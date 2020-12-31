H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden takes down West Lincoln

After suffering its first two losses of the season in recent weeks, the Maiden volleyball team swept West Lincoln on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton. Set scores were 25-11, 25-22 and 25-16.
Isabella Abernathy led the Blue Devils (9-2, 9-2 South Fork 2A Conference) with nine kills, while Savannah Lail had seven kills to go with nine digs from Lainee Hentschel and 15 assists apiece from Adison Ford and Abby Gantt. Meanwhile, the Rebels lost their eighth straight match to fall to 2-10 both overall and in league play.
Maiden hosts North Lincoln next Wednesday, while West Lincoln has completed its schedule for the current season.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Stephens 3, Freedom 0
The Indians defeated the Patriots in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Morganton. St. Stephens earned a 25-15 victory in the opening set before taking the next two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-17.
St. Stephens improved to 4-7 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, while Freedom dropped to 0-11 overall and 0-9 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. The Indians are scheduled to host McDowell on Monday, the same night the Patriots visit Hickory.
Patton 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Panthers topped the Bears in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Claremont, beating them by set scores of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-16. With the victory, Patton moved to 9-2 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 4-6 in both ahead of Monday’s trip to West Caldwell. Patton also returns to action on Monday when it hosts Hibriten.
Draughn 3, West Caldwell 0
The Wildcats earned a road victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in Lenoir. Draughn nabbed set wins of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-18 to improve to 8-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
West Caldwell was swept for the 11th straight time as it dropped to 1-12 in both. The Warriors end the season with a home contest against Bunker Hill on Monday, while the Wildcats visit Patton on Tuesday.
West Iredell 3, Hibriten 0
The Warriors traveled to Lenoir on Wednesday for a battle with the Panthers, and came away with a straight-set win. West Iredell won by set scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-16.
West Iredell (8-3, 8-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday before entertaining East Burke on Tuesday, while Hibriten (1-12, 1-12) is at Patton for Monday’s season finale.
East Lincoln 3, Bandys 0
The Trojans had their five-match winning streak snapped on the road Wednesday in Denver, falling by set scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-12. Bandys is now 9-3 both overall and in South Fork 2A play entering Monday’s regular-season finale at Lake Norman Charter.
East Lincoln (7-1, 7-1) has won four consecutive contests and currently holds the top spot in the South Fork 2A. The Mustangs play three times next week, beginning with a trip to North Lincoln on Monday.