H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory's Kozischek, Holtzman among regional girls tennis qualifiers

Caroline Wills/Cassidy Caskaddon (Alexander Central) 6-1, 6-1 over West/Harrison (Watauga)

Semifinals

Nicole Kozischek/Ellie Holtzman (Hickory) 6-2, 6-2 over Ellary Maiden/Macayla Kanoy

Caroline Wills/Cassidy Caskaddon (Alexander Central) received a bye

Finals

Nicole Kozischek/Ellie Holtzman (Hickory) 6-4, 6-3 over Caroline Wills/Cassidy Caskaddon (AC)

The 3A West Regional tournament takes place next Friday at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. Look for more on all of the other regional qualifiers from the Northwestern 3A/4A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences in the Hickory Daily Record later this week.

BASEBALL Maiden 6, Lincolnton 5: The Blue Devils earned a one-run road victory over the Wolves on Friday in Lincolnton. Maiden outhit Lincolnton 7-5 behind two hits including a home run and four RBIs from Jacob Cauble, two hits and two RBIs from Brenden Harrison and one hit apiece from Spencer Floyd, Dalton James and Quinn Rembert, while James was the winning pitcher thanks to 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with six strikeouts and three walks.

Maiden ends the season at 9-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton finishes at 4-10 in both.