H.S. ROUNDUP: Indians, Tigers advance to WFAC finals

The St. Stephens baseball team defeated visiting East Lincoln 9-6 at home Wednesday in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament in Hickory. Julien Peissel was the winning pitcher for the second-seeded Indians, tossing five innings of four-run (two earned) ball with seven strikeouts.

Josh Barkley threw the final two innings for St. Stephens (20-5) against the third-seeded Mustangs (16-6), allowing two runs but preserving the victory for the Indians on the mound. With the win, St. Stephens earned a fourth matchup with fourth-seeded Fred T. Foard in Thursday’s championship game.

BASEBALL

Fred T. Foard 10, North Lincoln 3:

The fourth-seeded Tigers knocked off the top-seeded Knights on the road Wednesday in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A tournament in Lincolnton. Aiden Landrum led Foard with three hits, while Evan Davidson and Braxton Tramel had two apiece and Kylan Bolick and Lane Essary each registered one.

Starting pitcher Josh Swink picked up the win for Foard (15-6) thanks to 5 2/3 innings of three-run, eight-hit ball with five strikeouts and three walks, with Zac Martin notching the save following 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks. The Tigers visited second-seeded St. Stephens in Thursday’s championship game, while North Lincoln will head into the 3A state playoffs with a record of 17-5.

Hickory 10, Patton 8: The Red Tornadoes capped the regular season with a nonconference home win over the Panthers on Wednesday in Hickory, getting three hits from Henry Stewart, two apiece from Boone Herman and Dashawn Medley and one each from Eli Rose and Dean Hall. Starter Will Banks earned the win for Hickory thanks to 3 1/3 innings of four-run, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and six walks, while Blake Kiser, Deacon Young and Stewart were used in relief.

Hickory improved to 11-10, while Patton dropped to 5-16 and is scheduled to host Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foe Hendersonville today.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 8, Ashe County 3: The top-seeded Cougars collected a five-run home win over the fifth-seeded Huskies in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Wednesday in Taylorsville, with Faith Carrigan, Kenzie Church and Kirstyn Herman homering for Alexander Central in the victory. All three players had two hits for the Cougars, who also got two hits from Abby Teague and one apiece from Chesney Stikeleather, Peyton Price and Averie Presnell.

Carrigan moved to 18-2 on the season following 6 1/3 innings of one-run, five-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and one walk for Alexander Central (21-2), which hosted second-seeded South Caldwell in Thursday’s championship game. As for Ashe County, it completes the season at 5-14.

South Caldwell 5, Hibriten 1: The second-seeded Spartans took down the third-seeded Panthers in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament hosted by Alexander Central on Wednesday in Taylorsville, receiving three hits from Sydnee Bumgarner, two apiece from Kaylee Anderson and Kenley Jackson and one each from Kadie Becker and Finley Young. Meanwhile, Hibriten was limited to two hits from Cady Ferguson and one apiece from Sydney Wike and Emma Poarch.

Becker pitched all seven innings for South Caldwell (14-2), allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. On the other side, Anna Reeves gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits with one strikeout, six walks and a hit batter in six innings as Hibriten fell to 14-9.

South Caldwell traveled to top-seeded Alexander Central for Thursday’s championship game.

North Lincoln 4, St. Stephens 2: The second-seeded Knights doubled up the third-seeded Indians at home Wednesday in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A tournament in Lincolnton. Nevertheless, St. Stephens outhit North Lincoln 10-6 behind two hits apiece from Mayson Lail and Lacey Scott and one each from Shelby Dale, Brylyn McFarland, Anicka McFarland, Mia Sexton, Kayla Berry and Kaela Briggs.

Lail took the loss for the Indians (14-8) despite limiting North Lincoln (18-7) to four runs (two earned) on six hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk in six innings. Meanwhile, the Knights visited top-seeded East Lincoln in Thursday’s championship game.

East Lincoln 10, Fred T. Foard 1: The top-seeded Mustangs easily dispatched the fourth-seeded Tigers at home Wednesday in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A tournament in Denver. Riley Vogel and Sarah Leonhardt had two hits apiece for Foard, which also got one hit each from Addison Settlemyre and Kaitlyn Leonhardt.

East Lincoln (20-0) advanced to Thursday’s final round against second-seeded North Lincoln, while the Tigers dropped to 9-11.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes Central 2, St. Stephens 0: The Eagles earned a nonconference home win over the Indians on Wednesday in Moravian Falls, moving to 15-3 ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Foothills 2A Conference opponent North Wilkes. On the other side, St. Stephens dropped to 12-4-2 prior to Thursday’s road match against Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell, which will be followed by a league contest at North Iredell on Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

Nine area golfers qualify for state: Nine golfers from the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties qualified for the state tournament during regional action this week. Bandys qualified as a team thanks to a third-place finish during the 2A West Regional on Monday at Pinehurst Country Club, while Newton-Conover’s Hatley Hicks qualified as an individual.

During the 3A West Regional on Monday at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby, Fred T. Foard’s Max Cranford and Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington punched their tickets to state. Additionally, during the 4A West Regional on Monday at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville, host Alexander Central saw Aidan Hollar qualify for state and South Caldwell’s Mac Helton is set to join him.

No individual results were posted for the 4A West Regional, but during the 2A West Regional, Bandys was led by Atley Gabriel (third out of 55 total golfers; 2-over-par 73), Sam Harwell (eighth; 5-over 76), Chase Barnette (tied for 32nd; 16-over 87) and Owen Little (tied for 36th; 23-over 94) as it posted a team score of 330. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover’s Hicks shot an 8-over 79 as he tied for 13th.

During the 3A West Regional, Foard’s Cranford tied for third out of 85 total golfers with a 1-under-par 71 and Hibriten’s Whittington finished fifth with an even-par 72.

The 2A state championship is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire Golf Club in Pinehurst, while the 3A state championship takes place Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst’s No. 6 course and the 4A state championship will be held Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst’s No. 8 course. Look for a full preview of the golfers from area conferences that will compete at state in Monday’s edition of the HDR.