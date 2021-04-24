H.S. ROUNDUP: Loftin, Newton-Conover softball knock off Maiden

The Newton-Conover softball team held Catawba County rival Maiden to one hit in a 4-1 home victory on Thursday in Newton. The Red Devils received two hits and two RBIs from Grace Loftin, two hits and one RBI from Georgia Ingle, two hits from Sydney Stewart and one hit from Jaime Henze.
Loftin earned the win in the pitcher’s circle after throwing all seven innings for Newton-Conover (6-5, 6-5 South Fork 2A Conference). She allowed an unearned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
Aubree Ikard had the only hit for the Blue Devils (6-6, 6-6) on a sixth-inning single, while Kyndell Propst and Aleah Ikard walked in the second and fourth innings, respectively. On the other side, Loftin hit a two-run home run for Newton-Conover in the opening frame before adding a triple in the fifth, with Ingle’s fifth-inning double accounting for the Red Devils’ other extra-base hit.
Newton-Conover visits North Lincoln on Monday before hosting Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Maiden is at Bandys on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
<&underline>Bandys 15, Lake Norman Charter 2</&underline>
The Trojans defeated the Knights in five innings on the road Thursday in Huntersville, outhitting Lake Norman Charter 17-1 behind three hits and two RBIs from Rylee Bost, three hits from Kenley Rembert, two hits and one RBI from Laura Drum, one hit and two RBIs from Lydia Poovey, one hit and one RBI apiece from Caroline McIntosh, Jada Spake and Annie Andrews and one hit each from Emily Hedrick, Riley Fox, Adie Goble, Owyen Lyall and Lauren Howard. Bandys improved to 8-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Lake Norman Charter is now 2-10 in both.
Lyall earned the win after pitching four innings of two-run (none earned), one-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks for Bandys, which hosts Maiden on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lake Norman Charter is at East Lincoln on Tuesday.
<&underline>Bunker Hill 19, Draughn 17</&underline>
The Bears topped the Wildcats in a slugfest on the road Thursday in Valdese, taking over sole possession of second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference 9-3 both overall and in league play. As for Draughn, it is now 6-5 in both.
Bunker Hill travels to Hibriten on Tuesday, while Draughn is at East Burke on Monday.
<&underline>Hibriten 8, Fred T. Foard 2</&underline>
The Panthers moved to 12-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A with a six-run road win over the Tigers on Thursday in Newton. On the other side, Fred T. Foard fell to 8-4 in both.
Hibriten hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Tigers visit Patton.
<&underline>East Burke 11, Patton 10</&underline>
The Cavaliers slipped past the Panthers in a high-scoring contest at home Thursday in Icard. East Burke scored three runs in the first inning, five in the third and three in the sixth, while Patton scored four times in the first, twice in the second and four times in the sixth.
East Burke (4-7, 4-7 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Draughn on Monday before visiting West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Patton (2-10, 2-10) hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.
<&underline>St. Stephens 8, Hickory 0</&underline>
The Indians blanked the Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in Hickory, outhitting them 8-1 thanks to a three-hit game from Zoey Boston and a two-hit night from Mayson Lail. Lail also pitched all seven innings for St. Stephens, which is now 6-5 overall and 5-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
St. Stephens hosts Freedom on Monday, while Hickory (4-8, 2-8 Northwestern 3A/4A) entertains McDowell.
<&underline>South Caldwell 2, Alexander Central 1</&underline>
The Spartans earned a one-run road victory over the Cougars on Thursday in Taylorsville, finishing with five hits as compared to one for Alexander Central. Maddie Carpenter had two hits and one RBI for South Caldwell, which also got one hit and one RBI from Jasmine Hall and one hit apiece from Kaylee Anderson and Zoe Shatley.
Kadie Becker was the winning pitcher for South Caldwell (11-1, 11-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) after tossing seven innings of one-run, one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and three walks, while Faith Carrigan took the hard-luck loss for Alexander Central (10-2, 9-2) despite allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort. The Spartans host Watauga on Monday, while the Cougars visit Watauga on Wednesday.
<&underline>West Caldwell 11, West Iredell 6</&underline>
West Caldwell defeated West Iredell at home Thursday in Lenoir, grabbing its second straight win to move to 2-10 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Meanwhile, West Iredell is now 4-8 in both.
West Caldwell hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while West Iredell is at Hibriten next Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
<&underline>South Caldwell 3, Alexander Central 0</&underline>
The Spartans earned a shutout victory over the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville. South Caldwell scored once in the first half before adding two goals in the second half.
South Caldwell (4-7, 4-7 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Watauga on Monday, while Alexander Central (2-9, 2-9) is at Watauga on Wednesday.
<&underline>West Iredell 4, West Caldwell 1</&underline>
West Iredell beat West Caldwell on the road Thursday in Lenoir, moving to 5-6 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. As for West Caldwell, it is now 2-9-1 in both.
West Iredell hosts Draughn on Tuesday, while West Caldwell entertains East Burke.