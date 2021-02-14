H.S. ROUNDUP: Loftin scores 1,000th point for Newton-Conover girls

There was plenty to celebrate for the Newton-Conover girls basketball team on the road Friday in Lincolnton. Not only did the Red Devils wrap up their third outright South Fork 2A Conference championship in a row with a 62-20 victory over North Lincoln, but senior Grace Loftin scored 14 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her high school career.

In addition to Loftin’s performance, Newton-Conover (12-0, 12-0 South Fork 2A) was led by 15 points apiece from Cassidy Geddes and Emma Fox. Mia Powell added eight points, while Jayla Woods had six and Hannah Watkins finished with four.

North Lincoln (2-10, 2-10) was paced by 14 points from Ashlyn White, and the Knights next visit Lincolnton on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Red Devils host Maiden on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 50, West Lincoln 38

The Trojans knocked off the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton, overcoming deficits of 9-7 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime by outscoring West Lincoln 18-9 in the third period and 13-7 in the fourth. Cailyn Huggins led Bandys with 14 points, while Logan Dutka had 13 and Macy Rummage scored 10.