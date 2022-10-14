H.S. ROUNDUP: Maiden, Bandys volleyball tie for conference crown

The Maiden and Bandys volleyball teams both earned straight-set road victories in their regular-season finales on Thursday, with the Blue Devils defeating Newton-Conover in Newton and the Trojans knocking off Bunker Hill in Claremont. With the wins, Maiden and Bandys will share the Catawba Valley 2A Conference regular-season championship after splitting their two meetings this year.

Maiden (16-6, 13-1 Catawba Valley 2A) won 25-22, 25-21 and 25-17 on Thursday, while Bandys (15-6, 13-1) collected set wins of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-14. The league tournament begins on Monday with the Blue Devils hosting West Caldwell and the Trojans entertaining Lincolnton.

Also in Monday's opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament, Newton-Conover (8-10, 8-6) will host Bunker Hill (5-15, 4-10).

VOLLEYBALL

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0: The Cavaliers swept the Warriors at home Thursday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-21. East Burke (13-9, 9-5 Catawba Valley 2A) will host West Lincoln in the opening round of the league tournament on Monday, while West Caldwell (0-20, 0-14) will visit Maiden.

BOYS SOCCER

Bunker Hill 5, West Lincoln 1: The Bears topped the Rebels at home Thursday in Claremont, carrying a 1-0 lead into halftime before outscoring West Lincoln 4-1 in the second half. Bunker Hill (3-11-1, 2-7 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Monday, while West Lincoln (3-13-1, 0-8-1) travels to Newton-Conover.

Statesville 1, Fred T. Foard 0: The Greyhounds shut out the Tigers at home Thursday in Statesville, improving to 6-11 overall and 1-9 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of Monday’s trip to West Iredell. As for Foard, it fell to 8-7-3 overall and 4-5-2 in conference contests prior to Monday’s home match against East Lincoln.

West Caldwell 4, Maiden 0: The Warriors blanked the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Lenoir, upping their overall record to 7-7-1 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 6-3 entering Monday’s home match against Lincolnton. On the other side, Maiden dropped to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in league play ahead of Monday’s home contest against Bandys.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newton-Conover’s Allison wins Catawba Valley 2A singles title: Newton-Conover’s Alexa Allison won the Catawba Valley 2A singles tournament this week in Maiden. The top seed in the tournament, she received a first-round bye before defeating Bandys’ Emma Newman 6-0, 6-0 in the second round, Maiden’s Miranda Valerio 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and Maiden’s Emma Shokes 6-0, 6-0 in the championship round.

Prior to the loss to Allison, Shokes knocked off Bandys’ Jordan Wolfe 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before beating West Lincoln’s Jada Willis 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round and Newton-Conover’s Abby Dehart 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Valerio defeated Lincolnton’s Emily Morris 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round, West Lincoln’s Laura Willis 7-5, 6-0 in the second round and Dehart 8-2 in the third-place match after falling to Allison in the semifinals.

As for Dehart, who joined Allison, Shokes and Valerio in qualifying for the 2A West Regional tournament, she defeated Morris 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and Bunker Hill’s Kaylee Connor 6-3, 6-0 in the second round before dropping her semifinal and third-place matches.

No doubles results from the Catawba Valley 2A tournament had been provided to the Hickory Daily Record as of presstime Friday.

Hickory’s Holtzman, Geyer capture Western Foothills 3A doubles title: Hickory’s Ellie Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer finished first during the Western Foothills 3A doubles tournament this week in Lincolnton. Following a first-round victory over Fred T. Foard’s Peyton Proctor and Roxy Sylvester (6-0, 6-0), Holtzman and Geyer knocked off North Iredell’s Lillian Pope and Meryl Sloan by a 6-0, 6-1 score in the second round before defeating East Lincoln’s Molly McGuirk and Katie Brown 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals and North Iredell’s Elleigh Williams and Sydney Templeton 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the championship round.

In the third-place match of the doubles tournament, North Lincoln’s Natalie Gore and Lulu King beat McGuirk and Brown 7-5, 7-5. Both of those teams will join the teams of Holtzman and Geyer and Williams and Templeton at the 3A West Regional tournament.

The four regional qualifiers from the Western Foothills 3A singles tournament were champion Emma Carter of North Lincoln, runner-up Karsyn Sink of East Lincoln, third-place finisher Caitlin Simcox of North Lincoln and fourth-place finisher Sophie Meyers of East Lincoln.

JV FOOTBALL

Hickory 40, West Iredell 8: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville, with Hickory’s Tylar Johnson scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns while also catching a TD pass from Maddox McRee. Johnson had 165 rushing yards and also played a part in three 2-point conversions.

Luke Holtzman and Carter Toney added rushing scores for Hickory (7-1, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A), with Shemur Shuford and Woody Clark registering interceptions on defense to go with a fumble recovery by Quenshea Abernathy. The Red Tornadoes outgained West Iredell (2-5, 2-3) 383-271 on the night.

Hickory hosts Fred T. Foard next Thursday, while West Iredell travels to North Lincoln.

Maiden 40, Bunker Hill 18: The Blue Devils took down the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, improving to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 1-7 and 1-4. Maiden travels to Lincolnton next Thursday, the same night Bunker Hill visits Newton-Conover.

Bandys 43, Newton-Conover 42: The Trojans nipped the Red Devils at home Thursday in Catawba, moving to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next Thursday’s trip to West Caldwell. As for Newton-Conover, it fell to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in league play entering next Thursday’s home game against Bunker Hill.

South Caldwell 32, Alexander Central 30: The Spartans slipped past the Cougars thanks to a 14-yard TD run from quarterback Luke Williams with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on the road Thursday in Taylorsville. Williams had four rushing scores for South Caldwell and finished with a game-high 111 yards on 11 carries while also completing 5 of 10 passes for 160 yards, including two completions to Conner Setzer for 99 yards.

Jahiem Redmond scored TDs for Alexander Central (4-4, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) in all three phases, tallying a 13-yard TD run on offense, a 12-yard blocked punt return for a score on special teams and an 89-yard fumble return for a TD on defense. Jamison Rowe added a 63-yard TD run for the Cougars’ remaining score and had 87 yards on eight carries overall.

South Caldwell (5-3, 2-1) visits Ashe County next Thursday, the same night the Cougars travel to Hibriten.

Watauga 28, Hibriten 14: The Pioneers doubled up the Panthers on the road Thursday in Lenoir, moving to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of next Thursday’s trip to Freedom. On the other side, Hibriten fell to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league contests prior to next Thursday’s home contest against Alexander Central.

West Lincoln 22, West Caldwell 6: The Rebels topped the Warriors at home Thursday in Lincolnton, improving to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 0-8 and 0-5. West Lincoln visits East Burke next Thursday, the same night West Caldwell hosts Bandys.

North Lincoln 47, Fred T. Foard 7: The Knights cruised past the Tigers on the road Thursday in Newton, scoring in every quarter en route to a 40-point victory. North Lincoln (7-1, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell next Thursday, while Foard (0-8, 0-5) is at Hickory.

East Lincoln 62, St. Stephens 0: The Mustangs shut out the Indians at home Thursday in Denver, notching their third straight win to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Western Foothills 3A entering next Thursday’s home game against North Iredell. As for St. Stephens, it is now 2-6 overall and 0-5 in league contests prior to next Thursday’s home contest against Statesville.