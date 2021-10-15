H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball sweeps Newton-Conover

NEWTON — The Maiden volleyball team defeated Newton-Conover in straight sets on the road Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-20, 25-10 and 27-25. Grace Kilby registered 15 kills, while Savannah Lail had 12 kills and 10 digs to go with 10 kills and 18 digs from Ilysa Barr.
Annalee Smith added five aces and 25 assists for the Blue Devils (15-7, 14-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), who nabbed their 15th straight victory following a seven-match losing streak to begin the season. In addition, Parker Sweet had 21 digs and Aleah Ikard finished with 15 assists.
Maiden and Newton-Conover (9-8, 8-6) will both participate in the Catawba Valley 2A tournament next week.
VOLLEYBALL
Bandys 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Trojans swept the Bears at home Thursday in Catawba, earning set victories of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-18. Bandys improved to 15-6 overall and 12-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering next week’s conference tournament, while Bunker Hill fell to 7-12 and 6-8.
East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0
The Cavaliers knocked off the Warriors in straight sets on the road Thursday in Lenoir, collecting set wins of 25-7, 25-10 and 25-8. East Burke was led by nine kills and five blocks from Aubree Grigg, with Katherine Greene adding seven kills, Trysten Hare finishing with five kills, Jordan Newton notching three kills, two aces and eight assists and Claire Cook dishing out 10 assists.
East Burke (3-17, 3-10 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell (0-19, 0-13) today before both teams compete in the conference tournament next week.
Mountain Heritage 3, Draughn 2
The Cougars topped the Wildcats in five sets at home Thursday in Burnsville, moving to 7-11 overall and 6-5 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. On the other side, Draughn fell to 13-7 overall and 8-4 in league play to end the regular season, while Mountain Heritage still has another match left against Rosman on Tuesday at home.
BOYS SOCCER
Alexander Central 6, Kings Mountain 2
The Cougars beat the Mountaineers in nonconference action at home Thursday in Taylorsville, receiving two goals from Jony Gutierrez and one apiece from Cory Lawson, Austin Sink, Eli Kerley and Jose Mata. Alexander Central (7-9-1) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga on Monday, while Kings Mountain (3-11-1) hosts league opponent South Point.
Lincolnton 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Wolves shut out the Bears at home Thursday in Lincolnton, scoring twice in the first half before adding another goal in the second half. Lincolnton moved to 11-0-3 overall and 9-0-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Monday’s trip to West Caldwell, while Bunker Hill dropped to 6-7-2 and 4-5-1 prior to Monday’s home match against East Burke.
Owen 9, Draughn 0
The Warhorses blanked the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Valdese, scoring five times in the first half and four times in the second half to improve to 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A. Owen travels to A.C. Reynolds next Wednesday, while Draughn (0-9, 0-7 Western Highlands 1A/2A) is at Madison on Monday.
JV FOOTBALL
Maiden 35, Bunker Hill 8
The Blue Devils routed the Bears at home Thursday in Maiden, improving to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to next Thursday’s home game against Lincolnton. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 4-2 overall and 1-2 in league play entering next Thursday’s home contest against Newton-Conover.
Newton-Conover 20, Bandys 12
The Red Devils collected an eight-point home win over the Trojans on Thursday in Newton, moving to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of next Thursday’s trip to Bunker Hill. On the other side, Bandys is now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in league contests heading into next Thursday’s home contest against West Caldwell.
Alexander Central 46, South Caldwell 0
The Cougars blanked the Spartans on the road Thursday in Hudson, scoring all of their points in the first three quarters to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for South Caldwell, it dropped to 1-3 and 0-2 in league play.
Alexander Central was paced by 77 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries from Braydon Rowe, while Jeremiah Payne had 10 carries for 73 yards and a TD, Kenji Vang had 65 yards and two scores on nine carries and Tamarius Beasley notched 61 yards and a TD on six carries. The Cougars host Hibriten next Thursday, while South Caldwell hosts Ashe County.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Grandview 28, Jacobs Fork 6
The Eagles defeated the Jaguars on the road Wednesday in Newton, with Jose Chavez tossing TD passes of 35 and 15 yards to Javian White while also recording a 2-yard TD run. Jaden Curtis added a 47-yard TD run and finished with 80 yards on only four carries.
Cohen Campball caught two passes for 67 yards for Grandview, which also got 65 receiving yards and 48 rushing yards from White. Jaiden Parker, Jah’Kyrian Weaver, Phillip Hunter, Kibi Mares, Sylar Glover, White, Curtis and Chavez led the Eagles’ defensive charge.