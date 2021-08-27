H.S. ROUNDUP: Indians grab 3-1 volleyball win over Maiden

MAIDEN — The St. Stephens volleyball team earned its second win in as many nights on Thursday, defeating Maiden in four sets to even its record at 3-3 this season. The Indians won the opening set 25-18 before falling 25-21 in the second set, then bounced back to win by respective scores of 25-19 and 25-22 in the third and fourth sets.
Julia Gnida had 16 kills, five aces, two blocks and five digs for St. Stephens, which also received 10 kills, two aces, two blocks and eight digs from Taylor Kelly to go with eight kills, one ace, five blocks and one assist from Olivia Eckard. Kelsey Plumley added seven kills, one block and one dig, while Allison Godfrey led the Indians with 25 digs and Cassi Edwards dished out a team-high 20 assists.
The Blue Devils (0-5) got 13 and 11 kills from Grace Kilby and Savannah Lail, respectively. Parker Sweet added 27 digs, while Annalee Smith added 21 digs and 27 assists.
St. Stephens visits West Iredell on Monday, while Maiden will participate in a tri-match at South Iredell also involving Davie on Saturday before traveling to East Burke on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, Lake Norman 0
The Tigers defeated the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Mooresville, winning by set scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-22. Maya Beatty registered nine kills, two aces and 12 digs for Foard, which also received seven kills and three aces from Martina Foster and seven kills from Laney Craig.
Hailey Johnston added two aces, 13 digs and 18 assists for the Tigers (4-0), who also got two aces and 12 digs from Lyndsey Warren and two aces and 11 assists from Sarah Lingle. Foard visits North Iredell on Monday before hosting West Iredell on Tuesday, while Lake Norman (1-5) hosts A.L. Brown next Thursday.
Hickory 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Red Tornadoes improved to 4-0 following a straight-set road win over the Red Devils on Thursday in Newton. Set scores were 25-16, 25-13 and 25-13.
Hickory hosts East Lincoln on Monday, while Newton-Conover visits Lincolnton next Thursday.
Hibriten 3, North Wilkes 0
The Panthers topped the Vikings in straight sets at home Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 3-3 on the season. On the other side, North Wilkes fell to 2-2.
Hibriten travels to East Wilkes on Monday, while North Wilkes is at East Surry on Tuesday.
Patton 3, East Burke 0
The Panthers swept the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Morganton, earning set victories of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-7. Patton moved to 6-0, while East Burke dropped to 0-5.
Patton hosts Polk County on Tuesday, while East Burke is at Freedom on Monday before hosting Maiden on Tuesday.
Draughn 3, Freedom 1
The Wildcats took down the Patriots in four sets on the road Thursday in Morganton. Following a 25-20 win in the opening set and a 25-18 victory in the second set, Draughn lost 25-23 in the third set before taking the fourth set by a 25-17 score.
Draughn (3-2) hosts Alexander Central on Monday before visiting Owen on Tuesday, while Freedom (2-4) hosts East Burke on Monday.
East Lincoln 3, Bandys 1
The Mustangs beat the Trojans in four sets during Thursday’s home match in Denver. East Lincoln won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-17 before falling 25-9 in the third set and winning 25-21 in the fourth set.
East Lincoln (3-1) travels to Hickory on Monday, while Bandys (2-3) is at West Lincoln on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
University Christian 3, Bunker Hill 3
The Barracudas and Bears played to a tie during a Bunker Hill home match on Thursday in Claremont. Goals for Bunker Hill came from Diego Paz, Kevin Gonzalez and Giovanni Vargas, while Christian Garcia and Thomas Gaviria recorded assists and Alan Bahena-Soto had six saves in goal.
Bunker Hill (1-0-1) hosts Forest Hills next Thursday, while University Christian (2-0-1) hosts Asheville School.
North Iredell 5, Alexander Central 0
The Cougars were shut out during Thursday’s home contest in Taylorsville, giving up one goal in the first half and four in the second half. The Raiders improved to 2-0-1, while Alexander Central is now 2-3.
North Iredell travels to Carson on Tuesday, while the Cougars host Statesville on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Lincoln 9, Maiden 0
The Knights knocked off the Blue Devils on the road Thursday in Maiden, getting singles wins from Emma Carver (8-1 over Maggie Sherrill), Anna Gore (8-3 over Emma Shokes), Madison File (9-7 over Addison Fuller), Meghan Restino (8-6 over Miranda Valerio), Natalie Gore (8-3 over Paige Lever) and Rachel Fink (8-3 over Rachel Grissom). North Lincoln also received doubles victories from the teams of Carver and Restino (8-0 over Sherrill and Shokes), Anna and Natalie Gore (8-2 over Fuller and Valerio) and Addisen Heavner and Ella Wulfhorst (8-4 over Lever and Grissom).
North Lincoln (3-0 overall) travels to South Point on Tuesday, while Maiden (0-3 overall) visits St. Stephens on Sept. 7.
JV FOOTBALL
Hickory 36, Hibriten 13
The Red Tornadoes collected a 23-point home win over the Panthers on Thursday in Hickory, improving to 1-0 while dropping Hibriten to 0-1. After allowing the Panthers to score first, Hickory responded with a touchdown pass from Brady Stober to Damarion Lee and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Ellis Chappel to grab a lead that the hosts would not relinquish.
Other TDs for Hickory came on a 5-yard pass from Stober to Jamien Little in the second quarter and runs from Chappel (68 yards), Sonny Jenkins (22 yards) and Woody Clark (22 yards) in the second half. Kwan Oates had an interception for the Red Tornadoes on defense, with Neal Jackson, Nate Mansfield, Elijah Willheim, Deke Young and Luke Holtzman also playing well for Hickory on that side of the ball.
Hickory hosts Newton-Conover next Thursday, while Hibriten entertains Wilkes Central.
Newton-Conover 12, Wilkes Central 0
The Red Devils blanked the Eagles at home Thursday in Newton, scoring TDs in each of the final two quarters to move to 1-0 on the season. On the other side, Wilkes Central fell to 0-1.
Newton-Conover travels to Hickory next Thursday, while Wilkes Central visits Hibriten.