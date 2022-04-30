H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden softball earns 3-2 win over Eagles

MAIDEN — The Maiden softball team defeated nonconference Lincoln Charter 3-2 at home Thursday, recording eight hits including three extra-base knocks. Olivia Wray had a pair of doubles for the Blue Devils, while Kyley Callahan had a double and a single, Emily Dover had two singles and Miranda Valerio and Madison Herms finished with one single apiece.

Herms was also the winning pitcher for Maiden (12-7), which finished the regular season with a road game against Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Newton-Conover on Friday. As for the Eagles (11-4), they visited Myers Park on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 13, McDowell 3: The Cougars topped the Titans in five innings in a nonconference home game on Thursday in Taylorsville, ending the contest on a walk-off RBI single from Faith Carrigan in the bottom of the fifth. Alexander Central scored nine times in the fifth and outhit McDowell 15-3 on the night.

Carrigan and Abby Teague had three hits apiece for Alexander Central (19-2), which also received two each from Peyton Price, Kenzie Church and Kirstyn Herman and one apiece from Kaylin Marlowe, Macy Law and Laney Wike. Carrigan was the winning pitcher as she improved to 16-2 following five innings of three-run (two earned), three-hit ball with nine strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter.

The Cougars hosted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Freedom in both teams’ regular-season finale on Friday, while the Titans (11-8) hosted Asheville.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 18, Newton-Conover 0: The Indians knocked off the nonconference Red Devils in five innings at home Thursday in Hickory, finishing with 12 hits as a team behind two apiece from Elec Marvin, Will Everett and Chip Hendren and one each from Silas Icenhour, Justin Skewes, James Tate, Omar Cruz, Josh Barkley and Logan Mullins. Peyton Young was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks, while Mullins pitched the final two innings for St. Stephens, giving up two hits with four strikeouts and no free passes.

Newton-Conover (5-14) managed three hits, getting two from Enrique Mendoza and one from J.J. Brawley. St. Stephens (17-5) visited Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Statesville on Friday before hosting Fred T. Foard on Monday, while the Red Devils hosted Catawba Valley 2A opponent Maiden on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 2, East Lincoln 1

The Indians slipped past the Mustangs in overtime on the road Thursday in Denver, taking a 1-0 advantage in the opening half before East Lincoln tied the score in the second half. Meanwhile, St. Stephens scored the winning goal in overtime.

St. Stephens (10-3-2, 6-2-2 Western Foothills 3A) visited Statesville on Friday before hosting Fred T. Foard on Monday, while East Lincoln (11-3-2, 6-1-2) hosted North Iredell on Friday before entertaining North Lincoln on Monday.

Maiden 5, West Caldwell 1

The Blue Devils earned a four-goal home win over the Warriors at home Thursday in Maiden, getting one goal apiece from Liz Mroz, Stephanie Ramirez, Andie Smith, Kayleigh Sims and Vanessa Cespedes. Kylin Wayne supplied two assists for Maiden, which also received two saves from goalkeeper Emma Shokes.

Maiden (11-3, 8-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bandys on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (1-14, 1-9) entertains West Lincoln.

Newton-Conover 1, East Burke 0

The Red Devils blanked the Cavaliers in overtime at home Thursday in Newton, with Keira Hirons scoring the only goal of the match and Kayla Martinez-Garcia registering a shutout in goal. Newton-Conover (8-7-2, 6-3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (5-8-2, 4-6) travels to Bunker Hill.

Lincolnton 2, Bandys 0

The Wolves shut out the Trojans on the road Thursday in Catawba, improving to 11-5 overall and 9-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home match against West Caldwell. As for Bandys, it fell to 10-2-2 overall and 7-2-1 in league play prior to Tuesday’s home contest against Maiden.

GIRLS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 9, St. Stephens 5

The Rams defeated the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory, moving to 10-3 overall and 9-1 in conference play as they prepare for next week’s state playoffs. Sixth-seeded T.C. Roberson will host 11th-seeded Marvin Ridge (12-6 overall) in the second round next Friday after both teams receive a first-round bye.

No. 20 seed St. Stephens (10-4, 7-3 in conference play) will visit 13th-seeded Northern Guilford (8-5 overall) in Tuesday’s first round, with the winner facing fourth-seeded Weddington (17-3 overall) in next Friday’s second round.

BOYS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 16, St. Stephens 4

The Rams took down the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory, improving to 12-3 overall and 10-0 in conference contests prior to the beginning of the 4A state playoffs next week. Sixth-seeded T.C. Roberson will host 11th-seeded Myers Park (10-8 overall) in next Friday’s second round after both teams receive a first-round bye.

No. 9 seed St. Stephens (8-8, 6-4 in conference play) will also receive an opening-round bye in the 1A/2A/3A playoffs before visiting eighth-seeded Mountain Island Charter (7-9 overall) in the next Friday’s second round.

TRACK AND FIELD

Maiden takes first during Bunker Hill meet

The Blue Devils finished first on both the boys’ side (165 points) and the girls’ side (140 points) during Thursday’s meet hosted by Bunker Hill in Claremont. Finishing second through seventh on the boys’ side were St. Stephens (96 points), Bunker Hill (78), Lincolnton (58), East Burke (37), Davidson Day (36) and University Christian (9).

On the girls’ side, the second- through seventh-place teams, in order, were East Burke (147 points), Bunker Hill (115), Lincolnton (37), Davidson Day (21), St. Stephens (15) and University Christian (10).

Individual winners in each event were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: St. Stephens, 11:35.48

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Maiden, 9:34.53

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Macy Landis (Maiden), 19.58

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 15.84

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Zeriah Stowers (Lincolnton), 13.34

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Chris Culliver (Maiden), 11.31

Girls’4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:59.15

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: East Burke, 1:36.51

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Eva Cronin (St. Stephens), 6:01.40

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 5:02.71

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Lincolnton, 56.89

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Maiden, 45.10

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Alyssa Keener (Maiden), 1:09.08

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Mitchell Zammitti (Davidson Day), 52.96

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Macy Landis (Maiden), 59.26

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Kahari Phelps (Lincolnton), 46.66

Girls’ 800-meter run: Gracie Redmond (Davidson Day), 2:49.19

Boys’ 800-meter run: Mitchell Zammitti (Davidson Day), 2:16.43

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Zeriah Stowers (Lincolnton), 27.98

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Devin Brice (Bunker Hill), 23.82

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Sophie Ratcliff (Davidson Day), 13:40.28

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 10:45.39

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Maiden, 5:17.78

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Maiden, 4:01.51

Girls’ shot put: Taylor Bostain (East Burke), 33 feet 7.5 inches

Boys’ shot put: Brady Bostain (East Burke), 39 feet 6.5 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Taylor Bostain (East Burke), 85 feet 6 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Kolby Byrd (East Burke), 115 feet 7 inches

Girls’ long jump: Elizabeth Sumpter (St. Stephens), 15 feet 11 inches

Boys’ long jump: Chance Stull (Maiden), 19 feet 10 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Elizabeth Sumpter (St. Stephens), 30 feet 7 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Chance Stull (Maiden), 42 feet 1 inch

Girls’ high jump: Ava Gruber (St. Stephens), 4 feet 4 inches

Boys’ high jump: Ian Cox (East Burke), 5 feet 10 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Olivia Ellis (Bunker Hill), 8 feet 0 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Alan Morales (Bunker Hill), 9 feet 0 inches