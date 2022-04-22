H.S. ROUNDUP: Lail’s double lifts Indians past Pine Lake Prep

LENOIR — St. Stephens began the final day of the Hibriten Softball Easter Tournament with an 8-2 loss at the hands of the host Panthers on Wednesday, but bounced back with a dramatic 4-3 win over Pine Lake Prep in the next game. Hickory also faced Pine Lake Prep to wrap up the two-day event, losing by an 11-1 final in five innings.

St. Stephens (12-6 overall) finished 2-1 during the tournament, as did Hibriten (12-6) and Pine Lake Prep (7-7). Maiden (10-7) was 1-1, while Hickory (4-16) posted an 0-3 record.

In Wednesday’s opening contest, St. Stephens outhit Hibriten 5-4 but committed seven errors. Anicka McFarland had two hits for the Indians and Mia Sexton, Kaela Briggs and Kayla Berry had one apiece in support of Mayson Lail, who took the loss despite six innings of four-hit ball during which she surrendered two earned runs with 10 strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters.

On the other side, Hibriten received one hit each from Cady Ferguson, Sydney Wike, Hadlie Nichols and Katie Story. Meanwhile, pitcher Anna Reeves earned the win thanks to seven innings of two-run, five-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks.

In Wednesday’s second game, St. Stephens edged Pine Lake Prep on a walk-off two-run double from Lail in the bottom of the seventh inning. Lail had two hits for the Indians in the victory, while Chloe Henline finished with three hits, Sexton had two and McFarland, Briggs and Carmen Gooch added one apiece.

Lail was the winning pitcher against the Pride after giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits in a complete-game performance. She struck out 13 and issued no walks.

In Wednesday’s final game, Hickory only managed two hits against Pine Lake Prep. Sierra Hill doubled and Carlee Logan singled for the Red Tornadoes, who return to Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against West Iredell on Tuesday.

St. Stephens hosts Western Foothills 3A foe East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Hibriten entertains Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Alexander Central on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Bandys on Wednesday. As for Maiden, it hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton on Tuesday.

SHELBY BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Bandys 6, South Point 2: The Trojans defeated the Red Raiders in a consolation bracket game during the second day of the Shelby Baseball Tournament on Wednesday in Shelby. Terick Bumgarner pitched five innings to earn the win, while Parker Styborski covered the final two innings for Bandys, which improved to 14-6 prior to facing South Caldwell (12-6) in Thursday’s fifth-place game.

South Point (10-7) took on Piedmont (2-17) in Thursday’s seventh-place game.

CATAWBA COUNTY EASTER BASEBALL CLASSIC

Bunker Hill 3, Hickory 1: The sixth-seeded Bears defeated the fifth-seeded Red Tornadoes in a consolation game of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic on Wednesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. Bunker Hill moved to 9-9 entering Tuesday’s home game against Catawba Valley 2A foe Newton-Conover, which will be followed by next Wednesday’s road contest against nonconference East Lincoln.

Hickory (8-9) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent West Iredell on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Maiden next Wednesday.

West Lincoln 6, Newton-Conover 5: The seventh-seeded Rebels slipped past the eighth-seeded Red Devils in a consolation game of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic on Wednesday in Newton. West Lincoln improved to 9-11 prior to Tuesday’s home game against Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke, which precedes a trip to nonconference Cherryville next Wednesday.

Newton-Conover (5-12) travels to Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

TONY CAUSBY BASEBALL CLASSIC

Chase 15, Maiden 5: The Trojans nabbed a six-inning win over the Blue Devils on Wednesday’s closing day of the Tony Causby Baseball Classic at Patton High School in Morganton. Chase moved to 11-5 ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foe Patton, while Maiden dropped to 7-12 before hosting Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton on Tuesday and nonconference Hickory next Wednesday.

West Caldwell also played on Wednesday, losing to Freedom by an 11-0 score in five innings. The Warriors (1-19) host Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys on Tuesday and nonconference Avery County next Wednesday, while the Patriots (7-12) host Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Ashe County on Monday before visiting league foe Watauga on Tuesday.