H.S. ROUNDUP: Indians grab 3-1 volleyball win over Maiden

MAIDEN — The St. Stephens volleyball team earned its second win in as many nights on Thursday, defeating Maiden in four sets to even its record at 3-3 this season. The Indians won the opening set 25-18 before falling 25-21 in the second set, then bounced back to win by respective scores of 25-19 and 25-22 in the third and fourth sets.

Julia Gnida had 16 kills, five aces, two blocks and five digs for St. Stephens, which also received 10 kills, two aces, two blocks and eight digs from Taylor Kelly to go with eight kills, one ace, five blocks and one assist from Olivia Eckard. Kelsey Plumley added seven kills, one block and one dig, while Allison Godfrey led the Indians with 25 digs and Cassi Edwards dished out a team-high 20 assists.

The Blue Devils (0-5) got 13 and 11 kills from Grace Kilby and Savannah Lail, respectively. Parker Sweet added 27 digs, while Annalee Smith added 21 digs and 27 assists.

St. Stephens visits West Iredell on Monday, while Maiden will participate in a tri-match at South Iredell also involving Davie on Saturday before traveling to East Burke on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, Lake Norman 0