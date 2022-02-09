H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys knock off Lincolnton 62-54

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team continued its late-season hot streak with a 62-54 home win over Lincolnton on Tuesday. The victory was the Blue Devils’ seventh straight as they improved to 16-6 overall and 10-2 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, a half-game behind West Caldwell (10-1) for the league’s top spot.
Maiden was led by Raheem Misher’s game-high 23 points, while Jalen Robinson had 19 and Mason Lowman scored eight. On the other side, the Wolves (10-11, 8-3 Catawba Valley 2A) received 18 points from Deandre Smith and 16 from Brittain Burney.
Maiden travels to Newton-Conover on Friday before ending the regular season with a home game against East Burke on Saturday, while Lincolnton hosts West Lincoln on Friday before entertaining Bunker Hill on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bunker Hill 51, Newton-Conover 44
The Bears snapped a three-game losing streak with a seven-point road victory over the Red Devils on Tuesday in Newton. Bunker Hill was up 17-12 after the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and 42-29 through three periods.
Bunker Hill (5-14, 3-7 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke tonight before visiting Bandys on Friday and Lincolnton on Saturday, while Newton-Conover (3-19, 1-11) visits West Caldwell tonight before hosting Maiden on Friday.
Alexander Central 58, Hibriten 32
The Cougars outscored the Panthers 32-12 in the paint and forced them into 14 turnovers in a 26-point road win on Tuesday in Lenoir. Alexander Central was led by a game-high 24 points from Evan Presnell, who also had four rebounds and three steals, while Grove Lowrance scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Dusty Sigmon finished with 10 points, six boards and four assists.
Hibriten (8-13, 2-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) got 11 points and five rebounds from Nylan Battle to go with nine points and seven boards from Garrett Smargian. Alexander Central (19-3, 7-1) hosts Ashe County tonight and Freedom on Friday, while the Panthers host South Caldwell on Thursday.
South Caldwell 65, Ashe County 40
The Spartans routed the Huskies on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson, improving to 12-7 overall and 5-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Ashe County to 10-11 and 2-6. South Caldwell visits Hibriten on Thursday, while Ashe County travels to Alexander Central tonight before hosting Watauga on Friday.
Statesville 58, St. Stephens 48
The Indians lost to the Greyhounds on the road Tuesday in Statesville, falling to 14-8 overall and 5-7 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. St. Stephens visits Hickory tonight before hosting Fred T. Foard on Friday, while Statesville (7-11, 4-8 Western Foothills 3A) visits Foard tonight before traveling to Hickory on Friday.
West Lincoln 79, East Burke 49
The Rebels defeated the Cavaliers by a 30-point final margin on the road Tuesday in Icard, getting a game-high 37 points from Jordan Truesdale to go with 15 from Holiday Hopper and nine apiece from Trent Goins and Amine Cherigul. As for East Burke, it was paced by 19 points from Logan Coffey and nine each from Carter Crump and Devenaire Hill.
West Lincoln (9-13, 6-6 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Friday, while East Burke (4-15, 4-7) travels to West Caldwell on Friday before visiting Maiden on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maiden 57, Lincolnton 45
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter before the visiting Wolves rallied to tie things at 23-all entering halftime on Tuesday in Maiden. However, Maiden outscored Lincolnton 21-16 and 13-6 over the final two quarters to move to 6-14 overall and 4-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A.
Maiden is at Newton-Conover on Friday before hosting East Burke on Saturday, while Lincolnton (3-15, 0-9 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln on Friday and Bunker Hill on Saturday.
Newton-Conover 57, Bunker Hill 40
The Red Devils earned a 17-point home win over the Bears on Tuesday in Newton, overcoming a 17-13 deficit after the opening quarter by outscoring Bunker Hill 16-7, 17-8 and 11-8 over the final three periods. Newton-Conover (19-2, 10-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Friday, while Bunker Hill (7-12, 5-3) travels to East Burke tonight, Bandys on Friday and Lincolnton on Saturday.
Alexander Central 61, Hibriten 52
The Cougars topped the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving 15 points and six rebounds from Sydney Hayes to go with 14 points and five assists from Julianna Walter and eight points and four boards from Chesney Stikeleather. On the other side, Hibriten was led by a game-high 19 points from Zoey Walker, who also pulled down seven rebounds, while Katie Story recorded 11 points, four assists and four steals and Emma Poarch had nine points and four assists.
Alexander Central (18-3, 6-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Ashe County tonight and Freedom on Friday, while Hibriten (12-11, 1-8) hosts South Caldwell on Thursday.
St. Stephens 50, Statesville 36
The Indians defeated the Greyhounds on the road Tuesday in Statesville, with Molli Harris notching 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for St. Stephens to go with 12 points from Elizabeth Sumpter and nine points, five boards and four assists from Kennedy Blevins. As for Statesville, it was led by a game-high 20 points from Nakayla White-Connor.
St. Stephens (13-9, 7-5 Western Foothills 3A) visits Hickory tonight before hosting Fred T. Foard on Friday, while Statesville (4-16, 4-8) travels to Foard tonight before visiting Hickory on Friday.
East Burke 64, West Lincoln 31
The Cavaliers were up 21-7 after the opening quarter, 36-13 at halftime and 46-23 through three periods on their way to a 33-point home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Icard. East Burke (11-7, 7-3 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill tonight before visiting Maiden on Saturday, while West Lincoln (8-14, 2-8) is at Lincolnton on Friday.
Ashe County 60, South Caldwell 47
The Huskies topped the Spartans at home Tuesday in West Jefferson, receiving a game-high 21 points from Paige Overcash to go with eight apiece from Morgan Phipps, Katie Woods and Jayden Jones. As for South Caldwell, it got 19 points from Olivia Miller and 13 from Katlyn Wynn.
Ashe County (15-6, 4-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Alexander Central tonight before hosting Watauga on Friday, while South Caldwell (11-7, 3-6) visits Hibriten on Thursday.
Bandys 55, West Lincoln 42
The Trojans defeated the Rebels at home Monday in Catawba, with Bandys’ Caroline McIntosh leading all scorers with 23 points, Macy Rummage adding 18 and Kate Dutka scoring 10. On the other side, West Lincoln got 11 points from Chloe Norman and nine from Anna Beiberich.
Bandys improved to 12-8 overall and 6-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of tonight’s home game against Lincolnton, which will be followed by a home contest against Bunker Hill on Friday.