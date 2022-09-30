H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball notches 3-set victory

LENOIR — The Maiden volleyball team swept West Caldwell on the road Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-8. Payton Miller finished with eight kills and six digs for the Blue Devils, who also received five kills from Emily Dover, five aces and six digs from Ilysa Barr, 15 assists from Annalee Smith and nine assists from Aleah Ikard.

Maiden (12-6, 9-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Bandys on Tuesday, while the Warriors (0-15, 0-10) host Lincolnton.

VOLLEYBALL

Bunker Hill 3, West Lincoln 0: The Bears defeated the Rebels in straight sets at home Thursday in Claremont, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 26-24. Bunker Hill (5-11, 4-6 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (4-12, 3-7) is at Newton-Conover.

Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 1: The Red Devils topped the Cavaliers in four sets at home Thursday in Newton. Set scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-22.

Newton-Conover (6-8, 6-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (9-9, 5-5) hosts Bunker Hill.

GIRLS TENNIS

Maiden 9, Bunker Hill 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Bears at home Thursday in Maiden, getting singles wins from Emma Shokes (6-0, 6-1 over Kaylee Connor), Maggie Sherrill (6-0, 6-0 over Erandi Sanchez), Addison Fuller (6-0, 6-0 over Jaymie Helms), Miranda Valerio (6-0, 6-0 over Brenda Silva), Rachel Grissom (defeated London Ramsey when Ramsey was unable to finish) and Neeley Campbell (6-1, 6-1 over Amy Soto-Salgado) and doubles victories from the teams of Fuller and Sherrill (8-1 over Connor and Silva), Shokes and Valerio (8-0 over Sanchez and Helms) and Carly Rojzman and Marah Tibbs (8-6 over Genesis Salgado and Holly Yang). Maiden (7-4 overall, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (3-7 overall, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover.

Newton-Conover 7, Bandys 2: The Red Devils knocked off the Trojans at home Thursday in Newton, receiving singles victories from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0 over Emma Newman), Lizzie Sain (6-0, 6-1 over Elizabeth Poteat), Ella Cecil (6-2, 6-2 over Jordan Wolfe), Abby Dehart (6-2, 6-4 over Haven Helton) and Sara Sain (6-1, 6-0 over Rachel Anderson) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Lizzie Sain and Cecil (8-1 over Newman and Wolfe) and Allison and Dehart (8-2 over Poteat and Olivia Belk). As for Bandys, it got a singles win from Hannah Ramsey (defeated Peyton Surridge, who did not finish) and a doubles victory from the team of Adellyn Goble and Haven Helton (defeated Sara Sain and Surridge, who did not finish).

Newton-Conover (6-3 overall, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Bandys (1-5 overall, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell.

West Lincoln 9, West Caldwell 0: The Rebels blanked the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Tuesday’s home match against East Burke. On the other side, West Caldwell dropped to 0-5 both overall and in league play entering Tuesday’s road contest against Bandys.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Maiden 60, West Caldwell 6: Wesley Thompson completed 15 of 23 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns as the Blue Devils cruised past the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir. Chris Culliver added nine catches for 177 yards and Ben Gibbs had 156 total yards of offense (13 carries for 105 yards, two receptions for 51 yards) as Maiden led 24-0 after the opening quarter, 53-0 at the half and 60-0 through three quarters.

Maiden (5-1, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) kept pace with Bunker Hill (6-0, 3-0) for the top spot in the Catawba Valley 2A, while West Caldwell remained winless at 0-6 overall and 0-3 in league contests. The Blue Devils visit Bandys next Friday, while West Caldwell travels to Lincolnton.

Newton-Conover 28, East Burke 20: The Red Devils beat the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Newton, with Aiden Luangkhot completing 5 of 8 passes for 89 yards and carrying the ball eight times for 75 yards and two TDs. Ethan Okoro provided the other two scores for Newton-Conover and finished with 124 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, while Jordan Henze had a 51-yard reception to lead the Red Devils in receiving yards.

Newton-Conover (3-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln next Friday, while East Burke (2-4, 0-3) visits Bunker Hill.

Alexander Central 28, Ashe County 21: The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with a road win over the Huskies in both teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener on Thursday in West Jefferson. Mason Chapman-Mays had 16 carries for 183 yards and a TD, with Sawyer Chapman-Mays adding 124 yards on 19 carries and Tanner Moore finishing with 85 passing yards, 72 rushing yards and three total TDs.

Nate Erkman caught a 49-yard TD pass and Sawyer Chapman-Mays hauled in a 16-yard scoring strike for Alexander Central (3-3, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A), which hosts Watauga next Friday. Ashe County (2-4, 0-1) will also be in action next Friday at Hibriten.

Hibriten 43, Freedom 20: The Panthers defeated the Patriots at home Thursday in Lenoir, finishing with 54 carries for 415 rushing yards as a team. Hibriten quarterback Coby Wilson had 190 yards and three TDs on 23 carries in addition to 43 yards on three completions, while Jake Absher amassed 81 yards and two scores on eight carries and Dillan Earp had 12 carries for 80 yards and a TD.

Hibriten (2-4, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Ashe County next Friday, while Freedom (3-3, 0-1) hosts South Caldwell.

Lincolnton 43, Bandys 34: The Wolves knocked off the Trojans on Bandys’ homecoming Thursday in Catawba, overcoming a 27-21 deficit the half by outscoring Bandys 16-7 in the third quarter and 6-0 in the fourth. The loss was the Trojans’ fifth single-digit defeat since the beginning of last season.

Lincolnton (3-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell next Friday, while Bandys (2-4, 1-2) hosts Maiden.

Statesville 49, Fred T. Foard 13: The Greyhounds led 14-0 after the first quarter, 21-7 at halftime and 35-7 through three periods en route to a 36-point road victory over the Tigers on Thursday in Newton. Statesville (3-3, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits West Iredell next Friday, the same night Foard (0-6, 0-3) hosts East Lincoln.

Watauga 56, South Caldwell 7: The Pioneers took down the Spartans on the road Thursday in Hudson, snapping South Caldwell’s three-game winning streak in the process. Watauga (5-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Alexander Central next Friday, while South Caldwell (4-2, 0-1) visits Freedom.