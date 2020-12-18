H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball sweeps Newton-Conover on road

The Maiden volleyball team did battle with Catawba County rival Newton-Conover on the road Thursday in Newton, remaining undefeated with its fifth sweep in six matches this season. The Blue Devils beat the Red Devils 25-18 in the opening set, 25-22 in the second set and 25-12 in the third set.

Anna White had 13 kills and two blocks for Maiden (6-0, 6-0 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got 12 digs from Lainee Hentschel. The Blue Devils’ Abby Gantt added 13 assists, while Adison Ford had five aces and 16 assists.

Newton-Conover (1-5, 1-5) lost in straight sets for the fourth time in 2020, and dropped its fifth consecutive contest since a season-opening road victory over Lincolnton on Nov. 17.

Maiden visits Lake Norman Charter tonight before traveling to North Lincoln on Monday, while Newton-Conover hosts West Lincoln tonight before visiting Lake Norman Charter on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hickory 3, Alexander Central 0

The Red Tornadoes topped the Cougars in three close sets on the road Thursday in Taylorsville. Set scores were 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.