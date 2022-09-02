H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden volleyball defeats Rebels in straight sets

LINCOLNTON — The Maiden volleyball team knocked off West Lincoln in straight sets on the road Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-12. Payton Miller finished with nine kills and nine digs for the Blue Devils, who also received five kills from Emily Dover, seven aces and seven assists from Aleah Ikard and 14 digs and 12 assists from Annalee Smith.

Maiden (4-5, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday, while the Rebels (1-6, 0-2) host Bunker Hill.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, South Caldwell 1: The Indians defeated the Spartans in four sets at home Thursday in Hickory, winning the first set 25-11 before dropping the second set by a 25-15 score and winning the third and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-8 and 25-12. Julia Gnida had nine kills, eight aces, two blocks, nine digs and 15 total serving points for St. Stephens, which also got 12 kills from Olivia Eckard, seven kills from Destiny Jordon, four kills and eight aces from Kelsey Plumley, eight digs from Taylor Kelly and 35 assists from Cassi Edwards.

St. Stephens (8-2) visits Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Statesville on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (7-2) continues nonconference play with a trip to Bunker Hill on Wednesday.

Fred T. Foard 3, South Iredell 0: The Tigers swept the Vikings on the road Thursday in Statesville, winning by set scores of 27-25, 26-24 and 25-20. Laney Craig recorded 11 kills, four aces and 10 digs for Foard, while Averie Dale had nine kills, six blocks, three aces and 19 assists, Taylor Ramseur had eight kills, Maya Beatty had six kills and 18 digs, Zoie Cloninger had four blocks, Natigan Crutchfield had 17 digs and Camryn Partin had 15 assists.

Foard (6-0) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Tuesday, while South Iredell (3-4) is at Hickory Ridge.

Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 0: The Red Devils swept the Wolves at home Thursday in Newton, moving to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of Tuesday’s visit to East Burke. On the other side, Lincolnton dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in league contests prior to Tuesday’s trip to Bandys.

Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 0: The Bears took down the Warriors in straight sets at home Thursday in Claremont, improving to 2-5 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Tuesday’s road match against West Lincoln and Wednesday’s home contest against South Caldwell. As for West Caldwell, it fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in league play ahead of a road match against Maiden on Tuesday and a home contest against Hibriten on Wednesday.

Bandys 3, East Burke 1: The Trojans beat the Cavaliers in four sets on the road Thursday in Icard, improving to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping East Burke to 2-6 and 0-2. Following a 25-17 loss in the opening set, Bandys won the next three sets 25-16, 25-16 and 25-20.

Bandys hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday before traveling to Alexander Central on Wednesday, while East Burke battles Newton-Conover at home on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Bandys 9, Bessemer City 0: The Trojans shut out the Yellow Jackets at home Thursday in Catawba, with Jacob Bandel recording three goals and three assists to go with two goals apiece from Colin Miller and Josh Ramirez and one each from Henry Willis and Kage Hefner. CJ Schronce added two assists for Bandys, which improved to 5-0 ahead of road matches against Alexander Central and West Rowan next Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Bessemer City (0-5) visits West Lincoln on Monday.

Hickory 8, Freedom 0: The Red Tornadoes blanked the Patriots at home Thursday in Hickory, receiving two goals from Orlando Almanza and one apiece from David Escobedo, Gabe Palencia, Ben Howard, Cesar Rangel, Braeden McCourt and Jacob Cisneros. Goalkeepers Conner Mejia and Will Braun each added two saves for Hickory, which moved to 4-0-2 prior to next Thursday’s Western Foothills 3A home match against Statesville.

Freedom (4-3-1) hosts West Henderson next Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newton-Conover 8, St. Stephens 1: The Red Devils topped the Indians at home Thursday in Newton, getting singles wins from Alexa Allison (8-0 over Anna Spatz), Lizzie Sain (8-0 over Sarah Starr), Ella Cecil (8-4 over Gabby Spatz), Abby Dehart (8-1 over Jordan Sanderson) and Sara Sain (9-7 over Morgan Correll) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Lizzie Sain and Ella Cecil (8-1 over Anna Spatz and Kenzie Lail), Allison and Dehart (8-0 over Sarah Starr and Sanderson) and Peyton Surridge and Sara Sain (8-6 over Addison Cox and Gabby Spatz). Meanwhile, Cox earned the only win for St. Stephens at No. 5 singles, defeating Surridge 9-7.

Newton-Conover (1-1 overall) is at St. Stephens (0-5 overall) on Tuesday.

Fred T. Foard 6, Alexander Central 3: The Tigers took down the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville behind singles victories from Symone Akel (5-7, 6-1, 10-7 over Taylor Sharpe), Leah Akel (6-1, 7-5 over Alaina Peterson), Katlyn Causey (6-3, 7-5 over Ella Deal) and Roxy Sylvester (6-0, 6-4 over Gracie Carroll) and doubles wins from the teams of Symone Akel and Leah Akel (8-3 over Hannah Kilby and Jenna Mason) and Causey and Sylvester (9-7 over Deal and Adisyn Eckard). For Alexander Central, singles winners were Emmy Rogers (6-4, 6-1 over Kate Reid) and Kilby (6-0, 6-1 over Peyton Proctor), while the doubles team of Rogers and Sharpe was victorious by an 8-1 score over Reid and Proctor.

Foard (5-2 overall) travels to South Iredell next Thursday, while Alexander Central (2-4 overall) visits Hickory next Wednesday before hosting Watauga next Thursday.

South Iredell 8, Maiden 1: The Vikings were too much for the visiting Blue Devils on Thursday in Statesville, with Maiden’s only victory coming from Neeley Campbell by an 8-3 score over Angela Smith in the No. 5 singles match. South Iredell (4-0 overall) hosts Fred T. Foard next Thursday, while Maiden (2-2 overall) hosts University Christian on Tuesday.

JV FOOTBALL

Newton-Conover won 34-28 vs. Hickory: Newton-Conover improved to 3-0, while Hickory fell to 2-1.

St. Stephens won 12-0 vs. Maiden: St. Stephens moved to 2-1, while Maiden dropped to 2-1.

Hibriten won 20-0 at West Caldwell: Hibriten improved to 2-1, while West Caldwell fell to 0-3.

Alexander Central won 22-7 at A.C. Reynolds: Alexander Central moved to 2-1, while A.C. Reynolds dropped to 1-1.

North Iredell won 36-14 at Bunker Hill: North Iredell improved to 1-2, while Bunker Hill fell to 0-3.