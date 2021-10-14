H.S. ROUNDUP: Local runners impress at United Way Invitational

NEWTON — The United Way Cross Country Invitational was held at Southside Park on Wednesday as the annual event returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Highlights included Fred T. Foard winning the girls’ developmental race led by second-place individual finisher Riley Vogel, Bandys’ Grant Parham coming in first in the boys’ invitational and the Trojans’ Paige Oldenburg finishing second in the girls’ invitational.
Of the three teams that posted team scores in the girls’ developmental race, Foard finished first with 27 points ahead of East Rutherford with 37 and South Rowan with 60. Vogel posted a second-place time of 25:45.24, while teammate Lindsey Cook came in fourth with a time of 27:17.59, Isabella Hoke finished sixth with a time of 27:47.09, Ashlyn Kirby took seventh with a time of 27:56.78 and Kaitlyn Rousey came in 13th with a time of 29:41.78. Rounding out the top 15 was East Burke’s Chloe Cook with a time of 29:51.06.
In the boys’ developmental race, T.C. Roberson came in first with 21 points, Lincoln Charter was second with 48, East Rowan was third with 72 and University Christian was fourth with 75. A pair of University Christian runners finished in the top 15, with Ben Fulwood taking 13th with a time of 23:54.07 and Jack Ryan Richardson finishing 14th with a time of 24:11.28.
In addition to Parham’s winning time of 17:07.46 in the boys’ invitational, which helped Bandys finish third as a team (77 points) behind Lincoln Charter in first (59) and T.C. Roberson in second (69), Maiden’s Hunter Smathers came in sixth individually with a time of 18:03.33, Bandys’ David Birkhofer Jr. finished eighth with a time of 18:19.25, Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin took 12th with a time of 18:27.05 and Bandys’ Bryson Burkett came in 14th with a time of 18:34.58. Of the 16 teams that posted team scores, University Christian finished seventh with 238 points, East Burke came in 10th with 274, Bunker Hill took 11th with 287, Maiden finished 12th with 291 and Alexander Central came in 15th with 422.
As for the girls’ invitational, Oldenburg posted a second-place time of 20:58.10 to finish just ahead of East Burke’s Meah Walsh with a third-place time of 21:11.30. Bandys’ Emily Hedrick was fifth with a time of 22:15.39 and Maiden’s Kylin Wayne was 15th with a time of 23:25.16, while East Burke was fourth out of eight scoring teams with 108 points and University Christian finished seventh with 186.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, St. Stephens 0
The Tigers swept the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-10. Martina Foster finished with 14 kills and four blocks to lead Foard, which also got 11 kills from Laney Craig, four kills and 14 digs from Maya Beatty, three blocks from Averie Dale, two blocks and 11 assists from Sarah Lingle, 11 digs from Lyndsie Warren and five digs and 20 assists from Haley Johnston.
On the other side, St. Stephens (7-14, 4-10 Western Foothills 3A Conference) was led by nine kills, three blocks and two digs from Olivia Eckard, while Julia Gnida and Kelsey Plumley each had seven kills. Gnida and Plumley also had two blocks apiece and Plumley had two aces and six digs as well to go with five digs from Gnida.
St. Stephens’ Kadence Ramseyer chipped in seven digs and Cassi Edwards and Emma Watson had 17 and 10 assists, respectively. The Indians and Tigers (20-2, 13-1) will both return to action next week when they compete in the Western Foothills 3A tournament.
Hickory 3, Statesville 0
The Red Tornadoes protected home court with a sweep of the Greyhounds on Wednesday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16. Hickory was paced by 11 kills from Taylor Rose and 10 from Alexis Reese, while the Red Tornadoes added 13 aces as a team led by three from Trinity Boston.
Olivia Foster led Hickory (12-8, 8-6 Western Foothills 3A) with three blocks, while Reese, Sami Gambill and Sophia Parrish each had eight digs to go with Gambill’s team-high 25 assists. The Red Tornadoes and Statesville (2-19, 1-13) will both take part in next week’s Western Foothills 3A tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 4, West Iredell 1
The Tigers picked up their eighth straight win during Wednesday’s home match in Newton, moving to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the Western Foothills 3A. Irvin Martinez-Villa had two goals for Foard, which also received one goal apiece from David Tamas and Jeremy Carranza and one assist each from Kenai Singchanh and Connor Josey.
The Tigers host Hickory today before visiting Statesville on Monday, while the Warriors (2-10, 1-9 Western Foothills 3A) host East Lincoln on Monday.
Hickory 2, North Lincoln 0
The Red Tornadoes shut out the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, running their winning streak to five while improving to 13-2-1 overall and 7-1-1 in Western Foothills 3A play. Hickory is at Fred T. Foard today before visiting St. Stephens on Monday, while North Lincoln (7-10, 3-7 Western Foothills 3A) travels to North Iredell on Monday.
Newton-Conover 9, East Burke 0
The Red Devils cruised past the Cavaliers at home Wednesday in Catawba, receiving two goals and two assists from Jesus Mejia, two goals from Jonathan Moreno, one goal and four assists from Benjamin Soto, one goal and one assist from Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, one goal apiece from Justin Acevedo, Jamil Anota-Connor and Leonardo Olvera, two assists from Josiah Cordes and one assist from Chris Ramirez. Goalkeeper Landon Williams recorded a clean sheet for Newton-Conover (9-6-2, 8-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), which hosts nonconference Forest Hills on Friday before visiting league opponent West Lincoln on Monday.
As for East Burke (3-11-2, 2-7-1), it travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe Bunker Hill on Monday.
Bunker Hill 4, West Lincoln 0
The Bears blanked the Rebels on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, scoring three goals in the opening half before adding to their lead in the second half. Bunker Hill moved to 6-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of tonight’s road match at Lincolnton and Monday’s home contest against East Burke, while West Lincoln dropped to 2-15 and 0-10 entering Monday’s home match against Newton-Conover.
West Caldwell 4, Maiden 0
The Warriors topped the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, getting two goals and one assist from Gasper Domingo, one goal apiece from Calvin Mendoza and Faris Cerrarto, two assists from Jayco Castro and one assist from Brian Silva. Goalkeeper Jose Euceda recorded three saves and a shutout for West Caldwell, while Maiden’s Cooper Houser finished with 10 saves.
The Warriors (8-9, 6-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Monday, while Maiden (5-9-1, 3-7) travels to Bandys on Tuesday and Bunker Hill next Wednesday.
North Iredell 1, St. Stephens 0
The Knights shut out the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, scoring the only goal of the match in the first half to move to 10-4-1 overall and 7-3 in the Western Foothills 3A. North Iredell hosts North Lincoln on Monday, while St. Stephens (7-4-2, 4-3-2) entertains Hickory.
Lincolnton 2, Bandys 1
The Wolves doubled up the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba, scoring in each half while holding Bandys to a single second-half goal. Lincolnton (10-0-3, 8-0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Monday and hosting nonconference Forestview on Tuesday, the same day the Trojans (12-6, 6-4) host league foe Maiden.