H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden football overwhelms East Burke 43-6

ICARD — The Maiden football team visited East Burke on Tuesday for its second game in five nights, winning 43-6 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Blue Devils scored on each of their first six drives and received five touchdowns from quarterback Ethan Rhodes, who threw four TD passes and ran for another.

Rhodes completed 10 of 12 passes for 180 yards, finding Chris Culliver for TDs of 30 and 38 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively, while also connecting with Alec Hall (10 yards) in the opening period and Chayson Bass (17 yards) in the second. Additionally, Rhodes crossed the goal line from 7 yards out in the second quarter after Hall did the same in the first.

Culliver caught four passes for 94 yards to lead all receivers, while Maiden’s Ben Gibbs was the game’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 69 yards. Jacob Sigmon caught two passes for 41 yards and Hall amassed 20 yards on two receptions, with Bass adding his 17-yard TD reception and Gibbs hauling in an 8-yard pass.

East Burke (1-2, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) QB Carter Crump completed 3 of 6 passes for 34 yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Blane Fulbright in the final quarter. Fulbright was the Cavaliers’ leading rusher with 15 carries for 49 yards and their leading rusher with two receptions for 21 yards.