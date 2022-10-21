H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden tennis advances to Round 2

REIDSVILLE — The Maiden girls tennis team shut out Reidsville on the road Wednesday in the opening round of the 2A dual state playoffs, winning 6-0 behind singles victories from Emma Shokes (7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 10-6 over Mariana Faint), Maggie Sherrill (6-2, 6-4 over Daisy Ortiz), Addison Fuller (6-0, 6-0 over Kimberly Ortiz), Miranda Valerio (6-0, 6-0 over Briseyda Padron), Rachel Grissom (6-1, 6-2 over Christyn Trent) and Neeley Campbell (6-0, 6-1 over Irene Santucci). The 14th-seeded Blue Devils moved to 10-4, while the third-seeded Rams end the season at 6-1.

Maiden visits sixth-seeded Hendersonville (13-1) in Tuesday’s second round after the Bearcats defeated 11th-seeded Owen 6-0 in Round 1.

GIRLS TENNIS

North Lincoln 5, Hickory 1: The fifth-seeded Knights took down the 12th-seeded Red Tornadoes at home Wednesday in the first round of the 3A dual state playoffs in Lincolnton. North Lincoln (15-1) will visit fourth-seeded Lake Norman Charter (18-1) in Tuesday’s second round after LNC topped 13th-seeded Pisgah 9-0 in the opening round, while Hickory finishes the season at 9-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Hibriten 3, Ashe County 2: The Panthers knocked off the Huskies on the road Thursday in West Jefferson, receiving one goal and one assist from Gerardo Rodriguez to go with one goal apiece from Johnny Pineda and Miguel Ayala and one assist from Eric Meza. Hibriten (14-3-3, 6-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Alexander Central on Monday, while Ashe County (9-8-3, 1-5-2) entertains South Caldwell.

Lincolnton 6, Bunker Hill 0: The Wolves blanked the Bears at home Thursday in Lincolnton, scoring three goals in each half as they improved to 8-11-1 overall and 7-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Monday’s home contest against Maiden. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 4-14 overall and 2-10 in league play entering Monday’s home match against Newton-Conover.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Stephens boys finish third at Western Foothills 3A meet: The Indians’ boys team came in third during the Western Foothills 3A championship meet on Wednesday at Southside Park in Newton, totaling 95 points to finish behind champion North Lincoln (25) and runner-up North Iredell (64). Meanwhile, Hickory’s boys finished fourth with 114 points, Fred T. Foard took fifth with 124, East Lincoln came in sixth with 127, West Iredell finished seventh with 168 and Statesville took eighth with 247.

North Lincoln also won the girls’ race with 18 points, while North Iredell came in second with 48, East Lincoln finished third with 80, St. Stephens took fourth with 98, Hickory came in fifth with 146, Foard finished sixth with 147, Statesville finished seventh with 204 and West Iredell didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Individually, the top 10 finishers in the boys’ race were as follows:

1. Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 15:52.24

2. Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 16:30.30

3. Alex Bradley (North Lincoln), 16:58.23

4. Connor Bagwell (North Lincoln), 17:05.95

5. Maddox Grant (North Iredell), 17:11.33

6. Jackson VanBeurden (St. Stephens), 17:19.07

7. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 17:20.37

8. Mirko Glavan (North Lincoln), 17:21.77

9. Logan Richardson (North Lincoln), 17:24.23

10. Bryce Anthony (North Lincoln), 17:35.53

On the girls’ side, the top 10 individual finishers were as follows:

1. Macy Parks (North Lincoln), 18:40.44

2. Bella Wood (North Lincoln), 19:06.02

3. Olivia Ferraro (North Lincoln), 19:53.56

4. Bella Green (North Lincoln), 20:05.87

5. Natalia Nieto (North Iredell), 20:33.50

6. Breanna Sturtevant (North Iredell), 20:39.41

7. Mia Sohovich (North Iredell), 20:46.14

8. Blythe Jaworsky (North Lincoln), 20:52.78

9. Mckenzie Benfield (East Lincoln), 21:01.00

10. Julia Hollar (North Iredell), 21:15.89

The 3A West Regional meet will be held on Oct. 29 in Morganton.

JV FOOTBALL

Hickory 50, Fred T. Foard 0: Maddox McRee tossed five touchdown passes and surpassed 1,000 passing yards for the season as the Red Tornadoes cruised past the Tigers at home Thursday in Hickory, with Dorrian Medley hauling in three scoring grabs and Sonny Jenkins and Brett Rowland adding one apiece. Hickory’s Tylar Johnson finished with 127 yards on the ground as he went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season, while Luke Holtzman and Jaikylan Ramseur each recorded a TD run.

Hickory (8-1, 6-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visits Statesville next Thursday, while Foard (0-9, 0-6) hosts St. Stephens.

Newton-Conover 46, Bunker Hill 26: The Red Devils collected a 20-point home win over the Bears at home Thursday in Newton, moving to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Catawba Valley 2A contests prior to next Thursday’s trip to Maiden. As for Bunker Hill, it enters next Thursday’s road game against Bandys with an overall record of 1-8 and a league mark of 1-5.

Bandys 29, West Caldwell 12: The Trojans beat the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next Thursday’s home game against Bunker Hill. On the other side, West Caldwell fell to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in league play prior to next Thursday’s home contest against East Burke.

Hibriten 21, Alexander Central 20: The Panthers slipped past the Cougars at home Thursday in Lenoir, overcoming a 14-7 halftime deficit on their way to a one-point victory. Hibriten finished with 40 carries for 191 yards as a team — led by D'Kodan Mitchell’s 132 yards on 23 carries — while Dexter Mosley and Daysen Tugman recorded 3-yard TD runs for the hosts.

Tugman also completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards and a TD, all to Austin Ballard. Meanwhile, Alexander Central (4-5, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) had four players rush for over 50 yards as Jeremiah Whitaker had 70 yards on 12 carries, Jayon Connor had 58 yards and a TD on nine carries, Jeremiah Payne had 55 yards and two scores on 10 carries and Sebastion Andolina had 51 yards on three carries.

Connor also had an interception on defense for the Cougars, who have completed their season after next week’s opponent Freedom canceled its remaining JV games due to injuries within the program. As for Hibriten (6-3, 3-1), it visits South Caldwell next Thursday.

South Caldwell 42, Ashe County 22: The Spartans knocked off the Huskies on the road Thursday in West Jefferson, moving to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to next Thursday’s home game against Hibriten. On the other side, Ashe County dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in league contests ahead of next Thursday’s visit to Watauga.

Lincolnton 24, Maiden 20: The Wolves defeated the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Lincolnton, upping their overall record to 5-3-1 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 4-2 while dropping Maiden to 6-3 and 4-2. Despite the loss, Maiden got 14 carries for 87 yards from Cohen Jenkins, 119 yards and a TD on 11-of-17 passing from Grant Lawing and 103 combined receiving yards from Michael Ly (three receptions for 52 yards) and Hamp Reed (six catches for 51 yards and a TD).

Lincolnton travels to West Lincoln next Thursday, the same night Maiden hosts Newton-Conover.