H.S. ROUNDUP: Indians move to 3-0 in girls lacrosse

The St. Stephens girls lacrosse team continued its strong start to the season with a 20-10 road win over Watauga on Thursday in Boone. Ella Brannock had 11 goals and four assists to lead the Indians’ offensive attack, while Katelyn McGlamery added three goals.

Additionally, Kadence Ramseyer, Klaire Starr and Kaylee McGlamery finished with two goals apiece for St. Stephens (3-0, 3-0 Conference 15), which is now 2-0 away from home in 2021. The Indians are scheduled to host T.C. Roberson on Wednesday.

The Pioneers (1-1, 1-1) will also face T.C. Roberson in their next contest, a road contest scheduled for Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 60, Fred T. Foard 57

The Cavaliers handed the Tigers their second loss in a row on the road Thursday, turning a 17-15 deficit after the first quarter into a 33-26 halftime lead. After being outscored 20-12 in the third quarter, East Burke was able to hold on for a three-point win.

Foard fell to 5-3 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while East Burke improved to 2-6 in both. The Tigers travel to West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night the Cavs host Draughn.