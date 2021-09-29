H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden football overwhelms East Burke 43-6

ICARD — The Maiden football team visited East Burke on Tuesday for its second game in five nights, winning 43-6 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Blue Devils scored on each of their first six drives and received five touchdowns from quarterback Ethan Rhodes, who threw four TD passes and ran for another.
Rhodes completed 10 of 12 passes for 180 yards, finding Chris Culliver for TDs of 30 and 38 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively, while also connecting with Alec Hall (10 yards) in the opening period and Chayson Bass (17 yards) in the second. Additionally, Rhodes crossed the goal line from 7 yards out in the second quarter after Hall did the same in the first.
Culliver caught four passes for 94 yards to lead all receivers, while Maiden’s Ben Gibbs was the game’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 69 yards. Jacob Sigmon caught two passes for 41 yards and Hall amassed 20 yards on two receptions, with Bass adding his 17-yard TD reception and Gibbs hauling in an 8-yard pass.
East Burke (1-2, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) QB Carter Crump completed 3 of 6 passes for 34 yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Blane Fulbright in the final quarter. Fulbright was the Cavaliers’ leading rusher with 15 carries for 49 yards and their leading rusher with two receptions for 21 yards.
“It was a total team effort,” Maiden coach Will Byrne told Justin Epley of the Morganton News Herald. “Coming off a very physical game four nights ago (in a 20-14 league win at West Lincoln), we were banged up. East Burke is very physical, and they did a good job of slowing the run down tonight.
“So, we turned to the passing game and I thought Ethan did a great job going through his reads,” he added. “Obviously, the receivers did a great job of catching the football. But kudos to East Burke and their coaching staff. Their players are tough and did a good job.”
Maiden hosts West Caldwell on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while East Burke entertains Newton-Conover at noon.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, West Lincoln 0
The Blue Devils swept the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-23. Maiden’s Savannah Lail had 11 kills and 10 digs, while Grace Kilby and Callie Stamey finished with six kills apiece, Parker Sweet recorded 11 digs and Aleah Ikard and Annalee Smith notched 15 and 14 assists, respectively.
Maiden (9-7, 8-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell on Thursday, while West Lincoln (6-10, 2-6) entertains Bunker Hill.
Bandys 3, East Burke 0
The Trojans defeated the Cavaliers in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-8 and 25-20. Bandys improved to 10-5 overall and 8-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while East Burke dropped to 2-12 and 2-5.
Bandys hosts Lincolnton today before entertaining North Lincoln on Thursday, while East Burke hosts Newton-Conover on Thursday.
Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 0
The Bears swept the Warriors at home Tuesday in Claremont, winning by set scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20. Bunker Hill moved to 6-8 overall and 5-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while West Caldwell fell to 0-13 and 0-8.
Bunker Hill visits West Lincoln on Thursday, while West Caldwell travels to Maiden.
North Iredell 3, Hickory 0
The Red Tornadoes suffered a straight-set loss on the road Tuesday in Olin, falling 25-12, 25-17 and 25-11. Hickory received five kills apiece from Ellie Eichman and Taylor Rose, while Sage Boston had a team-high two blocks to go with 12 digs and 16 assists from Sami Gambill.
Hickory (9-6, 5-4 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts St. Stephens today before entertaining North Iredell on Monday, while the Raiders (12-1, 7-1) visit North Lincoln today prior to Monday’s trip to Hickory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bandys 9, Maiden 0
The Blue Devils knocked off the Trojans at home Tuesday in Maiden, receiving singles wins from Maggie Sherrill (6-0, 6-0 over Jayden Lineberger), Emma Shokes (6-0, 6-1 over Emma Newman), Addison Fuller (6-0, 6-0 over Anneliese Andrews), Miranda Valerio (6-0, 6-1 over Jordan Wolfe), Paige Lever (6-1, 6-3 over Haylee Potter) and Macey Goodson (6-3, 6-0 over Jada Spake). In doubles action, Maiden added victories from the teams of Sherrill and Shokes (8-6 over Andrews and Wolfe), Fuller and Valerio (8-2 over Newman and Spake) and Lever and Goodson (8-0 over Elizabeth Poteat and Olivia Belk).
Maiden (4-4 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill on Thursday, while Bandys (1-7 overall, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover.
GIRLS GOLF
Alexander Central wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Cougars took first place for the second straight week during a Northwestern 3A/4A match they hosted on Tuesday at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville. Alexander Central posted a team score of 138, while Hibriten came in second after totaling 141 strokes, Watauga was third with 167, Ashe County was fourth with 174, South Caldwell was fifth with 183 and Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
Individually, Alexander Central received a 43 from Katelyn Harrington, a 45 from Parker Matlock and a 50 from Chelsey Arney. As for Hibriten, it got a 42 from Trinity White, a 47 from Virginia Anders and a 52 from Mabry Land.
Watauga’s top three scorers were Bethany Critcher (50), Ella Pennell (58) and Emma Barr (59), while Ashe County was paced by a 51 from Addie Shaw, a 59 from Hailey Vandergraff and a 64 from Paige Roten. South Caldwell’s top three scorers were Lana McCall (53), Allie Moretz (65) and Morgan Ingle (65), with Freedom’s Hana Piercy and Kaylen Best posting a 52 and 57, respectively.
The next match involving Northwestern 3A/4A teams will be hosted by Watauga on Thursday at Boone Golf Club.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foard boys, East Lincoln girls win Western Foothills 3A Conference meet
The latest Western Foothills 3A meet was hosted by West Iredell on Tuesday in Statesville, with Fred T. Foard finishing first on the boys’ side with 45 points and East Lincoln coming in first in the girls’ race with 30. Finishing second through sixth in the boys’ race were St. Stephens (68 points), Hickory (71), East Lincoln (74), West Iredell (105) and Statesville (149), while the second- through fifth-place teams on the girls’ side were Hickory (59), St. Stephens (77), Foard (90) and Statesville (92).
The top 15 individual finishers in the boys’ race were as follows:
1. Austin Cope (West Iredell), 19:45.00
2. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 19:55.90
3. Will Elkins (Foard), 19:58.20
4. Nathanael Hughes (Foard), 20:47.50
5. Brian Schoellner (Hickory), 20:51.30
6. Caleb Ledford (St. Stephens), 20:55.00
7. Jackson VanBeurden (St. Stephens), 20:56.40
8. Ashley Odom (East Lincoln), 20:57.40
9. Mario Santos-Morales (Foard), 20:57.80
10. Clint Powers (Hickory), 21:12.20
11. Erik Darden (Hickory) 21:34.10
12. Garrett Starnes (Foard), 21:36.00
13. Sachit Patel (East Lincoln), 21:36.20
14. Tommy Moyer (West Iredell), 21:42.30
15. Alex McLucas (East Lincoln), 22:53.50
The top 15 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows:
1. Macy Parks (East Lincoln), 21:50.40
2. Karly Townsell (Statesville), 22:57.20
3. Berklie Greene (East Lincoln), 24:09.00
4. Addison Cox (St. Stephens), 24:10.30
5. Mabel Clark (East Lincoln), 24:19.80
6. Lauren Lyerly (Hickory), 24:30.50
7. Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 24:37.60
8. Lani Thomas (Hickory), 26:51.00
9. Eva Lachapelle (East Lincoln), 26:58.90
10. Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 27:18.30
11. Riley Vogel (Foard), 27:52.20
12. Mikaela Cowgill (East Lincoln), 27:55.70
13. Lea Boyens (Hickory), 28:20.30
14. Izzy Clark (East Lincoln), 28:24.50
15. Ella Richardson (Hickory), 29:11.50
St. Stephens will participate in the Wendy’s Invitational on Saturday at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte, while the Catawba County meet is scheduled for next Wednesday at Murray’s Mill in Catawba.