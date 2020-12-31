H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden takes down West Lincoln

The Panthers topped the Bears in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Claremont, beating them by set scores of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-16. With the victory, Patton moved to 9-2 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.

On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 4-6 in both ahead of Monday’s trip to West Caldwell. Patton also returns to action on Monday when it hosts Hibriten.

Draughn 3, West Caldwell 0

The Wildcats earned a road victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in Lenoir. Draughn nabbed set wins of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-18 to improve to 8-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.

West Caldwell was swept for the 11th straight time as it dropped to 1-12 in both. The Warriors end the season with a home contest against Bunker Hill on Monday, while the Wildcats visit Patton on Tuesday.

West Iredell 3, Hibriten 0

The Warriors traveled to Lenoir on Wednesday for a battle with the Panthers, and came away with a straight-set win. West Iredell won by set scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-16.