H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden spikers sweep Newton-Conover to even record

The Wildcats topped the Cougars at home Tuesday in Valdese, earning set victories of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-15. Madison Powell had eight kills for Draughn, which also received seven apiece from Haygen Sigmon and Bailey Bryant.

Bryant was also one of four Draughn (9-5, 4-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference) players to notch two aces, joining teammates Sara Walker, Addie Hart and Christon Carswell. Carswell paced the Wildcats with seven blocks to go with six from Sigmon and five from Bella Williams, while Draughn registered 21 digs and 14 assists as a team.

The Wildcats host Owen on Thursday, while Mountain Heritage (5-6, 4-2) hosts A.C. Reynolds today before visiting Rosman next Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

North Lincoln girls, boys sweep Western Foothills 3A Conference meet