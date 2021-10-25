H.S. ROUNDUP: Local tennis players headed to state

The Blue Devils (18-8) also received three aces and 10 digs from Olivia Tate, three aces and 23 assists from Aleah Ikard, 16 digs from Parker Sweet and 14 digs and 21 assists from Annalee Smith. Maiden hosts 25th-seeded Wheatmore (10-12) in the second round on Tuesday, while Providence Grove completes the season at 12-11.

No. 14 Hickory 3, No. 19 North Buncombe 0: The Red Tornadoes earned a straight-set win over the Black Hawks in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Saturday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-10, 26-24 and 25-14 to move to 14-9 on the season and set up a second-round road match at third-seeded West Rowan (25-2) on Tuesday. On the other side, North Buncombe ends the season at 14-6.

No. 17 Bandys 3, No. 16 R-S Central 1: The Trojans knocked off the Hilltoppers on the road to begin the 2A state playoffs Saturday in Rutherfordton, falling 25-22 in the first set before winning the next three sets 25-21, 25-19 and 25-23. Alexis Bolding finished with eight kills and two blocks for Bandys, which also received five kills and one block from Logan Dutka, four kills and two blocks from Bayli Bryan and four kills and one ace from Mya Benfield.

Bandys (19-6) travels to top-seeded East Surry (23-1) in Tuesday’s second round, while R-S Central caps the season at 17-9.