H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball keeps West Caldwell winless

The Cougars earned a one-score victory over the Huskies on the road Thursday in West Jefferson, finishing with 46 carries for 361 yards and four TDs as a team. Alexander Central was led by Braydon Rowe’s 13 carries for 130 yards and a score, while Jeremiah Payne had 18 carries for 103 yards and a TD, Wade Queen finished with eight carries for 92 yards and a TD and Preston Brookshire had the other rushing TD for the Cougars on his only carry of the contest.

Queen also completed 1 of 2 passes for 40 yards and a TD, which was caught by Brayden Kirby. Queen added 56 yards on kickoff returns and an interception that he returned 11 yards.

Alexander Central (2-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Watauga next Thursday, while Ashe County (1-4, 0-1) visits Hibriten.

Newton-Conover 22, East Burke 16

The Red Devils defeated the Cavaliers in a close game at home Thursday in Newton, scoring eight points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth period while holding East Burke to eight points in both the second and fourth quarters.

Newton-Conover (3-0, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln next Thursday, while East Burke (1-4, 0-3) visits Bunker Hill.