H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys knock off Lincolnton 62-54

The Red Devils earned a 17-point home win over the Bears on Tuesday in Newton, overcoming a 17-13 deficit after the opening quarter by outscoring Bunker Hill 16-7, 17-8 and 11-8 over the final three periods. Newton-Conover (19-2, 10-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Friday, while Bunker Hill (7-12, 5-3) travels to East Burke tonight, Bandys on Friday and Lincolnton on Saturday.

The Cougars topped the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving 15 points and six rebounds from Sydney Hayes to go with 14 points and five assists from Julianna Walter and eight points and four boards from Chesney Stikeleather. On the other side, Hibriten was led by a game-high 19 points from Zoey Walker, who also pulled down seven rebounds, while Katie Story recorded 11 points, four assists and four steals and Emma Poarch had nine points and four assists.