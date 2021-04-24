H.S. ROUNDUP: Loftin, Newton-Conover softball knock off Maiden

The Newton-Conover softball team held Catawba County rival Maiden to one hit in a 4-1 home victory on Thursday in Newton. The Red Devils received two hits and two RBIs from Grace Loftin, two hits and one RBI from Georgia Ingle, two hits from Sydney Stewart and one hit from Jaime Henze.

Loftin earned the win in the pitcher’s circle after throwing all seven innings for Newton-Conover (6-5, 6-5 South Fork 2A Conference). She allowed an unearned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

Aubree Ikard had the only hit for the Blue Devils (6-6, 6-6) on a sixth-inning single, while Kyndell Propst and Aleah Ikard walked in the second and fourth innings, respectively. On the other side, Loftin hit a two-run home run for Newton-Conover in the opening frame before adding a triple in the fifth, with Ingle’s fifth-inning double accounting for the Red Devils’ other extra-base hit.

Newton-Conover visits North Lincoln on Monday before hosting Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Maiden is at Bandys on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>Bandys 15, Lake Norman Charter 2</&underline>