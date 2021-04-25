H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden girls soccer shuts out Lincolnton

Victorious doubles teams for St. Stephens (3-1 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) included AJ and Zach Swisher (8-0 over Davis and King), Markland and Troy Harper (8-1 over Sharpe and Rodriguez) and Shultz and Thomas Shoju Ponmany (8-1 over Herman and Law). The Indians visit South Caldwell on Monday, while Alexander Central (1-6 overall, 1-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Hickory.

Hickory 8, South Caldwell 1

The Red Tornadoes took down the Spartans at home Thursday in Hickory. Singles winners for Hickory (6-0 overall, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) were Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Asher Mearns), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Evan Lewis), Lewis Tate (6-2, 6-1 over Andrew Pruette), Clint Powers (6-2, 6-2 over James Ingram), Jack McIntosh (6-0, 6-0 over Blane Bean) and Christopher Diamonti (6-4, 6-2 over Ben Main).

In doubles action, the Red Tornadoes got victories from the teams of Holtzman and Lovern (8-0 over Zachary Spears and Lewis) and Will Prince and Will Rudisil (8-6 over Pruette and Keagan O’Donnell), while South Caldwell (3-4 overall, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) received a win from the team of Mearns and Ingram (8-5 over Maddox McCleur and Julian Camacho). Hickory travels to Alexander Central on Monday, while the Spartans host St. Stephens.