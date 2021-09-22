H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden spikers sweep Newton-Conover to even record

MAIDEN — Following seven consecutive losses to begin the season, the Maiden volleyball team evened its record on Tuesday following its seventh straight victory. The Blue Devils defeated the visiting Red Devils in straight sets, winning 25-22, 25-18 and 25-19 to move to 7-7 overall and 6-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.
Savannah Lail had 14 kills and 17 digs to lead Maiden’s offensive attack, while Ilysa Barr added nine kills and 11 digs. Parker Sweet notched 16 digs, with Aleah Ikard and Annalee Smith dishing out 17 and 15 assists, respectively.
The Blue Devils host Bandys today in a matchup of unbeaten conference teams before entertaining East Burke on Thursday, while Newton-Conover (5-5, 4-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits winless West Caldwell on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bandys 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Trojans swept the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20. Bandys improved to 8-4 overall and 6-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bunker Hill dropped to 4-8 and 3-4.
Bandys visits Maiden today before hosting West Lincoln on Thursday, while Bunker Hill is at Lincolnton on Thursday.
Draughn 3, Mountain Heritage 0
The Wildcats topped the Cougars at home Tuesday in Valdese, earning set victories of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-15. Madison Powell had eight kills for Draughn, which also received seven apiece from Haygen Sigmon and Bailey Bryant.
Bryant was also one of four Draughn (9-5, 4-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference) players to notch two aces, joining teammates Sara Walker, Addie Hart and Christon Carswell. Carswell paced the Wildcats with seven blocks to go with six from Sigmon and five from Bella Williams, while Draughn registered 21 digs and 14 assists as a team.
The Wildcats host Owen on Thursday, while Mountain Heritage (5-6, 4-2) hosts A.C. Reynolds today before visiting Rosman next Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Lincoln girls, boys sweep Western Foothills 3A Conference meet
The host Knights captured first place in both races during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A meet in Lincolnton, posting 23 points on the girls’ side and 18 in the boys’ race. Finishing second through sixth on the girls’ side were East Lincoln (67 points), St. Stephens (75), North Iredell (86), Hickory (129) and Fred T. Foard (178), while the second through seventh-place finishers on the boys’ side were North Iredell (77), St. Stephens (82), Foard (117), Hickory (128), East Lincoln (144) and West Iredell (146).
The top 15 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows:
1. Macy Parks (East Lincoln), 20:39.35
2. Bella Wood (North Lincoln), 21:16.50
3. Lori Glaven (North Lincoln), 21:16.84
4. Natalie Nieto (North Iredell), 21:24.72
5. Bella Green (North Lincoln), 22:34.04
6. Cagney Brusso (North Lincoln), 22:34.40
7. Cara Castro (North Lincoln), 22:34.77
8. Kelbi Pierce (North Lincoln), 22:35.70
9. Emily Laramie (North Lincoln), 22:36.37
10. Berklie Greene (East Lincoln), 22:36.91
11. Lauren Lyerly (Hickory), 22:41.89
12. Addison Cox (St. Stephens), 23:13.49
13. Daniela Flores Gutier (St. Stephens), 23:22.08
14. Mabel Clark (East Lincoln), 23:32.19
15. Eva Cronin (St. Stephens), 23:38.71
The top 15 individual finishers in the boys’ race were as follows:
1. Connor Bagwell (North Lincoln), 17:51.06
2. Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 17:51.38
3. Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 17:53.18
4. Logan Helms (North Lincoln), 18:15.87
5. Mack Viverette (North Lincoln), 18:26.05
6. Alex Bradley (North Lincoln), 18:31.36
7. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 18:33.03
8. Mirko Glavan (North Lincoln), 18:37.74
9. Jackson Black (St. Stephens), 18:43.34
10. Kolton Hodges (North Lincoln), 18:51.02
11. Noah Whitenmyer (North Iredell), 19:01.68
12. Austin Cope (West Iredell), 19:05.13
13. Will Elkins (Foard), 19:28.35
14. Caleb Ledford (St. Stephens), 19:32.38
15. Emerson Viverette (North Lincoln), 19:37.35
The next Catawba Valley 2A meet will be held at West Iredell next Tuesday.