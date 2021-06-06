H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden baseball defeats Red Devils

The Maiden baseball team earned its second straight win on the road Friday, beating Newton-Conover 13-3 in Newton to improve to 7-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. On the other side, the Red Devils dropped to 1-11 in both after their sixth loss in a row.

The Blue Devils host Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover entertains East Lincoln.

BASEBALLLake Norman Charter 10, Bandys 9

Despite outhitting the Knights 11-9 during Friday’s road game at Huntersville Athletic Park, the Trojans suffered a one-run loss at the hands of their South Fork 2A foes. Lake Norman Charter is now 8-4 both overall and in league play, while Bandys is 6-6 in both.

Bandys was led by three hits and three RBIs from Nolan Jones, with Ashton Reynolds adding three hits and one RBI. Parker Styborski registered two hits for the Trojans, who also received one hit and two RBIs from Alex Robinson, one hit and one RBI from Colby Edwards and one hit from Terick Bumgarner.

Bumgarner was the starting pitcher during Friday’s contest for Bandys, which also used Cade Spencer, Styborski and Robinson in relief. The quartet combined for 11 strikeouts, six walks and five hit batsman.

The Trojans visit North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter hosts West Lincoln.