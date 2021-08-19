H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden soccer doubles up Yellow Jackets

Patton is at East Burke tonight before traveling to Draughn on Tuesday, while the Wildcats host Freedom on Friday and East Burke on Monday.

Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 2

The Panthers outlasted the Warriors in five sets during Wednesday’s nonconference home contest in Lenoir. Hibriten lost the opening set 29-27 before winning 25-18 in the second set, losing 26-24 in the third and winning 25-12 and 15-3 in the final two sets.

Hibriten (1-1) travels to North Wilkes tonight before hosting Wilkes Central on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-2) hosts Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Monday.

Crest 3, St. Stephens 2

The Indians lost to the Chargers in a nonconference home match on Wednesday in Hickory. Set scores were 26-24 Crest, 25-13 St. Stephens, 25-21 Crest, 25-10 St. Stephens and 17-15 Crest.