H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball sweeps Newton-Conover on road

The Maiden volleyball team did battle with Catawba County rival Newton-Conover on the road Thursday in Newton, remaining undefeated with its fifth sweep in six matches this season. The Blue Devils beat the Red Devils 25-18 in the opening set, 25-22 in the second set and 25-12 in the third set.
Anna White had 13 kills and two blocks for Maiden (6-0, 6-0 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got 12 digs from Lainee Hentschel. The Blue Devils’ Abby Gantt added 13 assists, while Adison Ford had five aces and 16 assists.
Newton-Conover (1-5, 1-5) lost in straight sets for the fourth time in 2020, and dropped its fifth consecutive contest since a season-opening road victory over Lincolnton on Nov. 17.
Maiden visits Lake Norman Charter tonight before traveling to North Lincoln on Monday, while Newton-Conover hosts West Lincoln tonight before visiting Lake Norman Charter on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory 3, Alexander Central 0
The Red Tornadoes topped the Cougars in three close sets on the road Thursday in Taylorsville. Set scores were 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.
Hickory (7-1, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) moved to 4-0 away from home this season, while Alexander Central (5-5, 4-5) lost at home for the first time since a five-set loss to McDowell in the season opener on Nov. 16. The Cougars received 12 kills from Gracie Harrington in a losing effort, with Brianna Abernathy adding seven kills, two aces and three blocks to go with four kills and two blocks from Dakota Clawson and four kills and one block from Macy Fairchild.
Bryanna Payne had 21 assists for the Cougars, while Emily Brown supplied nine assists and eight digs, Harrington finished with 17 digs and Shelbi Coffey recorded nine digs.
Hickory hosts St. Stephens on Dec. 28, while Alexander Central entertains South Caldwell.
