H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden sweeps Knights, captures 4th straight victory

The Maiden volleyball team continued its late-season surge at home on Wednesday, sweeping North Lincoln 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19 in Maiden. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Blue Devils, who improved to 11-2 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play.
Maiden received 13 kills and four aces from Savannah Lail, while Anna White and Grace Kilby added six kills apiece to go with five aces and 19 assists from Adison Ford. Lainee Hentschel recorded 19 digs for the Blue Devils, who also got 16 assists from Abby Gantt.
The Knights ended the season at 4-8 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden caps its regular season with a trip to East Lincoln tonight.
VOLLEYBALL
Watauga 3, Hickory 1
The Pioneers completed a season sweep of the Red Tornadoes on Wednesday at home, winning the opening set by a 25-17 score before dropping the second set 26-24 and emerging victorious 25-15 and 25-22 in the third and fourth sets in Boone. The win was the seventh straight for Watauga, which upped its overall record to 10-1 and its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 10-0.
Hickory fell to 9-2 both overall and in league play entering tonight's regular-season finale at McDowell, while the Pioneers will return to action when the 3A state playoffs begin next week.
McDowell 3, Freedom 0
The Titans beat the Patriots in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Morganton, sending Freedom to 0-13 overall and 0-11 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. As for McDowell, it improved to 7-3 both overall and in league play ahead of tonight's home match against Hickory.
Freedom has completed its schedule for the current season and will return to action next fall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Draughn 70, Hibriten 63
The Wildcats earned a seven-point home win over the Panthers on Wednesday in Valdese, moving to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play. Meanwhile, Hibriten dropped to 0-1 in both and has now lost 10 consecutive season openers.
Draughn is at Fred T. Foard on Friday, while the Panthers visit West Iredell on Tuesday.
Patton 59, West Iredell 41
The Panthers collected an 18-point home victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in Morganton, improving to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, the Warriors fell to 0-1 in both.
Patton travels to West Caldwell on Friday, while West Iredell visits Bunker Hill.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hibriten 74, Draughn 40
The Panthers routed the Wildcats on the road Wednesday, winning by a 34-point final margin in Valdese. Hibriten improved its record to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Draughn dropped to 0-1 in both.
The Panthers visit West Iredell on Tuesday, while the Wildcats are at Fred T. Foard on Friday.
Patton 64, West Iredell 42
The Panthers were too much for the Warriors on Wednesday at home, nabbing a 22-point triumph in Morganton. Patton is now 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Iredell is 0-1 in both.
Patton is at West Caldwell on Friday, the same night West Iredell travels to Bunker Hill.
West Caldwell 63, Fred T. Foard 42
The Warriors outscored the Tigers in each of the first three quarters on their way to a 21-point win on the road Wednesday in Newton, building an 18-8 lead after the opening quarter, a 31-18 advantage at the half and a 48-23 edge entering the fourth frame. Fred T. Foard won the fourth quarter 19-15, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
West Caldwell improved to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A prior to Friday’s home contest against Patton, while Foard is now 0-1 in both and will entertain Draughn on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Lincoln hosts South Fork 2A championship meet
North Lincoln High School was once again the site of a South Fork 2A meet on Wednesday, this time to determine the conference’s champions on both the girls’ and boys’ side. Ultimately, the host Knights took first place in both races, amassing 22 points in the girls’ race and 20 in the boys’ race.
Finishing second on the girls’ side was Lake Norman Charter with 49 points, while third-place Bandys had 91, fourth-place Maiden had 94, fifth-place East Lincoln had 114 and sixth-place West Lincoln had 157. Taking second in the boys’ race was Lake Norman Charter with 60 points, with Bandys coming in third with 69, East Lincoln finishing fourth with 132, Maiden taking fifth with 136, West Lincoln coming in sixth with 145 and Lincolnton finishing seventh with 179.
Individually, the top 15 finishers in the girls’ race, which consisted of 39 total runners, were as follows: North Lincoln’s Angie Allen with a first-place time of 18:15.87, North Lincoln’s Bella Wood with a second-place time of 19:32.13, Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins with a third-place time of 19:36.25, North Lincoln’s Lori Glavan with a fourth-place time of 19:52.44, Bandys’ Lauren Buckminster with a fifth-place time of 20:11.29, Lake Norman Charter’s Abby Farris with a sixth-place time of 20:18.34, Lake Norman Charter’s Lily Yampolsky with a seventh-place time of 20:22.61, North Lincoln’s Cara Castro with an eighth-place time of 20:31.95, Lake Norman Charter’s Jenna Peterson with a ninth-place time of 20:32.50, North Lincoln’s Emily Laramie with a 10th-place time of 20:36.82, Maiden’s Noelle Poovey with an 11th-place time of 21:08.21, Maiden’s McKenna Parker with a 12th-place time of 21:13.93, North Lincoln’s Kelbi Pierce with a 13th-place time of 21:15.74, Bandys’ Emily Hedrick with a 14th-place time of 21:40.78 and Lake Norman Charter’s Megan Wozniak with a 15th-place time of 21:52.37.
As for the boys’ race, which included 48 total runners, it was won by Lake Norman Charter’s Grant Howlett with a time of 16:05.33. Meanwhile, North Lincoln’s Jacob Scott finished second with a time of 16:09.70 and teammates Miles Phillips, Stephen Fernetti, Jared Campbell, Noah Carter and Joseph Quilla came in third through seventh, respectively, with times of 16:46.94, 16:53.16, 16:53.66, 17:01.79 and 17:23.72.
Finishing eighth on the boys’ side was Bandys’ Grant Parham with a time of 17:34.94, while North Lincoln’s Ethan Davis posted a ninth-place time of 18:02.75 and Bandys’ David Birkhofer had a 10th-place time of 18:09.87. Lake Norman Charter’s Braden Bole was 11th (18:12.75), Bandys’ Bryson Burkett was 12th (18:18:72), Bandys’ C.J. Schronce was 13th (18:22.99), Maiden’s Hunter Smathers was 14th (18:33.62) and Lake Norman Charter’s Aidan Mutongi was 15th (18:45.35).
The 2A West Regional will be hosted by Bunker Hill on Jan. 15 at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.
South Caldwell hosts Northwestern 3A/4A championship meet
South Caldwell High School played host to the remaining Northwestern 3A/4A Conference squads on Wednesday as they participated in the conference championship meet. Watauga was the first-place finisher during both the girls’ and boys’ races, totaling 15 points on the girls’ side and 21 on the boys’ side.
St. Stephens finished second in the girls’ race with 58 points, while Hickory was third with 98, Alexander Central was fourth with 116, Freedom was fifth with 126 and South Caldwell was sixth with 138. On the boys’ side, Alexander Central came in second with 66 points, South Caldwell was third with 80, St. Stephens was fourth with 89 and Hickory was fifth with 111.
Of the 40 total runners in the girls’ race, Watauga had the top seven individual times. Sidra Miller came in first with a time of 19:59.24, while teammates Sophie Beach (second; 20:44.91), Rachel Cathey (third; 21:01.41), Gwendolyn Anderson (fourth; 21:15.20), Izzy Browman-Fulks (fifth; 21:27.81), Brianna Anderson (sixth; 21:30.96) and Andriana Rink (seventh; 21:48.97) held down the next six spots.
Finishing eighth in the girls’ race was St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores Gutierrez with a time of 23:18.01, while Hickory’s Lauren Lyerly was ninth with a time of 23:20.22 and St. Stephens’ Sarah McNeil posted a 10th-place time of 23:29.45. Rounding out the top 15 were Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach (11th; 23:32.84), St. Stephens’ Zoe Coburn (12th; 23:47.06) and Hilary Ramirez (13th; 23:52.37), South Caldwell’s Madison Austin (14th; 24:09.09) and St. Stephens’ Katelyn McGlamery (15th; 24:13.51).
Watauga’s Rien Freeman emerged victorious in the 41-runner field of boys’ runners with a time of 17:28.29, while fellow Pioneer Korbin Anderson was second with a time of 17:38.80.Taking third was St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz with a time of 17:47.60, with Watauga’s Ethan Cannon and Hastings Holt posting respective times of 17:53.97 and 17:59.88 to complete the top five.
Jackson Black of St. Stephens was sixth on the boys’ side with a time of 18:05.22, while Alexander Central’s Luke Kiziah came in seventh (18:26.41) and fellow Cougar Jacob Perez was eighth (18:29.50). David Mims of Watauga took ninth with a time of 18:36.74, followed by South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso with a 10th-place time of 18:45.29.
Freedom’s Colby Anderson was the 11th-place finisher in the boys’ race with a time of 18:55.05, with Hickory’s Jack McIntosh posting a 12th-place time of 18:56.40 and Freedom’s Dalton Brittain finishing 13th with a time of 19:18.82. Coming in 14th was Watauga’s Haden Miller (19:29.86), while teammate Abe Bachman finished 15th (19:30.10).
Qualifying teams and runners from the Northwestern 3A/4A will take part in either the 3A West Regional on Jan. 16 at Jackson Park in Henderson County or the 4A West Regional on Jan. 15 at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.