H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball sweeps Newton-Conover

NEWTON — The Maiden volleyball team defeated Newton-Conover in straight sets on the road Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-20, 25-10 and 27-25. Grace Kilby registered 15 kills, while Savannah Lail had 12 kills and 10 digs to go with 10 kills and 18 digs from Ilysa Barr.

Annalee Smith added five aces and 25 assists for the Blue Devils (15-7, 14-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), who nabbed their 15th straight victory following a seven-match losing streak to begin the season. In addition, Parker Sweet had 21 digs and Aleah Ikard finished with 15 assists.

Maiden and Newton-Conover (9-8, 8-6) will both participate in the Catawba Valley 2A tournament next week.

VOLLEYBALL

Bandys 3, Bunker Hill 0

The Trojans swept the Bears at home Thursday in Catawba, earning set victories of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-18. Bandys improved to 15-6 overall and 12-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering next week’s conference tournament, while Bunker Hill fell to 7-12 and 6-8.

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0