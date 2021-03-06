H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden’s last-minute TD downs West Lincoln

It wasn’t easy, but the Maiden football team is now 2-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference following a dramatic 21-20 home win over West Lincoln on Friday in Maiden. Ethan Rhodes’ 2-yard touchdown run in the game’s closing minute and the ensuing extra point by Carson Foard accounted for the Blue Devils’ go-ahead score.
Maiden took a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter on a 7-yard TD pass from Rhodes to Brennan James before the Rebels (0-2, 0-2 South Fork 2A) tied the contest on a 3-yard TD run. However, the Blue Devils overcame deficits of 14-6 in the third quarter and 20-14 in the fourth, where the scoring began with a 10-yard scoring scamper from Ben Gibbs and the subsequent 2-point conversion to knot things at 14-all.
Rhodes completed 18 of 24 passes for 173 yards, with James serving as his top receiver with nine catches for 121 yards. On the ground, the Blue Devils were led by Amarion Craig’s 19 carries for 88 yards, while Gibbs added 48 yards on five carries.
Following a bye, Maiden hosts North Lincoln on March 19. Meanwhile, West Lincoln entertains Newton-Conover next Friday.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
<&underline>McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18</&underline>
The Titans slipped past the Indians at home Friday in Marion, winning their first two games for the second time in three seasons but only the fourth time since 2000. St. Stephens outgained McDowell 274-272 and turned the Titans over four times while committing two turnovers, while both teams gained nine first downs.
McDowell (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was led by Quantavian Moore’s 16 carries for 114 yards and a TD, while Gabe Marsh completed 6 of 15 passes for 129 yards and a score but was intercepted on two occasions. On the other side, St. Stephens (0-2, 0-2) got two TD passes from Zane McPherson to Zak McLauchlin, with McPherson also finishing with 14 carries for 55 yards and a score to go with McLauchlin’s four receptions for 142 yards and 13 carries for 50 yards.
The Titans travel to South Caldwell for another league contest next Friday, while St. Stephens hosts nonconference Bessemer City.
<&underline>Freedom 28, Hickory 16</&underline>
The Red Tornadoes dropped to 0-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A after falling behind 14-0 at the end of the opening quarter on the road Friday in Morganton. Although Hickory scored the next 16 points on a 47-yard TD pass from Nick Everhart to Rico Walker, a 14-yard TD strike from Everhart to Dontae Baker and a 25-yard Ben Boston field goal, the Patriots responded with a pair of fourth-quarter TDs en route to a 12-point victory.
A 1-yard TD run from Thad Reid accounted for Freedom’s initial fourth-quarter score, with Demarcus Lowrance later adding a 26-yard scoring scamper. Reid completed 13 of 22 passes for 117 yards, including a 9-yard TD pass to Desmond Caldwell in the opening period, while Lowrance had 21 carries for 108 yards and BG Hampton had nine carries for 76 yards and a first-quarter TD run.
Everhart completed 17 of 32 passes for 170 yards, with Walker hauling in four catches for 65 yards. The Red Tornadoes only managed 61 yards on 30 carries, though, and will look to bounce back against Watauga next Friday at home.
As for Freedom (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A), it visits Alexander Central next Friday.
<&underline>Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7</&underline>
The Pioneers opened their season with a two-touchdown home win over the Cougars on Friday in Boone. Watauga is now 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Alexander Central is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league action.
Watauga’s leading rusher was Sebastian Best with nine carries for 87 yards and a TD, while Carter Everett added 49 yards and a score on 13 carries. The Pioneers’ other score came on an interception by Jake Gragg that was returned 51 yards for a TD.
Alexander Central, which hosts Freedom next Friday, scored its only points on a 4-yard TD run from Lance Justice in the third quarter, while Dayente Calhoun was the Cougars’ leading rusher with 58 yards on 13 carries to go with Josh Abernathy’s eight carries for 55 yards.
Watauga travels to Hickory next Friday.
<&underline>Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18</&underline>
The Spartans dropped a nonconference tilt in their season opener, trailing throughout before ultimately falling by nine points on the road Friday in Statesville. A 65-yard TD pass from Zamari Stevenson to Chris Brown in the first quarter got the Greyhounds on the board before a 1-yard TD run from Quantay Brown extended their advantage in the second.
Avery Raynor responded with a 5-yard TD run for South Caldwell (0-1) later in the second quarter, but JZ Harrison-Connor’s 11-yard TD burst put Statesville (1-1) back up by two scores. After the Spartans pulled within two on a safety and a 5-yard TD pass from Raynor to JB Robbins with 3:31 remaining in the fourth period, Statesville countered with an 11-yard TD run from Quantay Brown with 52 seconds left to account for the final score.
Statesville hosts South Iredell in its first North Piedmont 3A Conference game next Friday, while South Caldwell hosts McDowell in the Spartans’ Northwestern 3A/4A opener.
<&underline>East Burke 43, West Iredell 6</&underline>
The Cavaliers moved to 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 37-point road win over the Warriors on Friday in Statesville. Blane Fulbright paced East Burke with 24 carries for 240 yards and two TDs, while Carter Crump added 11 carries for 97 yards and a TD to go with Dawson Langley’s nine carries for 65 yards and two scores.
Speaking of Crump, he also had three passes defensed and a 70-yard interception he returned for the Cavs’ remaining TD. East Burke hosts Patton next Friday, while West Iredell (0-2, 0-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) is at West Caldwell.
<&underline>Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6</&underline>
The Panthers rolled to another victory during Friday’s home contest in Lenoir. Hibriten scored 25 points in the first quarter and 30 in the second period to introduce the running clock in the opening half, while West Caldwell scored a third-quarter TD before the Panthers scored their final one in the fourth.
Hibriten (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to Fred T. Foard next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-2, 0-2) hosts West Iredell.