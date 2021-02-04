H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys run past Rebels on senior night

The Maiden boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 91-53 victory over West Lincoln on Tuesday in Maiden. The senior quartet of Brennan James (10 points), Micah Haynes (10), Izaiah Morgan (seven) and Jayden Roseman (seven) combined for 34 points, while junior Dru McClough was the game’s leading scorer with 27 for the Blue Devils.
Chris Culliver and Mason Lowman added 10 points apiece for Maiden, which moved to 5-3 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play. On the other side, the Rebels (0-9, 0-9 South Fork 2A) got 17 points from Austin Flowers and 12 from Jordan Truesdale.
The Blue Devils traveled to North Lincoln on Wednesday before visiting Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while West Lincoln is at Newton-Conover on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McDowell 64, St. Stephens 48
The Titans earned a 16-point road victory over the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving 15 points apiece from Josh Smith and Mason McPeters. Jandon Robbins chipped in 11 points for McDowell, which improved to 5-3 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.
St. Stephens (2-6, 2-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) lost its fifth consecutive contest despite 11 points from JL Ikard and nine from Dayton Anderson. The Indians visit Alexander Central on Friday, while the Titans travel to Freedom on Saturday.
Patton 70, West Caldwell 52
The Panthers moved to 4-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play with an 18-point home win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Morganton. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for West Caldwell, which fell to 3-2 both overall and in league action.
Patton visits Hibriten tonight, while West Caldwell is at East Burke on Friday.
Hibriten 59, East Burke 45
The Panthers topped the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, overcoming a 10-8 deficit after the first quarter and using a 29-16 run in the fourth period to pull away from the hosts. Hibriten was led by Garrett Smargian’s game-high 16 points, while Daren Perry added 12, Jayvion Wilson scored 11 and Thomas Vaught finished with 10.
East Burke (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which got 13 points from Aasin Lor and nine from Jadon Cooke, visits Fred T. Foard tonight before hosting West Caldwell on Friday. Meanwhile, Hibriten (4-2, 4-2) entertains Patton tonight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Lincoln 53, Maiden 44
The Blue Devils couldn’t hold an early lead against the Rebels at home Tuesday in Maiden. Despite outscoring the visitors 12-0 in the opening quarter, Maiden was outscored in each of the final three periods en route to a nine-point defeat.
Maggie Andrews scored 17 points to lead Maiden (2-6, 2-6 South Fork 2A), while Kennedie Noble had 11. The Blue Devils were at North Lincoln on Wednesday before traveling to Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while West Lincoln (4-5, 4-5) visits Newton-Conover on Friday.
Hibriten 42, East Burke 37
The Panthers slipped past the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, overcoming a 9-7 deficit after the opening quarter by outscoring East Burke 19-3 in the second period. The Cavs outscored Hibriten over the final two frames, but it wasn’t enough against the Panthers, who are now 4-4 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play.
The Panthers host West Iredell tonight, while East Burke (1-6, 1-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to Fred T. Foard tonight before entertaining West Caldwell on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 9, Maiden 0
The Trojans cruised past the Blue Devils in their home opener on Tuesday in Catawba. Bandys moved to 1-0-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden dropped to 0-2 in both.
The Trojans hosted East Lincoln on Wednesday, while the Blue Devils entertained North Lincoln. Both squads are scheduled to return to action next week.