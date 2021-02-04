H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys run past Rebels on senior night

Patton 70, West Caldwell 52

The Panthers moved to 4-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play with an 18-point home win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Morganton. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for West Caldwell, which fell to 3-2 both overall and in league action.

Patton visits Hibriten tonight, while West Caldwell is at East Burke on Friday.

Hibriten 59, East Burke 45

The Panthers topped the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, overcoming a 10-8 deficit after the first quarter and using a 29-16 run in the fourth period to pull away from the hosts. Hibriten was led by Garrett Smargian’s game-high 16 points, while Daren Perry added 12, Jayvion Wilson scored 11 and Thomas Vaught finished with 10.

East Burke (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which got 13 points from Aasin Lor and nine from Jadon Cooke, visits Fred T. Foard tonight before hosting West Caldwell on Friday. Meanwhile, Hibriten (4-2, 4-2) entertains Patton tonight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Lincoln 53, Maiden 44