H.S. ROUNDUP: Loftin scores 1,000th point for Newton-Conover girls

There was plenty to celebrate for the Newton-Conover girls basketball team on the road Friday in Lincolnton. Not only did the Red Devils wrap up their third outright South Fork 2A Conference championship in a row with a 62-20 victory over North Lincoln, but senior Grace Loftin scored 14 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her high school career.
In addition to Loftin’s performance, Newton-Conover (12-0, 12-0 South Fork 2A) was led by 15 points apiece from Cassidy Geddes and Emma Fox. Mia Powell added eight points, while Jayla Woods had six and Hannah Watkins finished with four.
North Lincoln (2-10, 2-10) was paced by 14 points from Ashlyn White, and the Knights next visit Lincolnton on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Red Devils host Maiden on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bandys 50, West Lincoln 38
The Trojans knocked off the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton, overcoming deficits of 9-7 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime by outscoring West Lincoln 18-9 in the third period and 13-7 in the fourth. Cailyn Huggins led Bandys with 14 points, while Logan Dutka had 13 and Macy Rummage scored 10.
Chloe Norman finished with a game-high 17 points for West Lincoln (4-8, 4-8 South Fork 2A) to go with 11 from Farrah Richardson. The Rebels host East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Bandys (7-5, 7-5) entertains Lake Norman Charter.
East Lincoln 69, Maiden 53
The Blue Devils lost to the Mustangs by a 16-point final margin on the road Friday in Denver. The game was tied at 27-all entering halftime before East Lincoln won the third quarter 21-12 and the fourth period 21-14.
East Lincoln (9-3, 9-3 South Fork 2A) was led by Taliyah Thomas’ game-high 19 points, with Madison Self adding 16 points and 12 rebounds and Marlene Delgado registering 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Maiden got 18 points from Maggie Andrews, 14 from Lainee Hentschel and 10 from Kennedie Noble.
Maiden (5-7, 5-7 South Fork 2A) is at Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while the Mustangs (9-3, 9-3) visit West Lincoln.
Freedom 68, Alexander Central 51
The Patriots defeated the Cougars by 17 points at home Friday in Morganton. Danisha Hemphill led Freedom with 24 points to go with seven rebounds and five steals, while Christena Rhone added 21 points, four assists and four steals.
Alexander Central (7-3, 5-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received 21 points and nine boards from Nikki Hagy, with Gracie Harrington adding 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. The Cougars visited McDowell on Saturday and are at Hickory on Tuesday, while Freedom (6-0, 6-0) is at Watauga on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Lincoln 60, Newton-Conover 47
The Red Devils got off to a hot start on the road Friday in Lincolnton, building a 23-6 lead after the opening quarter. However, the Knights outscored Newton-Conover 16-9, 13-12 and 25-3 over the final three frames to earn a 13-point victory.
North Lincoln (10-2, 10-2 South Fork 2A) travels to Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (6-6, 6-6) hosts Maiden.
Bandys 55, West Lincoln 52
The Trojans slipped past the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton, improving to 2-10 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Meanwhile, West Lincoln dropped to 0-12 in both.
Bandys hosts Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday, while West Lincoln entertains East Lincoln.
East Lincoln 76, Maiden 50
The Blue Devils were defeated by the Mustangs on the road Friday in Denver, falling behind 14-8 after the opening quarter before being outscored 20-16 in the second period, 23-15 in the third and 19-11 in the fourth. East Lincoln was paced by 18 points from Drew Bean, while Logan Craig, Jeremiah Jones and Markell Clark added 14, 12 and 10, respectively.
As for Maiden (6-6, 6-6 South Fork 2A), it got 10 points from Brennan James and nine apiece from Jayden Roseman and Dru McClough. The Blue Devils visit Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while East Lincoln (9-3, 9-3) visits West Lincoln.
Alexander Central 45, South Caldwell 35
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes faced off in a nonconference tilt on Friday in Taylorsville, with the host Cougars winning by 10 points. Avery Cook scored 16 points for Alexander Central to lead all scorers, and he also pulled down nine rebounds.
Evan Presnell was also in double figures for the Cougars (6-3) with 12 points, while South Caldwell (5-5) was led by 13 points from Trey Ramsey. Alexander Central is at Hickory on Tuesday, the same night the Spartans host St. Stephens.
Patton 80, Bunker Hill 75
The Panthers defeated the Bears at home on Friday in Morganton, remaining unbeaten at 7-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 3-5 in both.
Patton travels to Hibriten on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill hosts West Iredell on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
T.C. Roberson 17, Hickory 7
The Rams knocked off the visiting Red Tornadoes on Friday in Asheville, outscoring them in every quarter to improve to 5-0 both overall and in Conference 19 play. With the loss, Hickory is now 0-1 in both.
The Red Tornadoes are scheduled to host St. Stephens on Monday, while T.C. Roberson visits Patton on Thursday.