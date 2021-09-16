H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory tennis knocks off Foard

The Hickory girls tennis team defeated Fred T. Foard 7-2 at home Wednesday in Hickory, winning five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches. The Red Tornadoes improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while the Tigers fell to 2-3 and 0-1.

Winning singles competitors for Hickory were Nicole Kozischek (6-2, 6-1 over Anna Schmidt), Jonellis Heredia (6-0, 6-0 over Kaija Stodden), Berkeley Geyer (6-1, 6-3 over Maria Cody), Sarah Oetting (6-4, 2-6, 12-10 over Symone Akel) and Rachel Register (6-2, 7-6 over Roxy Sylvester, while the Red Tornadoes also received victories from the doubles teams of Kozischek and Register (8-1 over Stodden and Sylvester) and Heredia and Oetting (8-3 over Akel and Peyton Proctor). As for Foard, it got a singles win from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-2, 6-2 over Elle Holtzman) and a doubles victory from the team of Wolgemuth and Schmidt (8-6 over Holtzman and Geyer).

Hickory is at Statesville on Monday, while Foard hosts St. Stephens.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Stephens 9, Statesville 0