H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden soccer doubles up Yellow Jackets

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys soccer team kicked off the 2021 season with a 6-3 home win over nonconference Bessemer City on Wednesday. The Blue Devils led 5-1 at the half before holding on for a three-goal victory.
Davis Higgins scored five goals for Maiden (1-0), while Nymeir Ramseur scored the other. Max Martinez had two assists, Jacob Sigmon had one assist and Cooper Houser had seven saves in goal.
The Blue Devils host Cherryville on Monday before a return match with the Yellow Jackets (0-1) next Wednesday in Bessemer City.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 3, Central Academy 0
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Cougars in both teams’ season opener on Wednesday in Hickory. Hickory scored twice in the first half and once in the second half during the nonconference contest, getting two goals from Lewis Tate and one from Orlando Almanza.
Recording assists for Hickory (1-0) were Ben Howard, Spears Culpepper and Jacob Cisneros, with goalkeeper Will Braun tallying five saves. The Red Tornadoes host Newton-Conover in a makeup match on Saturday, while Central Academy (0-1) hosts Olympic on Friday.
Alexander Central 1, Bandys 0
The Cougars’ Matthew Dooley scored the only goal during a nonconference home win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central improved to 1-0, while Bandys dropped to 0-1.
After hosting West Caldwell tonight, Alexander Central entertains Wilkes Central on Monday. On the other side, Bandys hosts Challenger tonight before entertaining West Iredell on Monday.
Patton 4, West Caldwell 2
The Panthers doubled up the Warriors in nonconference action on the road Wednesday in Lenoir. Patton scored twice in each half to move to 1-0, while West Caldwell scored twice in the second half as it fell to 0-1.
Patton hosts East Burke today before entertaining West Caldwell next Wednesday, while the Warriors visit Alexander Central tonight before traveling to Patton next Wednesday.
Shelby 5, Newton-Conover 3
The Golden Lions jumped out to a 4-1 lead at the half before each team added one goal in the second half in a nonconference match on Wednesday in Newton. Shelby improved to 2-0, while the Red Devils moved to 0-1.
Shelby hosts South Point on Monday, while Newton-Conover travels to Hickory for a makeup contest on Saturday before visiting Hibriten on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
South Caldwell 3, East Burke 1
The Spartans earned their first victory of the season in a nonconference road match on Wednesday in Icard, winning the opening set by a 25-13 score before falling 25-22 in the second set and winning the third and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-15. South Caldwell improved to 1-1, while the Cavaliers dropped to 0-1.
Kadie Becker led South Caldwell in kills (17) and aces (seven) while also recording 14 digs, with Kylie Heavner and Heather Deal adding eight and seven kills, respectively. Heavner also tallied three aces and four digs to go with five aces and 17 digs from Deal, a team-high 20 digs from Kailey Franklin and 23 assists from McKenzie Morgan.
Stat leaders for East Burke included Aubree Grigg with six kills and eight blocks, Reese Abernethy with 13 digs and Caroline Pruitt with five assists. South Caldwell hosts Patton next Wednesday, while the Cavs host Patton today before visiting Draughn on Monday.
Patton 3, Draughn 0
The Panthers swept the Wildcats 25-16, 25-11 and 25-23 in a nonconference home match on Wednesday in Morganton. Patton moved to 2-0, while Draughn is now 0-1.
Patton is at East Burke tonight before traveling to Draughn on Tuesday, while the Wildcats host Freedom on Friday and East Burke on Monday.
Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 2
The Panthers outlasted the Warriors in five sets during Wednesday’s nonconference home contest in Lenoir. Hibriten lost the opening set 29-27 before winning 25-18 in the second set, losing 26-24 in the third and winning 25-12 and 15-3 in the final two sets.
Hibriten (1-1) travels to North Wilkes tonight before hosting Wilkes Central on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-2) hosts Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Monday.
Crest 3, St. Stephens 2
The Indians lost to the Chargers in a nonconference home match on Wednesday in Hickory. Set scores were 26-24 Crest, 25-13 St. Stephens, 25-21 Crest, 25-10 St. Stephens and 17-15 Crest.
Despite the loss, St. Stephens (1-1) received 18 kills and two digs from Julia Gnida to go with 13 kills, three aces and seven digs from Olivia Eckard, nine kills, four blocks, one ace and three digs from Taylor Kelly, 10 digs and three aces from Allison Godfrey and 38 assists and one ace from Cassi Edwards. After hosting Alexander Central tonight, the Indians visit Crest on Monday, while the Chargers travel to R-S Central tonight before Monday’s rematch.
North Lincoln 3, Maiden 1
The Blue Devils fell to 0-2 following a four-set nonconference home defeat at the hands of the Knights on Wednesday in Maiden. Following a 25-17 loss in the first set, Maiden won the second set 25-22 before falling by consecutive 25-22 scores in the third and fourth sets.
Maiden got 14 kills and 21 digs from Savannah Lail, five kills apiece from Grace Kilby and Ilysa Barr, 17 assists and four kills from Annalee Smith, 14 assists from Aleah Ikard and 18 digs from Parker Sweet. The Blue Devils visit Lincoln Charter tonight before hosting East Lincoln on Tuesday, while North Lincoln (1-1) is at South Point tonight before traveling to West Lincoln on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexander Central 7, Fred T. Foard 2
The Cougars topped the Tigers in a nonconference road match on Wednesday in Newton, winning five singles matchups and a pair of doubles contests. Winning singles competitors for Alexander Central included Mackenzie Harper (6-1, 6-4 over Anna Schmidt), Cassidy Caskaddon (6-1, 6-1 over Kaija Stodden), Emmy Rogers (6-2, 6-1 over Maria Cody), Rachel Skinner (6-4, 6-3 over Roxy Sylvester) and Taylor Sharpe (6-2, 6-2 over Peyton Proctor), while the doubles teams of Harper and Rogers (8-1 over Stodden and Cody) and Skinner and Sharpe (8-3 over Proctor and Causy) were also victorious.