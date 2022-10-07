H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball sweeps Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — The Maiden volleyball team topped Bunker Hill in straight sets on the road Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-13. The Blue Devils received nine kills and two aces from Ilysa Barr, six kills and 10 digs from Payton Miller and five kills and six assists from Aleah Ikard.

Maiden (14-6, 11-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) also got 11 digs from Kennedie Noble and seven digs and 19 assists from Annalee Smith. The Blue Devils visit Lincolnton on Tuesday, while the Bears (5-13, 4-8) host Newton-Conover.

VOLLEYBALL

Bandys 3, Newton-Conover 0: The Trojans swept the Red Devils at home Thursday in Catawba. Set scores were 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17.

Bandys (13-6, 11-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (7-9, 7-5) travels to Bunker Hill.

West Lincoln 3, West Caldwell 0: The Rebels defeated the Warriors in straight sets at home Thursday in Lincolnton. West Lincoln (5-13, 4-8 Catawba Valley 2A) visits nonconference Cherryville on Monday before hosting league foe East Burke on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-17, 0-12) is at nonconference Wilkes Central on Monday before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bandys on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bandys 6, Bunker Hill 3: The Trojans knocked off the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, getting singles victories from Jordan Wolfe (6-2, 6-1 over Jaymie Helms), Rachel Anderson (6-0, 6-1 over London Ramsey) and Hannah Ramsey (6-4, 6-4 over Amy Soto-Salgado) and doubles wins from the teams of Hannah Ramsey and Wolfe (8-6 over Kaylee Connor and Erandi Sanchez), Anderson and Olivia Belk (8-6 over Soto-Salgado and Brenda Silva) and Haven Helton and Adellyn Goble (8-4 over Holly Yang and London Ramsey). On the other side, Bunker Hill received singles wins from Connor (6-1, 6-0 over Emma Newman), Sanchez (6-4, 6-4 over Elizabeth Poteat) and Silva (6-4, 6-4 over Helton).

Bandys (3-5 overall, 3-4 Catawba Valley 2A) and Bunker Hill (3-9 overall, 1-6 Catawba Valley 2A) will return to action in next week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament at Maiden.

JV FOOTBALL

Hickory 36, North Iredell 6: The Red Tornadoes cruised past the Raiders at home Thursday in Hickory, with Tylar Johnson rushing for 172 yards and four touchdowns while also converting four 2-point conversions (three rushing, one on a pass to Kasen Tuttle). Quarterback Maddox McRee passed for 193 yards including a 60-yard scoring strike to Woody Clark, with Hickory’s defense recovering four fumbles.

The Red Tornadoes (6-1, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visit West Iredell next Thursday, the same night North Iredell (3-4, 2-2) hosts Statesville.

Bandys 42, Maiden 20: The Trojans knocked off the Blue Devils on the road Thursday in Maiden, improving to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Maiden to 5-2 and 3-1. Bandys hosts Newton-Conover next Thursday, the same night Maiden visits Bunker Hill.

Newton-Conover 42, West Lincoln 16: The Red Devils took down the Rebels at home Thursday in Newton, remaining unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 3-4 and 1-3. Newton-Conover visits Bandys next Thursday, the same night West Lincoln hosts West Caldwell.

Hibriten 56, Ashe County 14: The Panthers easily dispatched the Huskies on the road Thursday in West Jefferson, earning their third straight win to move to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference ahead of next Thursday’s home game against Watauga. As for Ashe County (1-6, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A), it travels to Freedom next Thursday.

South Caldwell 28, Freedom 6: The Spartans defeated the Patriots at home Thursday in Hudson, moving to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A entering next Thursday’s road game against Alexander Central. Meanwhile, Freedom dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in league games prior to next Thursday’s home contest against Ashe County.

East Burke 46, Bunker Hill 16: The Cavaliers beat the Bears at home Thursday in Icard, improving to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in Catawba Valley 2A play prior to next Thursday’s trip to Lincolnton. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in league contests ahead of next Thursday’s home game against Maiden.

Watauga 48, Alexander Central 26: The Pioneers were too much for the Cougars at home Thursday in Boone, scoring at least once in every quarter en route to a 22-point victory that saw Watauga improve to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. As for Alexander Central, it fell to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in league action.

An 8-yard TD run from Jahiem Redmond in the final minute of the second quarter accounted for Alexander Central’s only first-half score, while the Cougars notched three TDs in the fourth quarter on passes of 69 and 80 yards from Jamison Rowe to Redmond and a 58-yard run from Ryan Young. Watauga visits Hibriten next Thursday, the same night Alexander Central hosts South Caldwell.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jacobs Fork 12, Grandview 6: Following a scoreless opening half, the visiting Jaguars took a 6-0 advantage over the Eagles on Wednesday in Hickory thanks to a 16-play, 60-yard drive to begin the third quarter. A fumble gave the ball back to Jacobs Fork, which scored again courtesy of a six-play, 45-yard drive.

Jay’Kyran Weaver returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a TD to get Grandview on the board, but the Jaguars recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock.