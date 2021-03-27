H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden football wins battle of unbeatens

Zane Redmond caught six passes for 57 yards to lead the passing attack for the Red Devils (2-2, 2-2 South Fork 2A), who also got four receptions for 36 yards from Quincey Spain. Newton-Conover linebacker Xavion Coulter finished with 20 tackles (10 solo), while Ben Watson had 11 tackles (eight solo) to go with one sack apiece from Shade and Hunter Carpenter.

Newton-Conover hosts Maiden next Friday, while North Lincoln (2-3, 1-3) is at Lincolnton.

Bunker Hill 44, West Iredell 0: The Bears continued to steamroll Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference competition on the road Friday in Statesville, surpassing the 40-point mark for the third consecutive week while winning their fourth straight contest overall. Bunker Hill was paced by Carson Elder, who completed 21 of 24 passes for 258 yards and three TDs.

Jay Abrams caught 10 of Elder’s passes for 170 yards and two scores, while Kaliq Ramseur had 52 yards on six receptions. Bunker Hill (4-1, 4-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) also received rushing TDs from Chadz Stevenson (seven carries for 24 yards and two TDs) and Kaden Robinson (six carries for 12 yards and a TD), with the latter adding three receptions for 21 yards and a TD.

Bunker Hill hosts Patton on Thursday, while West Iredell (0-5, 0-5) travels to Hibriten.