H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball knocks off Highland Tech

MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team earned a nonconference win over visiting Highland Tech on Wednesday, beating the Rams in three sets. Following a 25-15 victory in the opening set, the Blue Devils won the second set by a 25-20 score and the third set by a 25-11 final.
Grace Kilby finished with eight kills for Maiden (2-7), while Savannah Lail had seven kills and 14 digs. Kennedie Noble registered five kills and three aces, with Parker Sweet notching 18 digs, Annalee Smith finishing with 13 digs and 23 assists and Aleah Ikard tallying eight assists.
Maiden hosts West Lincoln in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference match tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Highland Tech (4-2) visits Southern Piedmont 1A/2A foe Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy tonight before hosting Shelby on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory 3, North Lincoln 1
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, dropping the first set by a 25-23 score before winning the next three by scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-21. Hickory improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while North Lincoln fell to 5-2 and 1-1.
Hickory received 22 kills, one ace, one block, 27 digs and one assist from Taylor Rose, while Ellie Eichman had 11 kills, two blocks and one dig, Sage Boston registered nine kills, seven blocks and two digs and Sophia Parrish had nine kills and four digs. Also recording kills for the Red Tornadoes were Olivia Foster (five kills, three aces, two blocks, seven digs) and Sami Gambill (four kills, three aces, six blocks, 14 digs, 48 assists).
Alexis Reese led the Red Tornadoes in aces with five, and she also had nine digs to go with 21 digs from Ava Hines and 12 digs from Izzie Ledford. Hickory travels to nonconference Watauga tonight before visiting league foe St. Stephens on Tuesday, while North Lincoln is at league opponent North Iredell on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 5, Lincoln Charter 2
The Red Devils grabbed their first victory of the season in a nonconference match at home Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover moved to 1-4-1, while Lincoln Charter dropped to 3-1-1.
Newton-Conover is at nonconference Community School of Davidson next Wednesday, while the Eagles host nonconference West Lincoln next Wednesday before traveling to Forest Hills next Thursday.