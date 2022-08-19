H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory volleyball sweeps Alexander Central

Following losses to Lake Norman and Watauga in its first two matches of the 2022 season, the Hickory volleyball team notched its first win at home Wednesday in Hickory. The Red Tornadoes defeated visiting Alexander Central in straight sets, picking up set victories of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-11.

Hickory (1-2) will play its fourth consecutive home contest on Monday against Crest before traveling to Lincoln Charter on Tuesday, while the Cougars (1-1) hosted Maiden on Thursday before entertaining West Iredell on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, Maiden 0

The Indians swept the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-18. St. Stephens improved to 2-0 prior to Thursday’s home match against Forestview, which will be followed by a trip to Alexander Central next Wednesday.

Maiden (0-2) was at Alexander Central on Thursday before hosting Fred T. Foard on Monday and visiting East Lincoln on Tuesday.

South Caldwell 3, East Burke 1

The Spartans knocked off the Cavaliers in four sets at home Wednesday in Hudson, falling 25-17 in the opening set before winning the next three by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 26-24. Kadie Becker had 20 kills to lead South Caldwell, while Katherine Greene paced East Burke with eight kills.

Team leaders in blocks on Wednesday were Paige Greene of South Caldwell (2-0) with five and Aubree Grigg of East Burke (0-2) with eight, while the Spartans received five aces apiece from McKenzie Morgan and Keira Reid and the Cavs got four aces from Reese Abernethy. South Caldwell’s Sydnee Bumgarner added 26 digs to go with 18 assists from teammate Heather Williams, with East Burke receiving 15 digs from Janiyah Reinhardt Phillips and 10 assists from Caroline Pruitt.

South Caldwell hosted Wilkes Central on Thursday before visiting Patton on Monday, while East Burke hosted Patton on Thursday before entertaining Freedom next Wednesday.

<&underline>Draughn 3, Hibriten 1</&underline>

The Wildcats protected home court with a four-set win over the Panthers on Wednesday in Valdese, moving to 2-0 ahead of road contests against Patton and South Caldwell next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Meanwhile, Hibriten (1-1) hosted North Wilkes on Thursday before traveling to Wilkes Central on Tuesday.

<&underline>Avery County 3, West Caldwell 0</&underline>

The Vikings beat the Warriors in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-12. Avery (2-0) visited East Rutherford on Thursday before traveling to Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-2) visits Avery next Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

<&underline>Bandys 4, West Iredell 1</&underline>

The Trojans topped the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Statesville, building a 2-1 lead at the half before scoring two additional goals in the second half. Bandys (2-0) travels to Bessemer City on Monday, while West Iredell (0-1) hosts Elkin.

<&underline>Newton-Conover 5, Wilkes Central 1</&underline>

The Red Devils took down the Eagles on the road Wednesday in Moravian Falls, improving to 1-0 prior to Monday’s trip to Shelby. As for Wilkes Central (0-1-1), it hosts Starmount on Monday.

<&underline>South Caldwell 4, Maiden 2</&underline>

The Spartans doubled up the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Hudson. Despite the loss, Maiden got two goals from Davis Higgins, one assist apiece from Ramon Paz Martinez and Christian Rodriguez and 17 saves from goalkeeper Cooper Houser.

South Caldwell (1-0-1) traveled to St. Stephens on Thursday before hosting West Caldwell on Monday, while Maiden (0-2) entertains Cherryville on Monday.

<&underline>Hibriten 7, West Caldwell 1</&underline>

The Panthers cruised past the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, getting two goals and one assist from Johnny Pineda to go with one goal apiece from Nick Hawkins, Tyler Roberts, Shane Stevens, Miguel Ayala and Eric Meza. Gerardo Rodriguez led Hibriten with three assists, while Ammon Blanton and Ayala each added one and goalkeepers Kenyen Ferguson and Isaac Garcia combined for seven saves.

Hibriten (1-0-1) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday, while West Caldwell (0-1) is at South Caldwell.

<&underline>Freedom 6, Draughn 0</&underline>

The Patriots shut out the Wildcats on the road Wednesday in Valdese, scoring five times in the opening half before adding another goal in the second half. Freedom (2-0) hosted Patton on Thursday before visiting East Burke on Monday, while Draughn (0-2) traveled to East Burke on Thursday before hosting Patton on Monday.

<&underline>Patton 6, East Burke 0</&underline>

The Panthers blanked the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday in Icard, scoring four goals in the first half before registering two more in the second half. Patton (2-0) visited Freedom on Thursday before traveling to Draughn on Monday, while East Burke (0-2) hosted Draughn on Thursday before entertaining Freedom on Monday.