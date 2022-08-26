H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden soccer blanks Bessemer City 8-0

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys soccer team shut out visiting Bessemer City on Wednesday, scoring five goals in the opening half and three in the second half to earn an 8-0 victory.

Davis Higgins had five goals and one assist for the Blue Devils, who also received one goal and one assist from both Michael Ly and Christian Rodriguez, one goal from Jafeth Larious de Jesus and one assist apiece from Zach Beard, Ramon Paz Martinez, Gavin Paz Martinez and Cooper Houser.

Houser added three saves in goal, while Ly finished with four saves to help Maiden (1-3) nab its first win of the season. The Blue Devils travel to Bessemer City (0-2) on Monday, while the Yellow Jackets hosted West Lincoln on Thursday before the rematch with Maiden.

BOYS SOCCERSouth Caldwell 1, West Caldwell 1The Spartans traveled to Lenoir and played to a tie against the Warriors on Wednesday, moving to 2-0-2 on the season while sending West Caldwell to 0-2-1. South Caldwell hosts Bunker Hill next Wednesday before traveling to St. Stephens next Thursday, with West Caldwell visiting Wilkes Central on Tuesday before traveling to Patton on Wednesday.

Patton 2, East Burke 0

The Panthers blanked the Cavaliers at home Wednesday in Morganton, improving to 5-0 on the season while dropping East Burke to 0-4-1. Patton hosted Freedom on Thursday before visiting Fred T. Foard on Monday, with East Burke traveling to Draughn on Thursday before visiting South Caldwell on Sept. 7.

Statesville 1, Alexander Central 0

The Greyhounds slipped past the Cougars at home Wednesday in Statesville, moving to 3-0 on the season ahead of Thursday’s road match against South Iredell, which will be followed by a home contest against Sun Valley on Monday. As for Alexander Central, it fell to 0-2-1 prior to Thursday’s home match against Wilkes Central and Tuesday’s home rematch against Statesville.

VOLLEYBALLMaiden 3, Lincoln Charter 2

The Blue Devils edged the Eagles in five sets at home Wednesday in Maiden, winning the first two sets by respective scores of 25-21 and 26-24 before dropping the next two 25-19 and 25-8 and winning the fifth set by a score of 15-12. Maiden’s Ilysa Barr had 12 kills and 19 digs, while Payton Miller added nine kills and 27 digs, Aleah Ikard finished with 18 digs and 15 assists and Annalee Smith had 12 digs and nine assists.

Maiden (2-4) hosts East Burke and Lake Norman next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, while Lincoln Charter (3-2) travels to St. Stephens on Saturday for contests against both the Indians and Newton-Conover.

Hibriten 3, East Wilkes 2

The Panthers outlasted the Cardinals in five sets at home Wednesday in Lenoir, improving to 3-2 on the season while dropping East Wilkes to 1-2. Hibriten hosts West Caldwell on Monday before entertaining McDowell on Tuesday, with East Wilkes hosting North Wilkes on Monday before visiting Mount Airy on Tuesday.

South Caldwell 3, Draughn 1

The Spartans defeated the Wildcats in four sets at home Wednesday in Hudson, losing the opening set 25-19 before winning the next three sets by scores of 25-12, 28-26 and 25-13. Kadie Becker finished with 13 kills and six aces for South Caldwell, which also received five blocks from Lillie Bumgarner and 25 digs from Kailey Franklin.

South Caldwell (4-1) traveled to Wilkes Central on Thursday before hosting Newton-Conover on Monday, while Draughn (2-2) hosts Alexander Central on Monday.

East Burke 3, Freedom 1

The Cavaliers topped the Patriots at home Wednesday in Icard. Set scores were 25-10, 19-25, 25-11 and 25-17.

East Burke (1-3) got 11 kills and six blocks from Aubree Grigg to go with 10 kills and four digs from Katherine Greene, nine kills and nine digs from Reese Abernathy and seven kills from Trysten Hare. The Cavs also received five aces, six digs and 16 assists from Addy Fortenberry and three aces and 14 assists from Caroline Pruitt.

East Burke visited Patton on Thursday before traveling to Freedom (0-5) on Monday, while the Patriots hosted Owen on Thursday before Monday’s rematch with the Cavs.

Avery County 3, West Caldwell 0

The Vikings swept the Warriors at home Wednesday in Newland, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-15. Avery County (4-1) hosted East Rutherford on Thursday before visiting Rosman next Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-3) visits Hibriten on Monday before hosting Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNISMaiden 5, Fred T. Foard 4

The Blue Devils knocked off the Tigers on the road Wednesday in Newton, getting singles wins from Emma Shokes (8-2 over Kate Reid), Addison Fuller (8-0 over Peyton Proctor) and Miranda Valerio (8-1 over Katlyn Causey) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Maggie Sherrill and Fuller (8-2 over Reid and Proctor) and Shokes and Valerio (8-2 over Leah Akel and Symone Akel). On the other side, Foard received singles wins from Symone Akel (8-6 over Sherrill), Leah Akel (8-1 over Rachel Grissom) and Roxy Sylvester (8-4 over Carly Rojzman) to go with a doubles victory from the team of Sylvester and Causey (9-7 over Grissom and Rojzman).

Maiden (2-1 overall) travels to South Iredell next Thursday, while the Tigers (2-2 overall) hosted Hibriten on Thursday before visiting Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

Hickory 5, South Caldwell 4

The Red Tornadoes took down the Spartans at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving wins from the following singles players: Jonellis Heredia (8-6 over Victoria Villacorte), Landon Beard (9-8 over Gracie Fisher), Kate Banks (8-2 over Hayley Hartley) and Kate Bridges (8-1 over Laney Carpenter). In doubles action, Hickory’s team of Sarah Oetting and Beard defeated Villacorte and Fisher by an 8-6 final.

South Caldwell’s singles winners included Samantha Austin (8-1 over Berkeley Geyer) and Sydney Austin (8-5 over Oetting), while the Spartans (0-1 overall) got doubles victories from the teams of Samantha Austin and Sydney Austin (8-3 over Geyer and Heredia) and Hartley and Carpenter (8-4 over Banks and Bridges). The next matches for each squad will see Hickory (1-0 overall) visit Alexander Central on Monday and South Caldwell travel to Watauga next Wednesday.

South Iredell 8, Alexander Central 1

The Vikings beat the Cougars on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s only victory coming from No. 2 singles player Taylor Sharpe (6-4, 2-6, 10-6 over Paige Sarver). South Iredell (2-0 overall) hosts North Iredell on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (1-2 overall) hosted St. Stephens on Thursday before entertaining Hickory on Monday.