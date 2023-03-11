MAIDEN — The Maiden baseball team defeated West Lincoln 4-3 at home Friday, receiving two hits from Seth Williams and one hit apiece from Tyler Hedgepeth and Hayden Fleury. Hedgepeth was also the winning pitcher thanks to 6 2/3 innings of three-run (two earned), three-hit ball with seven strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen, while Collin Chappel recorded the game’s final out on a strikeout to notch the save.

The Blue Devils (1-3, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) are at West Caldwell on Tuesday before stepping out of conference play for a home game against South Caldwell on Wednesday, while the Rebels (1-5, 0-2) host Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Newton-Conover 12, Lincolnton 5: The Red Devils topped the Wolves on the road Friday in Lincolnton, improving to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against East Burke. On the other side, Lincolnton fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in league play prior to Tuesday’s trip to Bandys and Wednesday’s home contest against nonconference Cherryville.

South Caldwell 13, Lincoln Charter 3: The Spartans picked up a six-inning home victory over the Eagles on Friday in Hudson, moving to 3-1 while dropping Lincoln Charter to 2-2. South Caldwell travels to Maiden on Wednesday, one night after the Eagles host Mountain Island Charter.

Hibriten 15, Wilkes Central 2: The Panthers knocked off the Eagles at home Friday in Lenoir, upping their record to 2-3 while keeping Wilkes Central winless at 0-5. Hibriten travels to Burns on Tuesday and Fred T. Foard on Wednesday.

Wilkes Central hosts West Wilkes on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 6, West Lincoln 5: The Blue Devils edged the Rebels at home Friday in Maiden, pounding out 13 hits as they moved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. Olivia Wray, Kyley Callahan, Macy Michael and Tristan Smalling tallied two hits apiece, while Miranda Valerio, Reagan Rembert, Emily Dover, Averie Waddell and Aleah Ikard each finished with one hit.

Rembert was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of one-run, three-hit relief, while Smalling tossed four innings of four-run (one earned), six-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks. Maiden trailed 5-3 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth and winning in walk-off fashion in the seventh.

The Blue Devils travel to West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday, while West Lincoln (1-3, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday before making a trip to nonconference East Lincoln on Wednesday.

South Caldwell 17, Crest 7: The Spartans took down the Chargers in six innings at home Friday in Hudson, receiving three hits including a home run from Kennedy Crouch to go with three hits from Kaylee Anderson, two hits including a homer from Kenzie Clontz, two hits apiece from Kadie Becker, Liz Jarden and Emily Coffey and one hit each from Brooklyn Johnson and Chloe Phillips. In addition, Becker gave up seven runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and five walks in a complete-game effort.

South Caldwell (4-0) visits Eastern Alamance on Tuesday, while Crest (2-2) is at Burns on Wednesday before hosting Ashbrook on Thursday.

Hibriten 15, Wilkes Central 4: The Panthers defeated the Eagles at home Friday in Lenoir, moving to 2-2 while dropping Wilkes Central to 0-5. Hibriten is at West Caldwell on Wednesday and East Burke on Thursday.

Wilkes Central hosts West Wilkes on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexander Central 4, McDowell 0: The Cougars blanked the Titans at home Friday in Taylorsville, moving to 3-1 ahead of Tuesday’s home match against West Wilkes. As for McDowell, it fell to 0-6 prior to Thursday’s road contest against Tuscola.

Forest Hills 6, Newton-Conover 2: The Yellow Jackets took down the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, improving to 3-1 entering Monday’s home match against Pine Lake Prep. On the other side, Newton-Conover moved to 1-2 prior to hosting West Iredell on Tuesday.