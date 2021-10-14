H.S. ROUNDUP: Local runners impress at United Way Invitational

NEWTON — The United Way Cross Country Invitational was held at Southside Park on Wednesday as the annual event returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Highlights included Fred T. Foard winning the girls’ developmental race led by second-place individual finisher Riley Vogel, Bandys’ Grant Parham coming in first in the boys’ invitational and the Trojans’ Paige Oldenburg finishing second in the girls’ invitational.

Of the three teams that posted team scores in the girls’ developmental race, Foard finished first with 27 points ahead of East Rutherford with 37 and South Rowan with 60. Vogel posted a second-place time of 25:45.24, while teammate Lindsey Cook came in fourth with a time of 27:17.59, Isabella Hoke finished sixth with a time of 27:47.09, Ashlyn Kirby took seventh with a time of 27:56.78 and Kaitlyn Rousey came in 13th with a time of 29:41.78. Rounding out the top 15 was East Burke’s Chloe Cook with a time of 29:51.06.

In the boys’ developmental race, T.C. Roberson came in first with 21 points, Lincoln Charter was second with 48, East Rowan was third with 72 and University Christian was fourth with 75. A pair of University Christian runners finished in the top 15, with Ben Fulwood taking 13th with a time of 23:54.07 and Jack Ryan Richardson finishing 14th with a time of 24:11.28.