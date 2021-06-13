H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory's Kozischek, Holtzman among regional girls tennis qualifiers

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held its 3A girls tennis tournament this week at Hickory High School. Four singles players qualified for regionals, as did four doubles teams.
Regional qualifiers during the 3A singles tournament were Watauga’s Jillian Russert (first place), Alexander Central’s Hannah Maltba (second place), Watauga’s Amira Younce (third place) and Alexander Central’s Faith Zirkle (fourth place). Regional qualifiers during the 3A doubles tournament were Hickory’s Nicole Kozischek and Ellie Holtzman (first place), Alexander Central’s Caroline Wills and Cassidy Caskaddon (second place), Watauga’s Ellary Maiden and Macayla Kanoy (third place) and St. Stephens’ Sarah Atwood and Olivia Beane (fourth place).
Here are the round-by-round results from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s 3A girls tennis tournament:
Singles Tournament:
Round 1
Anna Spatz (St. Stephens) 6-0, 6-1 over Morgan Cardill (Freedom)
Bella Snider (Hickory) 6-4, 6-4 over Caden Rose (Freedom)
Round 2
Jillian Russert (Watauga) 6-1, 6-1 over Anna Spatz (St. Stephens)
Faith Zirkle (Alexander Central) 6-1, 6-1 over Rachel Register (Hickory)
Hannah Maltba (Alexander Central) 6-0, 6-0 over Klaire Starr (St. Stephens)
Amira Younce (Watauga) 6-0, 6-0 over Bella Snider (Hickory)
Semifinals
Jillian Russert (Watauga) 6-2, 6-2 over Faith Zirkle (Alexander Central)
Hannah Maltba (Alexander Central) 6-3, 6-2 over Amira Younce (Watauga)
Finals
Jillian Russert (Watauga) 7-5, 7-5 over Hannah Maltba (Alexander Central)
Doubles Tournament:
Round 1
Mackenzie Harper/Emmy Rogers (Alexander Central) 6-1, 6-0 over Maggie Brock/Carlie Walker (St. Stephens)
Laurel West/Katie Harrison (Watauga) 6-3, 6-0 over Berkeley Geyer/Mollie Monroe (Hickory)
Round 2
Nicole Kozischek/Ellie Holtzman (Hickory) 6-1, 6-0 over Mackenzie Harper/Emmy Rogers (Alexander Central)
Ellary Maiden/Macayla Kanoy (Watauga) 6-0, 6-0 over Hannah Throneburg/Katie Brockland (Freedom)
Sarah Atwood/Olivia Beane (St. Stephens) vs. Lee Kania/Ellie Deacon (Freedom) did not finish
Caroline Wills/Cassidy Caskaddon (Alexander Central) 6-1, 6-1 over West/Harrison (Watauga)
Semifinals
Nicole Kozischek/Ellie Holtzman (Hickory) 6-2, 6-2 over Ellary Maiden/Macayla Kanoy
Caroline Wills/Cassidy Caskaddon (Alexander Central) received a bye
Finals
Nicole Kozischek/Ellie Holtzman (Hickory) 6-4, 6-3 over Caroline Wills/Cassidy Caskaddon (AC)
The 3A West Regional tournament takes place next Friday at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. Look for more on all of the other regional qualifiers from the Northwestern 3A/4A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences in the Hickory Daily Record later this week.
BASEBALL Maiden 6, Lincolnton 5: The Blue Devils earned a one-run road victory over the Wolves on Friday in Lincolnton. Maiden outhit Lincolnton 7-5 behind two hits including a home run and four RBIs from Jacob Cauble, two hits and two RBIs from Brenden Harrison and one hit apiece from Spencer Floyd, Dalton James and Quinn Rembert, while James was the winning pitcher thanks to 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with six strikeouts and three walks.
Maiden ends the season at 9-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton finishes at 4-10 in both.