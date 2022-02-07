H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden boys hand Warriors their 1st league loss

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team defeated West Caldwell 57-51 at home Saturday in Maiden, handing the Warriors their first Catawba Valley 2A Conference loss of the season. The Blue Devils improved to 15-6 overall and 9-2 in league play, while West Caldwell fell to 13-8 and 10-1.

Maiden hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday, while West Caldwell entertains Bandys on Tuesday before hosting Newton-Conover on Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Lincoln 73, Bandys 59: The Rebels took down the Trojans on the road Saturday in Catawba, receiving a game-high 27 points from Holiday Hopper to go with 15 from Jordan Truesdale, 10 from Trent Goins and nine from Amine Cherigul. As for Bandys, it was led by 15 points from Bobby DelGuercio, 14 from Parker Styborski and 12 from Jacob Loftin.

West Lincoln (8-13, 5-6 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke on Tuesday, while Bandys (5-16, 3-8) visits West Caldwell.

East Burke 69, Newton-Conover 62: The Cavaliers earned a seven-point home victory over the Red Devils on Saturday in Icard, improving to 4-14 overall and 4-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, Newton-Conover dropped to 3-18 and 1-10.