MAIDEN — The Maiden softball team took down visiting Hibriten 14-1 in five innings on Monday, with the Blue Devils scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and five in the third en route to their 10th straight win. Maiden’s Macy Michael and Averie Waddell each totaled three hits including a home run, while Miranda Valerio and Tristan Smalling had two hits apiece, Aleah Ikard also homered and Kyley Callahan and Emily Dover both had one hit.

Reagan Rembert was the winning pitcher following five innings of three-hit ball during which she allowed an unearned run with two strikeouts and no walks.

Maiden (12-1) visited Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting West Caldwell tonight in a contest that was moved up from Thursday due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the Panthers (6-6) hosted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent South Caldwell on Tuesday before traveling to Freedom on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

South Caldwell 17, Ashe County 2: The Spartans knocked off the Huskies in five innings on the road Monday in West Jefferson, scoring at least three runs in each of the first four innings. South Caldwell (8-2, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) traveled to Hibriten on Tuesday before visiting Watauga tonight, while Ashe County (6-3, 2-2) hosted Watauga on Tuesday before entertaining Alexander Central tonight.

Alexander Central 5, Mooresville 1: The Cougars won their seventh consecutive contest on Monday, defeating the visiting Blue Devils by four runs in Taylorsville. Kenzie Church had two hits for Alexander Central, which also received one hit each from Lainey Russell, Ava Chapman and Kensley Davis to go with seven innings of one-run, seven-hit ball with five strikeouts and two walks from pitcher Macy Law.

Alexander Central (10-3) hosted Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Freedom on Tuesday before visiting Ashe County tonight, while Mooresville (9-4) had a home game against Hickory Ridge scheduled for Tuesday before hosting Crest next Wednesday.

BOYS GOLF

University Christian defeats Carmel Christian School: The Barracudas earned a three-shot victory over the Cougars during a nine-hole match on Monday at Raintree Country Club in Charlotte, getting 37s from Will Choplin and Max Edwards, a 40 from Sam Parker and 43s from Bennett Winfield and Jackson Behmer. University Christian hosted Davidson Day and Burlington on Tuesday at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover before taking on Gaston Day at the same location on April 13.

Freedom finishes first during Northwestern 3A/4A match at Brushy Mountain: The Patriots came in first during Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville. Freedom totaled 309 strokes to finish ahead of runner-up Alexander Central (331), which hosted the 18-hole match.

Finishing third was Hibriten with 333 strokes, while fourth-place Watauga had 345, fifth-place South Caldwell had 368 and sixth-place Ashe County had 380. All six teams will face off again on April 18 when Hibriten hosts a match at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

During Monday’s match, the individual winner was Freedom’s Alex Bock with a score of 71. Michael Cates added a 74 for the Patriots, while Lawson Biggerstaff had a 78 and Braxton Reinhardt shot an 86.

Alexander Central was led by 79s from Aidan Hollar and Rylan St. Clair, with Christian Stone shooting an 86 and Carter Fortner and Grayson Presnell both finishing with 87s.

Hibriten got 80s from Will Reynolds and Nick Greenlee, an 86 from Steven Warfe and 87s from Wiley Gragg and Hayden Belk.

Watauga’s top four scorers were Colin Phelps (79), Paul Taylor (84), Jake Warren (85) and Leo McEvoy (97), while South Caldwell received an 84 from Mac Helton, 94s from TJ Westbrook and Caden Pilato and a 96 from Dawson Carr and Ashe County got an 88 from Joseph Shaw, a 94 from Austin Hart, a 98 from Harrison Langdon and a 100 from Will Vannoy.