H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden’s last-minute TD downs West Lincoln

It wasn’t easy, but the Maiden football team is now 2-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference following a dramatic 21-20 home win over West Lincoln on Friday in Maiden. Ethan Rhodes’ 2-yard touchdown run in the game’s closing minute and the ensuing extra point by Carson Foard accounted for the Blue Devils’ go-ahead score.

Maiden took a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter on a 7-yard TD pass from Rhodes to Brennan James before the Rebels (0-2, 0-2 South Fork 2A) tied the contest on a 3-yard TD run. However, the Blue Devils overcame deficits of 14-6 in the third quarter and 20-14 in the fourth, where the scoring began with a 10-yard scoring scamper from Ben Gibbs and the subsequent 2-point conversion to knot things at 14-all.

Rhodes completed 18 of 24 passes for 173 yards, with James serving as his top receiver with nine catches for 121 yards. On the ground, the Blue Devils were led by Amarion Craig’s 19 carries for 88 yards, while Gibbs added 48 yards on five carries.

Following a bye, Maiden hosts North Lincoln on March 19. Meanwhile, West Lincoln entertains Newton-Conover next Friday.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

<&underline>McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18</&underline>