H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden soccer edges Rebels in OT

MAIDEN — The Maiden girls soccer team defeated West Lincoln 1-0 in overtime during Monday’s home match, with Delaney Moseley scoring the only goal of the night in the second 10-minute OT period. Stephanie Ramirez had the assist for the Blue Devils, who also got four saves from goalkeeper Emma Shokes.

Maiden (5-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) visited West Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting Bandys today in a contest that was originally scheduled for Thursday, while the Rebels (5-3, 0-2) hosted Bunker Hill on Tuesday before visiting Newton-Conover on Thursday.

Girls soccerAlexander Central 5, West Caldwell 0

The Cougars scored three goals in the opening half before adding two more in the second half of Monday’s home victory over the Warriors in Taylorsville. Alexander Central (1-7) hosts Hickory Christian Academy on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-7) hosted Maiden on Tuesday before entertaining Lincolnton on Thursday.

Hickory Christian Academy 7, South Caldwell 2

The Knights knocked off the Spartans at home Monday in Hickory, improving to 8-1 ahead of Tuesday’s home match against Asheville School and Thursday’s trip to Alexander Central. As for South Caldwell (3-5-1), it hosted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten on Tuesday before visiting league opponent Freedom next Tuesday.

Avery County 3, Draughn 1

The Vikings topped the Wildcats on the road Monday in Valdese, moving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play entering tonight’s home match against Madison. On the other side, Draughn dropped to 0-3-3 overall and 0-1 in league contests prior to today’s home match against Mitchell.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 15, Lincolnton 2

The Blue Devils easily dispatched the Wolves in five innings during Monday’s road game in Lincolnton, with Madison Herms allowing one hit for Maiden in a complete-game effort. Macy Michael and Tristan Smalling led the Blue Devils with 2-for-3 performances at the plate as Maiden improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A.

Lincolnton (2-6, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) was at West Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting Bunker Hill on Friday.

BASEBALL

Hickory Christian Academy 10, Pinnacle Classical Academy 0

The Knights shut out the Eagles in six innings at home Monday in Hickory, receiving two hits apiece from Hollis Morphis and Jacob Charlton to go with one each from Samuel Yount, Aiden Hartman, Tate Sigmon and Kaleb Massey. Hickory Christian’s Aiden Hartman collected the win on the mound, pitching all six innings and giving up two hits with five strikeouts against no walks.

The Knights (4-3) hosted Asheville School on Tuesday before entertaining Walnut Grove Christian on Friday, while Pinnacle (3-5) hosts Community Christian Academy on Thursday.

West Caldwell 19, Avery County 9

The Warriors earned a 10-run road victory over the Vikings on Monday in Newland, getting three hits each from Quinton Ford and Ashton Minton, two hits apiece from Jace Bumgarner, Cam Baucom and Bryson Edminston and one hit each from Dawson Barrett and Blake McElyea. McElyea was the game’s winning pitcher thanks to 3 2/3 innings of six-run (one earned), eight-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one walk.

West Caldwell (1-11) hosted Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke on Tuesday before visiting Newton-Conover on Friday, while Avery County (0-9) traveled to Mountain Heritage on Tuesday before hosting Madison on Friday.

BOYS GOLF

East Lincoln wins Western Foothills 3A match at River Oaks

The Mustangs finished first during a Western Foothills 3A Conference match hosted by West Iredell on Monday at River Oaks Golf Course in Statesville. East Lincoln posted a team score of 167, while North Lincoln (173) came in second, Fred T. Foard (174) finished third, West Iredell (183) took fourth, North Iredell (197) came in fifth, Hickory (199) finished sixth, St. Stephens (208) took seventh and Statesville (225) was eighth.

Foard’s Max Cranford was the event’s individual medalist with a score of 36, while East Lincoln’s top four scorers consisted of Trent Wharton (37), Jared Myers (40), Drew Coppin (44) and Landon Jay (46) and North Lincoln was led by Cam Peacock (40), Conley Killian (41), Nathan Aberle (45) and Garrett Davis (47). Meanwhile, Foard’s remaining participants were Jay Busic (38), Preston Setzer (41), Cody Lutz (59) and Clayton Partin (59).

Chance Barnes was West Iredell’s top finisher with a score of 40, with Taylor Gregory shooting a 42, Bryson Lane finishing with a 47 and Adam Goins posting a 54. As for North Iredell, it was led by a 44 from Brixan Burgess, a 46 from Bryson Morrison, a 51 from Avery Cloer and a 56 from Jackson Morrison.

Hickory’s top four scorers were Cole Boggs (45), Jack Tomlinson (45), Henry Nichols (50) and Aiden Bridges (59), while St. Stephens was represented by Carter Gscheidmeier (50), Carter Larson (50), Tucker Bland (52) and Hayden Davis (56) and Statesville’s competitors included Sam Buckner (42), Jaikyn Blankenship (58), David Pineda (60) and Austin Sherrill (65).

The next Western Foothills 3A match is scheduled for Thursday at Catawba County Club in Newton, with Foard serving as the event host.

SPORTING EVENTS POSTPONED

Schedule changes announced for area teams

Several athletic events were moved or added by teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties, according to emails sent to the HDR. Here are the changes that had been announced as of presstime Tuesday:

Alexander Central at St. Stephens baseball moved from Thursday to tonight

St. Stephens at Bunker Hill softball added to schedule for tonight

St. Stephens at Maiden softball moved from Thursday to April 13

Bunker Hill at East Burke girls soccer moved from Thursday to today

Bandys at Maiden girls soccer moved from Thursday to today

South Caldwell at Ashe County softball and baseball scheduled for Friday moved to South Caldwell; South Caldwell will now visit Ashe County on April 26