MAIDEN — The Maiden baseball team knocked off visiting West Lincoln 9-1 in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Tuesday, receiving two hits apiece from Hayden Fleury and Tyler Hedgepeth and one hit each from Zane Williams and Ben Woodring. In addition, Hedgepeth was the winning pitcher following six innings of two-hit ball during which he surrendered an unearned run with 13 strikeouts and one walk, while Collin Chappel tossed a scoreless inning of relief during which he allowed one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.

The top-seeded Blue Devils (18-6) host Bandys in Thursday’s championship game, while the fourth-seeded Rebels (12-13) will await their state playoff fate.

BASEBALL

Bandys 11, East Burke 1: The second-seeded Trojans defeated the third-seeded Cavaliers in five innings in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on Tuesday in Catawba, with Dominic Robinson tallying two hits including a home run to go with two hits each from Easton Ledford and Mitchell Whelchel and one hit apiece from Scotty Miley and Cole McClellan. Cade Spencer pitched a complete game for Bandys, giving up an unearned run and one hit while striking out nine and issuing two walks.

The Trojans (16-9) visit Maiden in Thursday’s championship game, while East Burke (12-9) will return to action in the state playoffs.

Alexander Central 10, Ashe County 0: The top-seeded Cougars shut out the fifth-seeded Huskies in six innings in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Tuesday at M.S. Deal Stadium in Granite Falls. Alexander Central received three hits from Maddox Jack, two from Jaret Hoppes and one apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays, Bubba Pope, Sawyer Chapman-Mays and Spencer Oram, while Grayson Anderson threw six innings of five-hit ball with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.

Alexander Central (19-6) battles Watauga in Thursday’s championship game at M.S. Deal Stadium, while Ashe County (12-10) will next play in the state playoffs.

Watauga 11, South Caldwell 10: The second-seeded Pioneers edged the third-seeded Spartans in nine innings in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Tuesday at M.S. Deal Stadium in Granite Falls, advancing to Thursday’s championship game against Alexander Central at the same location. Watauga is now 18-5, while South Caldwell will carry a 16-8 record into the state playoffs.

SOFTBALL

Hibriten 20, Watauga 7: The fifth-seeded Panthers took down the fourth-seeded Pioneers in the opening round of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Tuesday in Boone, moving to 8-15 while dropping Watauga to 7-13. Hibriten will visit top-seeded South Caldwell (14-3) in Thursday’s semifinal round.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 7, Statesville 0: The Indians blanked the Greyhounds at home Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 10-4-1 overall and 8-3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of Thursday’s trip to Fred T. Foard. As for Statesville, it is now 0-12 overall and 0-11 in league play prior to Thursday’s road match against Hickory.

Bandys 3, Maiden 0: The Trojans shut out the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, scoring once in the first half before adding two goals in the second half. Bandys (12-1-2, 7-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover today before traveling to Lincolnton on Friday, while Maiden (8-5-3, 6-3-2) hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday.

Newton-Conover 4, West Lincoln 2: The Red Devils doubled up the Rebels at home Tuesday in Newton, upping their record to 11-5 overall and 9-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 6-11-1 and 2-8-1. Newton-Conover visits Bandys today before traveling to Bunker Hill on Monday.

On the other side, West Lincoln is at West Caldwell on Thursday.

Hibriten 5, Freedom 0: The Panthers topped the Patriots at home Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving one goal and two assists from Avery Harris, one goal and one assist from Abby Kidder and one goal apiece from Haley Crowe, Darby Keen and Anslie Norris. Additionally, goalkeepers Sydney Watkins and Rylee Conard combined for a shutout.

Hibriten (10-3-4, 6-0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Ashe County on Thursday, while Freedom (3-10-4, 2-4-1) hosts South Caldwell.

Alexander Central 1, Ashe County 0: The Cougars slipped past the Huskies at home Tuesday in Taylorsville. Grace Bass scored the only goal of the match and goalkeeper Abigail Bumgarner had 11 saves for Alexander Central, which improved to 11-5-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.

The Cougars host Watauga on Thursday, while Ashe County (11-4, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) has a home contest against Hibriten.

East Burke 5, Bunker Hill 0: The Cavaliers defeated the Bears at home Tuesday in Icard, moving to 9-6-2 overall and 5-4-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Thursday’s home match against Lincolnton. As for Bunker Hill, is it now 0-14 overall and 0-11 in league contests entering Thursday’s trip to Maiden.

Lincolnton 8, West Caldwell 0: The Wolves shut out the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir. Lincolnton (8-4-3, 6-2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) is at East Burke on Thursday, while West Caldwell (3-14, 3-7) hosts West Lincoln.

Watauga 9, South Caldwell 0: The Pioneers cruised past the Spartans on the road Tuesday in Hudson. Watauga (11-2-1, 6-0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Alexander Central on Thursday, while South Caldwell (5-11-1, 0-7) visits Freedom.

BOYS GOLF

University Christian wins Foothills Athletic Conference championship: The Barracudas captured their eighth straight conference title during a Foothills Athletic Conference match on Tuesday at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover. University Christian posted a team score of 113 during the nine-hole match, while Hickory Christian Academy finished second with 128 total strokes, Davidson Day (142) came in third and Statesville Christian (172) finished fourth.

Individually, the Barracudas received a 35 from Will Choplin, a 38 from Max Edwards and a 40 from Bennett Winfield, with all three joining Hickory Christian Academy’s Grayson Baucom on the all-conference team. Baucom was named the Foothills Athletic Conference’s Most Outstanding Player for the 2023 season after shooting a 34 during Tuesday’s match.

TRACK AND FIELD

North Lincoln sweeps conference titles during Western Foothills 3A championship meet: The Knights finished first on both the girls’ side and the boys’ side during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A championship meet, which was hosted by North Lincoln. The Knights won 17 of 36 individual events, while Statesville emerged victorious in nine events, North Iredell and East Lincoln totaled three wins apiece, Hickory earned three victories and St. Stephens picked up one win.

Hickory’s Kwan Oates finished first in the boys’ long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 1 inch, and he also won the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 0.5 inches. The Red Tornadoes’ Aiden Smith added a first-place finish in the boys’ discus throw, which he won with a toss of 141 feet, 7 inches.

St. Stephens’ Jordyn Horan was the winner of the girls’ pole vault, in which she recorded a mark of 9 feet, 7 inches.

The 3A West Regional meet is scheduled for May 12 at North Lincoln.