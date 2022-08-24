H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory volleyball wins 3rd straight

DENVER — The Hickory volleyball team captured its third straight win thanks to a road sweep of Lincoln Charter on Tuesday. The Red Tornadoes earned set victories of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-21.

Hickory (3-2) travels to Crest on Thursday, while the Eagles (3-1) visit Maiden tonight before facing both Newton-Conover and St. Stephens on Saturday at St. Stephens.

VOLLEYBALL

Hibriten 3, Wilkes Central 0

The Panthers defeated the Eagles in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Moravian Falls, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-23. Hibriten (2-2) hosts East Wilkes tonight before entertaining West Caldwell on Monday, while Wilkes Central (2-3) hosts South Caldwell on Thursday.

East Lincoln 3, Maiden 1

The Mustangs knocked off the Blue Devils in four sets at home Tuesday in Denver. Set scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

Maiden (1-4) received 12 kills and 13 digs from Ilysa Barr, five kills and 18 digs from Payton Miller, 10 digs and 11 assists from Annalee Smith and 10 digs and nine assists from Aleah Ikard. The Blue Devils host Lincoln Charter tonight before entertaining East Burke in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener next Tuesday, while East Lincoln (2-1) hosts Bandys on Thursday.

Patton 3, Draughn 1

The Panthers defeated the Wildcats in four sets at home Tuesday in Morganton, improving to 4-0 on the season following set scores of 19-25, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-16. Patton hosts East Burke on Thursday, while Draughn (2-1) visits South Caldwell tonight before hosting Alexander Central on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens 11, Bunker Hill 2

The Indians took down the Bears at home Tuesday in Hickory, carrying a 5-0 advantage into halftime before outscoring Bunker Hill 6-2 in the second half. St. Stephens (2-0) hosts Lincolnton on Thursday, while the Bears (1-1) entertain St. Stephens next Tuesday before traveling to South Caldwell next Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fred T. Foard 5, Burns 4

The Tigers slipped past the Bulldogs on the road Tuesday in Lawndale, receiving singles wins from the following players: Katlyn Causey (8-2 over Ava Jensen), Leah Akel (8-5 over Kylee Liverman) and Reagon Josey (8-3 over Hailey Cole).Foard also got doubles victories from the teams of Symone and Leah Akel (9-7 over Marissa Carpenter and Jensen) and Causey and Heather Wright (8-3 over Liverman and Cole).

Foard (2-1 overall) hosts Maiden today and Hibriten on Thursday, while Burns (1-1 overall) hosts Hunter Huss on Thursday.

North Lincoln 9, Alexander Central 0

The Knights moved to 3-0 on the season after blanking the Cougars on the road Tuesday in Taylorsville. North Lincoln travels to Highland Tech on Thursday, while Alexander Central (1-1) hosts South Iredell today before entertaining St. Stephens on Thursday.