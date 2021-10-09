H.S. ROUNDUP: Late TD pushes Spartans past Freedom

HUDSON — The South Caldwell football team entered Friday’s homecoming game against Freedom having lost seven straight meetings with the Patriots and having defeated them only five times in 33 all-time matchups. But the Spartans got a 9-yard touchdown run from Jaxson Wilkerson with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter before recovering a Freedom fumble in the final minute to earn a 20-14 victory and improve to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

South Caldwell outgained Freedom (3-3, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) 309-158 in the contest, including a 250-125 edge on the ground. The Spartans recorded 18 first downs as compared to six for the Patriots, and overcame 24 penalties totaling 205 yards to defeat their league foes.

Freedom took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard run from B.G. Hampton, but South Caldwell answered with two scores in the second period on a 34-yard TD pass from Tyler Eggers to Will Connor before receiving the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Nick Everhart and a 35-yard interception return for a TD from Eli Good. After Hampton scored again from 12 yards out in the third quarter and added the 2-point conversion run to make it 14-all, Wilkerson’s late TD lifted the Spartans to a six-point triumph.