H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys tennis defeats Lincolnton

The Maiden boys tennis team improved to 2-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference courtesy of a 6-3 home victory over Lincolnton on Monday in Maiden. The Blue Devils won five singles matches, with Warner Laxton winning 6-3, 6-2; Greyson Eneix winning 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Aaron Harris winning 7-5, 7-5; Cooper Houser winning 6-1, 6-4; and William Eneix winning 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles action, Maiden got an 8-4 victory from the team of Harris and William Eneix. The Blue Devils host West Lincoln next Monday, while the Wolves (0-3, 0-3 South Fork 2A) hosted Newton-Conover on Tuesday before entertaining West Lincoln on April 13.
BOYS TENNISNorth Lincoln 5, Bandys 4
The Trojans lost a close contest against the Knights on the road Monday in Lincolnton. Nevertheless, Bandys emerged victorious in three singles matches and one doubles match.
Bandys (1-1 overall, 1-1 South Fork 2A) received singles wins from Joseph Cockman (1-6, 7-5, 11-9 over John Alex Carver), Jorge Rojas (3-6, 6-3, 10-8 over Ross High) and Aiden Brittain (7-6 (7-1), 6-2 over Preston Bisson) to go with a victory from the doubles team of Jeremiah Cockman and Josh Cross (8-4 over Nikolas Hissom and High). The Trojans hosted Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday before visiting Newton-Conover on Thursday, while North Lincoln (4-0 overall, 2-0 South Fork 2A) hosted West Lincoln on Tuesday before entertaining Lake Norman Charter next Monday.
SOFTBALL Draughn 6, East Burke 5
The Wildcats slipped past the Cavaliers in eight innings at home Monday in Valdese, outhitting East Burke 11-9 to improve to 2-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. As for East Burke, it is now 1-3 in both.
Draughn traveled to Bunker Hill on Tuesday before visiting West Caldwell on Thursday, while the Cavs visited Patton on Tuesday before traveling to Fred T. Foard on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCERBandys 11, West Lincoln 3
The Trojans earned their first victory of the season at home Monday in Catawba. Bandys led 3-0 at the half before outscoring the Rebels 8-3 in the second half.
Bandys (1-4, 1-4 South Fork 2A) traveled to Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday before hosting Maiden next Wednesday, while West Lincoln (0-5, 0-5) was at East Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting Lake Norman Charter next Monday.
South Caldwell 1, Alexander Central 0
The Spartans defeated the Cougars in a home match on Monday in Hudson. South Caldwell moved to 2-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Alexander Central fell to 1-4 in both.
South Caldwell visits Watauga today, while Alexander Central hosts the Pioneers next Monday.
East Lincoln 3, Maiden 2
The Mustangs beat the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Maiden, outscoring them 2-1 in the second half to break a halftime tie. Liz Mroz scored both goals for Maiden, while Payton Nolley had 14 saves in goal.
East Lincoln (4-1, 4-1 South Fork 2A) hosted West Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting Lake Norman Charter next Wednesday, while Maiden (3-2, 3-2) hosted Newton-Conover on Tuesday before traveling to Lincolnton next Tuesday.
BOYS GOLFFreedom 152, South Caldwell 166
The Patriots topped the Spartans during Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Granite Falls. Participating golfers for Freedom included Michael Cates with an even-par 36, Alex Bock with a 38, Brent Perkins and Daniel Brackett with 39s and Lawson Biggerstaff with a 43.
Participating golfers for South Caldwell were Mason Lewis with a 38, Mac Helton with a 41, Ashton Fox with a 43, Colton Smith with a 44 and Davis Brown with a 45. Freedom faces nonconference Cox Mill on Thursday at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville, while South Caldwell hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga on April 12 at Orchard Hills.
Hickory 179, McDowell 190, St. Stephens 198
The Red Tornadoes finished first during Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match against the Titans and Indians at Marion Lake Golf Club in Nebo. Participating golfers for Hickory included Jack Tomlinson with a 5-over-par 41, Davis McNeely with a 45, Cody Ray with a 46 and Reid Edens and Lawson Cross with 47s.
Participating golfers for McDowell included Coda Johnson with a 44, Dalton Byerly with a 47, Riley Hollifield with a 49, Colby Davis with a 50 and Cade Hemphill with a 56, while participating golfers for St. Stephens were Gavin Killian with a 40, Carter Gscheidmeier with a 51, Jacob Denton with a 52, Beck Nestor with a 55 and Zachary Phothichack with a 56.
Hickory hosts Alexander Central and St. Stephens on April 13 at Catawba Springs Golf Course in Hickory, while McDowell hosts Freedom at Marion Lake that same day.
GIRLS GOLF Freedom 122, South Caldwell 156
The Patriots knocked off the Spartans during Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Granite Falls. Participating golfers for Freedom included Albany Bock with a 2-over-par 38, Anna Czarkowski with a 40, Christina Fisher with a 44 and Baila Hoke and Kaylen Best with 55s.
Participating golfers for South Caldwell were Lana McCall with a 50, Rylee Farr with a 52, Jenna Jackson with a 54, Shelbi Hall with a 55 and Landrie Wright with a 62. Freedom faces nonconference Cox Mill on Thursday at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville, while South Caldwell hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga on April 12 at Orchard Hills.