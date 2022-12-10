H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys stay perfect with win at St. Stephens

The Maiden boys basketball team trailed at the end of the first two quarters during Friday’s road game against St. Stephens, but rallied for a 57-53 win in the nonconference contest held in Hickory. With the victory, the Blue Devils improved to 5-0 and dropped the Indians to 2-4.

The Blue Devils were led by 18 points from Jalen Robinson, who also had four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Raheim Misher added 11 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, with Chris Culliver tallying 10 points, five rebounds and two steals and Parker Pait finishing with nine points. As for St. Stephens, its leading scorer was Dalton Pyatte with 19 points, while Ajay Swisher scored 10 and Peyton Young added nine.

Maiden visits North Lincoln on Tuesday, while St. Stephens hosts Bandys.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hibriten 70, Fred T. Foard 32: The Panthers cruised past the Tigers at home Friday in Lenoir, carrying a 15-8 advantage into the second quarter, a 31-15 lead into halftime and a 51-27 lead into the final period. Hibriten (3-2) is at Newton-Conover on Wednesday, while Foard (0-6) visits West Lincoln on Tuesday.

West Caldwell 71, South Caldwell 61: The Warriors moved to 4-0 thanks to a home victory over the Spartans on Friday in Lenoir. West Caldwell hosts Newton-Conover next Friday before traveling to Hibriten the following afternoon, while South Caldwell visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

Bunker Hill 74, West Iredell 66: The Bears topped the Warriors in overtime on the road Friday in Statesville, turning a 15-15 tie after the opening quarter into a 32-28 lead at the half and a 46-42 advantage through three periods before West Iredell rallied to force overtime. In the extra session, Bunker Hill outscored the Warriors 16-8 to move to 1-4 on the season.

Bunker Hill hosts South Caldwell on Tuesday, while West Iredell (1-5) hosts East Wilkes on Wednesday.

Pine Lake Prep 76, Bandys 62: The Pride defeated the Trojans on the road Friday in Catawba, receiving 19 points from Lucas Strickfaden, 16 from Julien Evering and 15 from Wes Statzer. On the other side, Bandys was led by a game-high 40 points from Bobby DelGuercio and seven apiece from Micah Slaughter and Easton Ledford.

Pine Lake Prep (3-2) visits Alexander Central on Tuesday, the same night Bandys (4-2) is at St. Stephens.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Stephens 61, Maiden 39: The Indians protected home court with a 22-point win over the Blue Devils on Friday in Hickory. Kennedy Blevins scored 20 points to lead St. Stephens, which also got 17 from Molli Harris and 10 from Aubrey Gibbs.

Maiden (1-4) received a game-high 23 points from Kennedie Noble to go with six from Khiara Culliver ahead of a road game against North Lincoln on Tuesday. As for St. Stephens (4-2), it hosts Bandys on Tuesday.

Hibriten 59, Fred T. Foard 38: The Panthers knocked off the visiting Tigers on Friday in Lenoir, grabbing a 10-4 lead after the first quarter, a 35-9 advantage at halftime and a 45-18 lead entering the fourth period. Hibriten (5-0) visits Newton-Conover on Wednesday, while Foard (4-2) travels to West Lincoln on Tuesday.

South Caldwell 50, West Caldwell 12: The Spartans defeated the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir, with Lillie Bumgarner scoring a game-high 22 points to go with 13 from Kristin Barber and nine from Kaylee Anderson. On the other side, West Caldwell was paced by eight points from Anna Cline.

South Caldwell (5-2) is at Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-4) hosts Newton-Conover next Friday before visiting Hibriten the following afternoon.

Bunker Hill 65, West Iredell 59: The Bears outlasted the Warriors in overtime for their first win of the season on the road Friday in Statesville. Damireona Burch scored 27 points for Bunker Hill, while Vanessa Morales had 25 as Bunker Hill moved to 1-4 this winter.

Bunker Hill hosts South Caldwell on Tuesday, while West Iredell (1-5) has a home game against East Wilkes on Wednesday.

Bandys 50, Pine Lake Prep 42: The Trojans earned a home win over the Pride on Friday in Catawba. Rachel Anderson had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists from Bandys, which also received a double-double of 10 points and 14 boards from Lexi Vaughan and seven points, five rebounds and five assists from Haley Cross.

Pine Lake Prep (1-4) was led by a game-high 20 points from Nikki Mullen, eight from Avery Garrett and six from Mariah Reid. Bandys (3-3) visits St. Stephens on Tuesday, the same night the Pride travel to Alexander Central.