H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball sweeps East Burke in conference clash

MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team swept visiting East Burke in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener on Tuesday. The Blue Devils won by set scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-13.

Maiden (3-4, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) received 10 kills and nine digs from Ilysa Barr, while Payton Miller had eight kills and nine digs and Annalee Smith finished with five digs and 17 assists. Aleah Ikard added five digs and seven assists for the Blue Devils, who nabbed their second straight win.

The Cavaliers (2-5, 0-1) got seven kills, five blocks and two digs from Aubree Grigg, with Trysten Hare adding five kills and three digs and Katherine Greene recording three kills and one ace. Reese Abernathy had eight digs for East Burke, which also received two aces, seven digs and 10 assists from Addy Fortenberry.

Maiden hosts nonconference Lake Norman tonight before visiting league foe West Lincoln on Thursday, while East Burke hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bandys on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Bandys 3, West Lincoln 0: The Trojans opened Catawba Valley 2A play with a straight-set home victory over the Rebels on Tuesday in Catawba. Set scores were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-19.

Bandys (2-3, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at East Burke on Thursday, while West Lincoln (1-5, 0-1) hosts Maiden.

Bunker Hill 3, Lincolnton 1: The Bears captured their first victory of 2022 with a four-set road win over the Wolves on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Bunker Hill moved to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play, while Lincolnton fell to 1-5 and 0-1.

Bunker Hill hosts nonconference Alexander Central today before entertaining league foe West Caldwell on Thursday, while Lincolnton visits Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover on Thursday.

Hibriten 3, McDowell 0: The Panthers swept the Titans in a nonconference contest at home Tuesday in Lenoir. Set scores were 25-12, 25-14 and 25-13.

Hibriten (5-2) visits West Caldwell next Wednesday, while McDowell (0-1) hosts South Caldwell tonight before entertaining T.C. Roberson on Thursday.

Kings Mountain 3, Hickory 1: After dropping the first two sets, the Red Tornadoes came close to forcing a fifth-set tiebreaker, but lost in four sets to the visiting Mountaineers in a nonconference match on Tuesday in Hickory. Kings Mountain won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18 before Hickory rebounded to take set three 25-20, but the Mountaineers finally put away the match with a 26-24 win in set four.

Kings Mountain (9-2) controlled the net in winning the first two sets. In the opening set, Paige Bagwell scored seven points on six kills and an ace, and also dished out three assists. In set two, it was middle hitter Myracle Davis with the hot hand early with four of her set-high seven kills and Meile Songalia added two blocks to build an 8-1 lead. Freshman setter Camden Pasour had 11 assists and two aces to direct the attack.

Hickory’s first lead of the match came early in the third set and the Red Tornadoes (4-4) led by as many as four. Kings Mountain rallied to tie the set at 15-all before Hickory’s combinator of setter Sami Gambill and outside hitter Ellie Eichman scored on four kills to highlight a 9-1 run and extend the match. For the set, Gambill had 12 assists, two kills on dink shots and a block.

Kings Mountain led the final set 21-16 before Hickory made a late run, aided by back-to-back blocks by Sage Boston, to tie the match at 23-all. Bagwell and Eichman traded kills to push the set to 24 apiece, but Pasour fed Bagwell for a kill and a kill attempt by Hickory hit the net to end it.

Kings Mountain hosts Ashbrook on Thursday, while Hickory begins Western Foothills 3A Conference play at West Iredell tonight before visiting Fred T. Foard next Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Statesville 1, Alexander Central 0: The Greyhounds blanked the Cougars on the road Tuesday in Taylorsville, with Tanner Davis scoring off an assist from Richard Lorenzana for the only goal of the nonconference match. Goalkeeper Sam Buckner added nine saves for Statesville, which improved to 5-1 ahead of tonight’s home match against Jesse Carson, which precedes the Greyhounds’ Western Foothills 3A opener at Hickory on Sept. 8.

Alexander Central (0-3-2) hosts Bunker Hill next Tuesday.