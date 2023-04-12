LENOIR — The Hibriten Easter Softball Classic held its opening day on Tuesday, with St. Stephens starting the day with a 6-5 win over Burns before West Caldwell also nabbed a 6-5 victory over the Bulldogs prior to an 11-0, six-inning triumph over Hibriten. The Indians moved to 5-9 on the season, while West Caldwell improved to 13-5, the Panthers fell to 6-9 and Burns dropped to 11-5.

In the victory over Burns, St. Stephens received four hits including a home run from Anicka McFarland, who was also the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of five-run (one earned), two-hit ball with 15 strikeouts and six walks. Allie Gillmore, Brylyn McFarland and Chloe Henline added two hits apiece for the Indians, who also got one hit from Kaela Briggs.

West Caldwell picked up a walk-off win over the Bulldogs in the next game, with Madden Triplett notching a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. Then the Warriors got a three-run homer and four RBIs from Lyndsey Brookshire to go with three hits from Daylann Patterson and two hits from Danica Benge against Hibriten.

Abby Bowman was the winning pitcher for the Warriors against the Panthers, striking out 12 in a complete-game performance.

The round-robin tournament continued on Wednesday with Hibriten facing St. Stephens and Burns in back-to-back contests before the Indians took on West Caldwell in the finale.

CATAWBA COUNTY EASTER BASEBALL CLASSIC

No. 2 seed Fred T. Foard 6, No. 8 Hibriten 2: The Tigers bounced back from an opening-round loss to defeat the Panthers in a consolation game on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. Foard moved to 10-4 ahead of next Tuesday’s home game against Western Foothills 3A Conference foe West Iredell, which will be followed by a home contest against nonconference Bunker Hill next Wednesday.

Hibriten (5-11) is at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Ashe County next Tuesday before visiting nonconference Chase the following night.

No. 5 seed Bunker Hill 4, No. 6 West Lincoln 3: The Bears slipped past the Rebels in a consolation game on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a win. Ross Fickling and Skylar Marlowe each had two hits for Bunker Hill, which also got one hit apiece from Luke Fickling and Brayden Marlowe.

Tanner Kanipe pitched six innings for the Bears (8-8), surrendering a run on two hits with nine strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman. Skylar Marlowe gave up a pair of unearned runs and one hit with one strikeout, two walks and a hit batsman in the seventh.

Bunker Hill visits Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe East Burke next Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Fred T. Foard the following night, while West Lincoln (9-9) is at league opponent Newton-Conover next Tuesday before hosting nonconference Cherryville the following night.

TONY CAUSBY BASEBALL CLASSIC

Maiden 10, West Caldwell 0: The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors in five innings on Tuesday at Patton High School in Morganton, totaling 11 hits as a team behind two hits apiece from Hunter Townsend, Nick Jarosynski and Zane Williams and one hit each from Ben Woodring, Tyler Hedgepeth, Collin Chappel, Ethan Whittaker and Hayden Fleury. Jarosynski was the winning pitcher following five innings of two-hit ball during which he struck out six, walked one and hit two batters.

Maiden (11-5) faced East Burke in the fifth-place game of the Tony Causby Classic on Wednesday, while West Caldwell (0-17) took on Freedom in the seventh-place game.

SHELBY EASTER BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Crest 2, Bandys 1: The Chargers edged the Trojans in the first round of the Shelby Easter Baseball Tournament on Tuesday at Shelby High School, improving to 11-4 while dropping Bandys to 9-6. Crest faced Burns on Wednesday with a spot in Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game on the line, while the Trojans went up against Piedmont to determine who will play in Thursday’s fifth-place game.

Thursday’s fifth-place game will begin at 1:30 p.m., while the seventh-place game precedes it at 11 a.m. and the third-place game follows it at 4 p.m.