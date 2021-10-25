H.S. ROUNDUP: Local tennis players headed to state

For the fourth straight season, Fred T. Foard girls tennis player Alexis Wolgemuth will look to win an individual state title. After winning 2A doubles championships with two different partners during her first two high school seasons, Woglemuth won a 2A singles title last season and will now look to add a 3A singles championship to her trophy case when she competes at Burlington Tennis Center beginning next Friday.
Wolgemuth advanced to the state tournament courtesy of a first-place finish during the 3A West Regional singles tournament this past weekend at Hickory City Park. The senior defeated Hibriten’s Charlotte Gardner 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before beating West Henderson’s Audrey Hood 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, North Lincoln’s Emma Carver 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals and Forestview’s Rennie Liu 3-6, 6-0, 5-3 (retired early) in the championship match.
Wolgemuth’s teammate Anna Schmidt lost to Franklin’s Alyssa Smith 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the 3A West Regional singles tournament, while Hickory’s team of Ellie Holtzman and Nicole Kozischek lost in the championship round of the 3A West Regional doubles tournament to also qualify for the state tournament. Holtzman and Kozischek knocked off Crest’s Abby Humphries and Trista Williams 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, West Henderson’s Tori Knight and Catherine Jones 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Forestview’s Maggie Lu and Jessica Normile in the semifinals before falling to Tuscola’s Anneke Lam and Cooper Richardson 6-0, 6-1 in the title contest.
Hibriten’s doubles team of Cassey Vaught and Kennedi Harper also took part in the 3A West Regional tournament, defeating North Henderson’s Viviana Smith and Hailey Glaspy 6-3, 7-5 in the opening round before falling 6-1, 6-1 against Forestview’s Lu and Normile in the second round.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton-Conover’s Allison wins 2A West championship: Alexa Allison of Newton-Conover captured the 2A West Regional singles title this past weekend at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The junior beat Patton’s Faith Webb 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before defeating Pine Lake Prep’s Kailey Patel 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and Pine Lake Prep’s Andersen Schubert 6-1, 6-0 in the finals.
In the 2A West Regional doubles tournament, Newton-Conover’s Lizzie Sain and Ella Cecil lost to Brevard’s Elena Bumgarner and Anna Trace 6-1, 6-1 in the first round, while Maiden’s Maggie Sherrill and Emma Shokes defeated R-S Central’s Emily Huddleston and Kadence Hopper 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in the opening round before falling to Hendersonville’s Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Another Maiden doubles team was also victorious in the first round — Addison Fuller and Miranda Valerio 6-3, 6-0 over East Rutherford’s Willa Gettys and Alex McKinney — before losing to West Lincoln’s Chloe Norman and Bailey Huss 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Representing Maiden in the 2A West Regional singles tournament was Paige Lever, who lost to Mattie Lane Lehman of Owen 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. Bandys’ Haylee Potter (lost to Hendersonville’s Reese Redden 6-0, 6-0 in first round) and Jayden Lineberger (lost to Hendersonville’s Pursley 6-0, 6-0 in the first round) also took part in the 2A West Regional singles tournament.
The 2A state tournament will be held at Ting Park in Holly Springs next weekend.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 10 Fred T. Foard 3, No. 23 Ledford: The Tigers swept the Panthers 25-9, 25-5 and 25-7 in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Saturday in Newton. Foard’s Laney Craig finished with 10 kills and seven digs, while Martina Foster had eight kills, five blocks and three aces to go with six kills and two blocks from Trinity Tramel and six kills from Taylor Ramseur.
Foard (23-3) also got five aces, two blocks and 14 assists from Sarah Lingle, with Haley Johnston adding three aces and 18 assists and Lyndsie Warren finishing with 12 digs. The Tigers will host 26th-seeded Smoky Mountain (11-9) in Tuesday’s second round, while Ledford finishes the season at 11-11.
No. 9 Maiden 3, No. 24 Providence Grove 0: The Blue Devils defeated the Patriots 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Maiden. Maiden’s Savannah Lail had 17 kills and 14 digs, with Grace Kilby adding seven kills and six digs, Kennedie Noble finishing with six kills and two blocks and Callie Stamey notching five kills.
The Blue Devils (18-8) also received three aces and 10 digs from Olivia Tate, three aces and 23 assists from Aleah Ikard, 16 digs from Parker Sweet and 14 digs and 21 assists from Annalee Smith. Maiden hosts 25th-seeded Wheatmore (10-12) in the second round on Tuesday, while Providence Grove completes the season at 12-11.
No. 14 Hickory 3, No. 19 North Buncombe 0: The Red Tornadoes earned a straight-set win over the Black Hawks in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Saturday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-10, 26-24 and 25-14 to move to 14-9 on the season and set up a second-round road match at third-seeded West Rowan (25-2) on Tuesday. On the other side, North Buncombe ends the season at 14-6.
No. 17 Bandys 3, No. 16 R-S Central 1: The Trojans knocked off the Hilltoppers on the road to begin the 2A state playoffs Saturday in Rutherfordton, falling 25-22 in the first set before winning the next three sets 25-21, 25-19 and 25-23. Alexis Bolding finished with eight kills and two blocks for Bandys, which also received five kills and one block from Logan Dutka, four kills and two blocks from Bayli Bryan and four kills and one ace from Mya Benfield.
Bandys (19-6) travels to top-seeded East Surry (23-1) in Tuesday’s second round, while R-S Central caps the season at 17-9.
No. 5 Central Davidson 3, No. 28 St. Stephens 2: The Spartans outlasted the Indians in five sets to open the 3A state playoffs on Saturday in Lexington, winning 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 27-29, 15-9 to improve to 21-6 and move on to Tuesday’s second round, when Central Davidson will host 12th-seeded Crest (19-3). On the other side, St. Stephens finishes the season at 7-16.
No. 19 Mallard Creek 3, No. 14 Alexander Central 1: The Mavericks collected a four-set victory over the Cougars in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Saturday in Taylorsville, winning 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-12 to advance to Tuesday’s second round, when Mallard Creek (16-9) will travel to third-seeded Watauga (19-4). As for Alexander Central, it ends the season at 15-4.