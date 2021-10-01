H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball keeps West Caldwell winless

MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team defeated West Caldwell in straight sets during Thursday’s home match, winning 25-5, 25-5 and 25-8. Grace Kilby led the Blue Devils with nine kills, while Kennedie Noble added seven.
Parker Sweet had six digs for Maiden (10-7, 9-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), which also received 24 assists from Annalee Smith and nine from Aleah Ikard. The Blue Devils have won 10 straight matches and will carry that winning streak into a road contest at league foe Bandys on Tuesday, while the Warriors (0-13, 0-8) host nonconference opponent South Caldwell tonight before visiting nonconference Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Monday and traveling to Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 0
The Red Devils swept the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Icard, nabbing their third straight-set victory in a row thanks to set wins of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-12. Newton-Conover improved to 8-5 overall and 7-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while East Burke is now 2-13 and 2-6.
Newton-Conover travels to West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke is at Bunker Hill.
Bandys 3, North Lincoln 1
The Trojans defeated the nonconference Knights in four sets at home Thursday in Catawba, dropping the first set 25-18 before winning the next three by scores of 26-24, 25-17 and 25-22. Bandys moved to 12-5, while North Lincoln fell to 8-8.
The Trojans return to Catawba Valley 2A play with a home match against Maiden on Tuesday, while North Lincoln visits Western Foothills 3A Conference foe St. Stephens on Monday.
West Lincoln 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Rebels swept the Bears at home Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 7-10 overall and 3-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 5-9 and 4-5. West Lincoln hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill entertains East Burke.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 1, East Burke 1
The Bears recorded a second-half goal and ended up tying the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Icard, with Bunker Hill moving to 5-4-2 overall and 3-2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A and East Burke now sitting at 3-7-2 and 2-3-1. The Bears host Bandys on Monday, while the Cavs entertain West Caldwell.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton-Conover 9, Bandys 0
The Red Devils topped the Trojans on the road Thursday in Catawba, receiving singles wins from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0 over Jayden Lineberger), Lizzie Sain (6-0, 6-0 over Emma Newman), Keira Hirons (6-2, 6-2 over Anneliese Andrews), Ella Cecil (6-2, 6-3 over Jordan Wolfe), Paige Furr (6-0, 6-2 over Jada Spake) and Madeline Loy (6-3, 6-2 over Elizabeth Poteat). Doubles victories for Newton-Conover came from the teams of Allison and Peyton Surridge (8-1 over Andrews and Wolfe), Sain and Cecil (8-4 over Newman and Spake) and Hirons and Loy (8-1 over Linebeger and Olivia Belk).
Newton-Conover (7-3 overall, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday before traveling to Maiden on Wednesday, while Bandys (1-8 overall, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell on Monday and nonconference Lincoln Charter on Tuesday.
Fred T. Foard 9, Statesville 0
The Tigers knocked off the Greyhounds at home Thursday in Newton, getting singles victories from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Anna Schmidt (6-0, 6-0), Kaija Stodden (6-0, 6-0), Roxy Sylvester (6-0, 6-1), Peyton Proctor (6-0, 6-0) and Maddie Hetzel (6-0, 6-1). Foard’s victorious doubles teams were Maria Cody and Ava Bowman (8-0), Hetzel and Sylvester (8-0) and Proctor and Symone Akel (8-0).
Foard (5-4 overall, 3-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Monday, while Statesville (0-5 overall, 0-5 Western Foothills 3A) travels to West Iredell.
Alexander Central 9, Ashe County 0
The Cougars defeated the Huskies on the road Thursday in West Jefferson, getting singles wins from Mackenzie Harper (6-4, 6-3), Faith Zirkle (6-4, 1-6, 10-3), Cassidy Caskaddon (6-2, 6-1), Emmy Rogers (7-5, 6-2), Taylor Sharpe (6-2, 6-1) and Rachel Skinner (6-2, 6-1). Alexander Central’s victorious doubles teams included Zirkle and Caskaddon (8-1), Harper and Rogers (8-5) and Skinner and Sharpe (8-5).
Alexander Central (9-2 overall, 6-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Hibriten on Monday, while Ashe County (3-7 overall, 2-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at South Caldwell.
GIRLS GOLF
Hibriten wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Panthers picked up their fourth Northwestern 3A/4A win in six matches this season on Thursday at Boone Golf Course. Watauga hosted the event, which Hibriten won with a team score of 134 to finish ahead of second-place Alexander Central (150), third-place Ashe County (161), fourth-place Watauga (162) and fifth-place South Caldwell (163).
Individually, Hibriten received a 40 from Trinity White, a 45 from Virginia Anders and a 49 from Mabry Land, while Alexander Central got a 48 from Katelyn Harrington, a 50 from Parker Matlock and a 52 from Chelsey Arney. Ashe County’s top three scorers were Addie Shaw with a 46, Hailey Vandergraff with a 54 and Paige Roten with a 61.
Watauga was paced by 52s from Bethany Critcher and Emma Barr and 58s from Lucy Hodges and Ella Pennell, while South Caldwell received a 51 from Rylee Farr, a 53 from Lana McCall and a 59 from Kayla Watson. Freedom’s Kaylen Best and Hana Piercy posted a 55 and a 62, respectively, while competing as individuals.
The next Northwestern 3A/4A match will take place on Tuesday at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton.
JV FOOTBALL
Hickory 42, St. Stephens 6
The Red Tornadoes collected a 36-point home win over the Indians on Thursday in Hickory, with Ellis Chappel scoring three times on touchdown runs of 75 and 42 and a 6-yard TD pass from Brady Stober. Sonny Jenkins added a 49-yard punt return for a score and a 34-yard TD run, while Stober rounded out the scoring with a 17-yard TD scamper.
Will Fincher scored the only TD for St. Stephens (0-3, 0-2 Western Foothills 3A), but the Indians were bottled up by a strong defensive effort led by Deke Young, Jamir Norwood, Luke Holtzman, Quenshea Abernathy and Damarion Lee. Hickory (3-2, 1-2) visits North Iredell next Thursday, while St. Stephens hosts North Lincoln.
Alexander Central 34, Ashe County 26
The Cougars earned a one-score victory over the Huskies on the road Thursday in West Jefferson, finishing with 46 carries for 361 yards and four TDs as a team. Alexander Central was led by Braydon Rowe’s 13 carries for 130 yards and a score, while Jeremiah Payne had 18 carries for 103 yards and a TD, Wade Queen finished with eight carries for 92 yards and a TD and Preston Brookshire had the other rushing TD for the Cougars on his only carry of the contest.
Queen also completed 1 of 2 passes for 40 yards and a TD, which was caught by Brayden Kirby. Queen added 56 yards on kickoff returns and an interception that he returned 11 yards.
Alexander Central (2-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Watauga next Thursday, while Ashe County (1-4, 0-1) visits Hibriten.
Newton-Conover 22, East Burke 16
The Red Devils defeated the Cavaliers in a close game at home Thursday in Newton, scoring eight points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth period while holding East Burke to eight points in both the second and fourth quarters.
Newton-Conover (3-0, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln next Thursday, while East Burke (1-4, 0-3) visits Bunker Hill.
Statesville 36, Fred T. Foard 14
The Greyhounds took down the Tigers on the road Thursday in Newton, moving to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of next Thursday’s trip to West Iredell. On the other side, Foard fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A entering next Thursday’s home game against East Lincoln.