; 12. Jake Knight (Bandys), 19:50.58; 13. Clint Powers (Hickory), 19:55.06; 14. Nathanael Hughes (Foard), 19:58.15; 15. Cole Deal (Bandys), 19:59.24.