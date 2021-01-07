H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden sweeps Knights, captures 4th straight victory

West Caldwell improved to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A prior to Friday’s home contest against Patton, while Foard is now 0-1 in both and will entertain Draughn on Friday.

CROSS COUNTRY

North Lincoln hosts South Fork 2A championship meet

North Lincoln High School was once again the site of a South Fork 2A meet on Wednesday, this time to determine the conference’s champions on both the girls’ and boys’ side. Ultimately, the host Knights took first place in both races, amassing 22 points in the girls’ race and 20 in the boys’ race.

Finishing second on the girls’ side was Lake Norman Charter with 49 points, while third-place Bandys had 91, fourth-place Maiden had 94, fifth-place East Lincoln had 114 and sixth-place West Lincoln had 157. Taking second in the boys’ race was Lake Norman Charter with 60 points, with Bandys coming in third with 69, East Lincoln finishing fourth with 132, Maiden taking fifth with 136, West Lincoln coming in sixth with 145 and Lincolnton finishing seventh with 179.