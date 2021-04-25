H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden girls soccer shuts out Lincolnton

The Maiden girls soccer team beat Lincolnton 4-0 on the road Friday in Lincolnton, improving to 6-5-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. Liz Mroz had two goals for the Blue Devils, while Kylin Wayne had one goal and one assist, Mallory Moose had one goal, Alison Cabalceta had one assist and Payton Nolley earned a shutout in goal.
Maiden is at Newton-Conover on Monday, while the Wolves (4-6, 4-6 South Fork 2A) host North Lincoln.
GIRLS SOCCER
Patton 6, Bunker Hill 0
The Panthers blanked the Bears at home Friday in Morganton, moving to 7-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. On the other side, Bunker Hill is now 0-10 in both.
Patton hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill visits Hibriten.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Stephens 9, Alexander Central 0
The Indians earned a clean sweep of the Cougars at home Thursday in Hickory. In singles action, AJ Swisher defeated Luke Davis (6-0, 6-0), Zach Swisher beat Evan Sharpe (6-1, 6-0), Bradley Markland defeated Bodie King (6-0, 6-1), Andrew Shultz beat Jose Rodriguez (6-0, 6-1), Jackson VanBeurden defeated Samuel Law (6-4, 6-2) and Dayton Anderson beat Robbie Herman (6-0, 6-1).
Victorious doubles teams for St. Stephens (3-1 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) included AJ and Zach Swisher (8-0 over Davis and King), Markland and Troy Harper (8-1 over Sharpe and Rodriguez) and Shultz and Thomas Shoju Ponmany (8-1 over Herman and Law). The Indians visit South Caldwell on Monday, while Alexander Central (1-6 overall, 1-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Hickory.
Hickory 8, South Caldwell 1
The Red Tornadoes took down the Spartans at home Thursday in Hickory. Singles winners for Hickory (6-0 overall, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) were Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Asher Mearns), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Evan Lewis), Lewis Tate (6-2, 6-1 over Andrew Pruette), Clint Powers (6-2, 6-2 over James Ingram), Jack McIntosh (6-0, 6-0 over Blane Bean) and Christopher Diamonti (6-4, 6-2 over Ben Main).
In doubles action, the Red Tornadoes got victories from the teams of Holtzman and Lovern (8-0 over Zachary Spears and Lewis) and Will Prince and Will Rudisil (8-6 over Pruette and Keagan O’Donnell), while South Caldwell (3-4 overall, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) received a win from the team of Mearns and Ingram (8-5 over Maddox McCleur and Julian Camacho). Hickory travels to Alexander Central on Monday, while the Spartans host St. Stephens.