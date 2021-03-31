H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys tennis defeats Lincolnton

SOFTBALL Draughn 6, East Burke 5

The Wildcats slipped past the Cavaliers in eight innings at home Monday in Valdese, outhitting East Burke 11-9 to improve to 2-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. As for East Burke, it is now 1-3 in both.

Draughn traveled to Bunker Hill on Tuesday before visiting West Caldwell on Thursday, while the Cavs visited Patton on Tuesday before traveling to Fred T. Foard on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCERBandys 11, West Lincoln 3

The Trojans earned their first victory of the season at home Monday in Catawba. Bandys led 3-0 at the half before outscoring the Rebels 8-3 in the second half.

Bandys (1-4, 1-4 South Fork 2A) traveled to Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday before hosting Maiden next Wednesday, while West Lincoln (0-5, 0-5) was at East Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting Lake Norman Charter next Monday.

South Caldwell 1, Alexander Central 0

The Spartans defeated the Cougars in a home match on Monday in Hudson. South Caldwell moved to 2-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Alexander Central fell to 1-4 in both.

