H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball knocks off Highland Tech

MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team earned a nonconference win over visiting Highland Tech on Wednesday, beating the Rams in three sets. Following a 25-15 victory in the opening set, the Blue Devils won the second set by a 25-20 score and the third set by a 25-11 final.

Grace Kilby finished with eight kills for Maiden (2-7), while Savannah Lail had seven kills and 14 digs. Kennedie Noble registered five kills and three aces, with Parker Sweet notching 18 digs, Annalee Smith finishing with 13 digs and 23 assists and Aleah Ikard tallying eight assists.

Maiden hosts West Lincoln in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference match tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Highland Tech (4-2) visits Southern Piedmont 1A/2A foe Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy tonight before hosting Shelby on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hickory 3, North Lincoln 1

The Red Tornadoes defeated the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, dropping the first set by a 25-23 score before winning the next three by scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-21. Hickory improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while North Lincoln fell to 5-2 and 1-1.