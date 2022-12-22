H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys top Spartans, move to 8-0

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team defeated visiting South Caldwell 59-51 on Tuesday, improving to 8-0 on the season. Jalen Robinson scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers for the Blue Devils, who also received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Raheim Misher.

Chris Culliver added 15 points and six boards for Maiden, while Ben Gibbs had five points, five steals and four assists. The Blue Devils visit Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Lincoln tonight, while the Spartans (6-4) had another nonconference game at Hickory on Wednesday before joining Maiden and six other schools in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic next week at Catawba Valley Community College.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bandys 60, East Burke 54: The Trojans knocked off the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Catawba, getting a game-high 20 points from Micah Slaughter to go with 15 points and four rebounds from Bobby DelGuercio, nine points from Easton Ledford and six points, seven boards and four blocks from Landon Vaughan. Bandys trailed 19-17 after the opening quarter before outscoring East Burke 21-11 and 12-10 in the second and third quarters, respectively.

East Burke (0-7, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) was led by 15 points from Ian Cox and 12 each from Barger Shook and Caleb Hudson. The Cavs will return to action next week when they take part in the McDowell Christmas Tournament, while Bandys (6-3, 2-0) is scheduled to participate in the 20th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at West Lincoln.

West Caldwell 69, Patton 53: The Warriors topped the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton, moving to 6-1 ahead of tonight’s home contest against Catawba Valley 2A foe Bunker Hill. As for Patton, it fell to 3-5 prior to tonight’s nonconference matchup against Mitchell, which will also take place in Morganton.

Fred T. Foard 64, West Iredell 56: The Tigers took down the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, improving to 2-7 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference entering next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC. Meanwhile, West Iredell is now 1-8 overall and 0-2 in league contests prior to competing in a Christmas tournament next week at North Iredell.

North Iredell 53, St. Stephens 35: The Raiders defeated the Indians at home Tuesday in Olin, building a 9-8 lead after the first quarter, a 20-13 advantage at the half and a 38-22 lead through three periods. North Iredell (6-3, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) will host a Christmas tournament next week, while St. Stephens (4-5, 1-1) is set to compete in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 43, Maiden 37: The Spartans beat the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden behind 14 points from Lillie Bumgarner and eight apiece from Kaylee Anderson, Landrie Smith and Kristin Barber. On the other side, Maiden got 16 points from Khiara Culliver, nine from Kennedie Noble and seven from Neeley Campbell.

South Caldwell (8-2) traveled to Hickory for another nonconference contest on Wednesday before joining Maiden (2-6) and six other schools in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC. Prior to that, the Blue Devils have a road game against Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln tonight.

Fred T. Foard 51, West Iredell 29: The Tigers cruised past the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, carrying a 12-4 lead into the second quarter, a 20-11 advantage into halftime and a 34-19 lead into the final period. Foard (5-4, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) will participate in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC next week, while West Iredell (1-8, 0-2) is scheduled to return to Western Foothills 3A play at East Lincoln on Jan. 3.

St. Stephens 68, North Iredell 59: The Indians took down the Raiders on the road Tuesday in Olin. St. Stephens led 18-12 at the end of the opening quarter, 35-25 at the half and 49-38 heading into the fourth frame.

Winners of seven straight, the Indians (7-2, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) will take part in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC. Meanwhile, North Iredell (4-5, 1-1) has a home game against Western Foothills 3A foe North Lincoln scheduled for Jan. 3.

Hibriten 63, Patton 9: The host Panthers easily dispatched the visiting Panthers on Tuesday in Lenoir, upping their record to 7-1 while dropping Patton to 0-9. Hibriten has a road game against South Point scheduled for tonight before traveling to Morganton for the Freedom Christmas Tournament next week.

Patton hosts Mitchell tonight before participating in the McDowell Christmas Tournament next week.

East Burke 48, Bandys 26: The Cavaliers were too much for the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, with Kara Brinkley scoring a game-high 25 points, Braelyn Stilwell adding 12 and Aubree Grigg finishing with nine. As for Bandys, it received seven points from Kate Dutka and six from Rachel Anderson.

East Burke (6-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) will compete in the McDowell Christmas Tournament next week, while the Trojans (3-6, 0-2) will take part in the 20th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at West Lincoln.

WRESTLING

Maiden defeats Hickory, Patton: The Blue Devils swept a home tri-match against Hickory and Patton on Tuesday in Maiden, defeating the Red Tornadoes by a 60-23 score and the Panthers by a 54-30 final. Maiden is now 4-5 this winter, while Hickory is 1-6 and Patton is 5-11 after the Panthers defeated the Red Tornadoes 40-12 in Tuesday’s remaining match.

Against Hickory, Maiden got wins from Miranda Valerio at 106 pounds (forfeit), Steven Baynes at 113 (forfeit), Christian Wylie at 120 (first-period pin), Donald Yang at 126 (forfeit), Talon Farthing at 132 (forfeit), Izick Thao at 138 (forfeit), Zachary Beard at 152 (first-period pin), Ethan Bentley at 170 (first-period pin), Drake Deaton at 195 (first-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (forfeit). Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes received victories from Josh Fountain at 145 (first-period pin), Anthony Bravo at 160 (second-period pin), Axel Diaz at 182 (first-period pin) and Daniel Escobar at 220 (forfeit), although they were deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the victory over Patton, Maiden’s winning grapplers were Valerio at 106 (forfeit), Baynes at 113 (forfeit), Bryson Crider at 120 (forfeit), Thao at 132 (first-period pin), Farthing at 138 (forfeit), Beard at 152 (forfeit), Brandon Paretty at 160 (second-period pin), Bentley at 170 (first-period pin) and Spring at 285 (first-period pin).

In Tuesday’s match against the Panthers, Hickory received victories from Owen Maur at 120 (forfeit) and Henry Gould at 182 (forfeit).

Maiden travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe West Caldwell on Jan. 3, while Hickory visits Western Foothills 3A foe East Lincoln for a quad match on Jan. 6.

Hibriten finishes 2-0 at Wilkes Central: The Panthers traveled to Moravian Falls for a tri-match hosted by Wilkes Central on Tuesday, and they came away with a 60-24 win over Elkin and a 70-7 victory over Wilkes Central. With the wins, Hibriten improved to 18-2 on the season.

Victorious wrestlers for Hibriten against Elkin were Brayden Reid at 106 (second-period pin), Brian Reid at 113 (forfeit), Maddox Southard at 120 (third-period pin), Josiah Honer at 126 (first-period pin), Ross Watts at 145 (second-period pin), Chandler Wyke at 152 (first-period pin), Joshua Stilwell at 160 (forfeit), Dillan Earp at 182 (forfeit), Rylan Davidson at 195 (second-period pin) and Elijah Amaya at 220 (first-period pin).

In the victory over Wilkes Central, the Panthers added wins from Brayden Reid at 106 (second-period pin), Brian Reid at 113 (first-period pin), Southard at 120 (forfeit), Noah Koenig at 126 (third-period pin), Honer at 132 (forfeit), Drew Martin at 138 (first-period pin), Brett Dilsaver at 145 (first-period pin), Watts at 152 (9-0 major decision), Stilwell at 160 (second-period pin), Davidson at 182 (second-period pin), Earp at 195 (first-period pin) and Amaya at 220 (second-period pin).

Hibriten travels to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent South Caldwell on Jan. 3.

West Caldwell posts two wins at Statesville: The Warriors swept a road tri-match at Statesville on Tuesday, moving to 12-4 this winter following a 52-24 win over South Iredell and a 55-22 victory over the host Greyhounds. West Caldwell will also participate in the Reindeer Rumble on Friday at Lincolnton.

During Tuesday’s victory over South Iredell, West Caldwell’s winning grapplers included Omarzria Wright at 106 (forfeit), Joel Briones at 120 (11-2 major decision), Tyrek Campbell at 126 (pin), Trent Gibbs at 132 (forfeit), Rakeem Smith at 145 (pin), Jacob Spencer at 152 (pin), Zakary Bloom at 160 (pin), Luke Roberts at 170 (pin) and Carlos Urbina at 195 (pin).

Against Statesville, the Warriors received victories from Wright at 106 (pin), Fernando Teniente at 113 (pin), Briones at 120 (8-1 decision), Gibbs at 132 (forfeit), Nickolas Calhoun at 138 (pin), Smith at 145 (pin), Spencer at 152 (pin), Bloom at 160 (pin), Roberts at 170 (forfeit) and Jerry Henline at 182 (16-8 major decision).

Bunker Hill splits tri-match at North Wilkes: The Bears knocked off Alexander Central 42-30, but suffered a 63-18 loss at the hands of host North Wilkes on Tuesday in Hays. Bunker Hill is now 5-13 on the season, while Alexander Central is 11-13 and North Wilkes is 10-6 after the Vikings defeated the Cougars 51-30 in Tuesday’s remaining match.

Bunker Hill’s victorious grapplers against Alexander Central were Ryan Madena at 113 (forfeit), Jacob Thurman at 126 (pin), Ethan McManus at 145 (forfeit), Donta Davis at 170 (pin), Adrian Cruz at 182 (7-2 decision), Josh Allread at 195 (pin), David Hernandez at 220 (pin) and Aaron Mora at 285 (5-0 decision). Meanwhile, the Cougars got wins from Kolvin Walker at 106 (pin), Christian McGalliard at 132 (pin), Kanon Harrington at 138 (pin), Matt Dooley at 152 (pin) and Lukas Day at 160 (pin).

Against North Wilkes, Bunker Hill received wins from Davis at 170 (pin), Hernandez at 220 (forfeit) and Mora at 285 (pin). As for the Cougars, their victories against North Wilkes came from Harrington at 138 (pin), Tristen Benedict at 160 (pin), Aaron Longinos at 170 (pin), Justin Guiterrez at 220 (forfeit) and Gilmore Kilby at 285 (pin).

Bunker Hill travels to West Wilkes today for the Blackhawk Duals, while Alexander Central will be at Mallard Creek today and Friday for the Elizabeth Barry Memorial individual tournament.

Northwest Guilford 43, Fred T. Foard 22: The Tigers suffered their first loss at the hands of an in-state school since the 2019 2A dual state playoffs during a neutral-site match against the Vikings on Tuesday at Appalachian State University. Northwest Guilford was the 4A state runner-up last season, and the Vikings are now 13-0 this winter.

Despite the loss, victorious wrestlers for Foard (22-1) included Austin Laws at 113 (8-4 decision), Brock Carey at 145 (second-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 152 (third-period pin) in what was the 100th win of his prep career, Dylan Smith at 195 (11-2 major decision) and Sam Bolch at 285 (5-2 decision).

The Tigers participated in a tri-match at Lincolnton on Wednesday before beginning their Western Foothills 3A slate with a tri-match at West Iredell on Jan. 3 that will also include Statesville.