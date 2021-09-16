H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory tennis knocks off Foard

The Hickory girls tennis team defeated Fred T. Foard 7-2 at home Wednesday in Hickory, winning five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches. The Red Tornadoes improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while the Tigers fell to 2-3 and 0-1.
Winning singles competitors for Hickory were Nicole Kozischek (6-2, 6-1 over Anna Schmidt), Jonellis Heredia (6-0, 6-0 over Kaija Stodden), Berkeley Geyer (6-1, 6-3 over Maria Cody), Sarah Oetting (6-4, 2-6, 12-10 over Symone Akel) and Rachel Register (6-2, 7-6 over Roxy Sylvester, while the Red Tornadoes also received victories from the doubles teams of Kozischek and Register (8-1 over Stodden and Sylvester) and Heredia and Oetting (8-3 over Akel and Peyton Proctor). As for Foard, it got a singles win from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-2, 6-2 over Elle Holtzman) and a doubles victory from the team of Wolgemuth and Schmidt (8-6 over Holtzman and Geyer).
Hickory is at Statesville on Monday, while Foard hosts St. Stephens.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Stephens 9, Statesville 0
The Indians blanked the Greyhounds at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Klaire Starr (6-2, 6-0), Anna Spatz (6-0, 6-0), Camile Gasper (6-0, 6-0), Brianna Alfaro (6-0, 6-1), Sarah Starr (6-0, 6-0) and Jordan Sanderson (6-1, 6-1). St. Stephens’ doubles teams of Sanderson and Melea Sapp (8-6), Kenzie Lail and Rebecca Reyes-Mejia (8-3) and Alexis Johnson and Jovhana Lea-Barcena (8-1) were also victorious.
St. Stephens (3-4 overall, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits Fred T. Foard on Monday, while Statesville (0-1 overall, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory.
BOYS SOCCER
Maiden 3, West Lincoln 2
The Blue Devils slipped past the Rebels at home Wednesday in Maiden, getting two goals from Caleb Roundy and one goal and two assists from Davis Higgins. Max Martinez added one assist for Maiden, which also received six saves from goalkeeper Cooper Houser.
Maiden (2-3-1, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) is at West Caldwell on Monday, while West Lincoln (2-7, 0-2) travels to Bunker Hill.
Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 2
The Bears beat the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, with Kevin Gonzalez, Lawson Vang and Aiden Avila scoring for Bunker Hill and Christian Garcia notching two assists. Conner Mejia added six saves in goal for the Bears, who moved to 2-3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 2-7 and 0-2.
Bunker Hill hosts nonconference Alexander Central tonight before entertaining league foe West Lincoln on Monday, while West Caldwell hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Maiden on Monday.
St. Stephens 9, West Iredell 0
The Indians blanked the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring five times in the first half before adding four second-half goals. St. Stephens moved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A, while West Iredell is now 1-3 and 0-2.
St. Stephens travels to Fred T. Foard today before visiting North Iredell on Monday, while West Iredell hosts Foard on Monday.
Bandys 4, East Burke 0
The Trojans shut out the Cavaliers at home Wednesday in Catawba, tallying two goals in each half to improve to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, East Burke is now 2-5-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Bandys visits Lincolnton on Monday, while East Burke hosts Newton-Conover.
Lincolnton 4, Newton-Conover 1
The Wolves earned a three-goal home win over the Red Devils on Wednesday in Lincolnton, breaking a 1-all tie at the half with three second-half scores. Lincolnton improved to 4-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Newton-Conover is now 2-6-1 and 1-1.
Newton-Conover visits East Burke on Monday, while Lincolnton hosts Bandys.
East Lincoln 4, Hickory 1
The Mustangs collected a three-goal home victory over the Red Tornadoes on Wednesday in Denver, moving to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A. As for Hickory, it fell to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league action.
Hickory hosts North Lincoln on Monday, while East Lincoln travels to Statesville.
CROSS COUNTRY
Watauga girls, boys win pre-conference meet at Freedom
The Pioneers finished first in the girls’ race as well as the boys’ race during Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A pre-conference meet at Freedom High School in Morganton. On the girls’ side, Watauga came in first with 15 points ahead of second-place Freedom (81), third-place St. Stephens (82), fourth-place Ashe County (96), fifth-place Alexander Central (137), sixth-place Hibriten (153) and seventh-place South Caldwell (168).
In the boys’ race, Watauga took first with 53 points ahead of second-place Alexander Central (82), third-place St. Stephens (86), fourth-place Freedom (111), fifth-place Ashe County (113), sixth-place Draughn (120) and seventh-place South Caldwell (126).
The top 15 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows:
1. Gwendolyn Anderson (Watauga) 21:20.35
2. Sidra Miller (Watauga), 21:29.44
3. Rachel Cathey (Watauga), 21:33.41
4. Moriah Bollman (Watauga), 22:07.19
5. Sophie Beach (Watauga), 22:12.25
6. Ava Curtis (Watauga), 22:23.07
7. Brianna Anderson (Watauga), 22:51.13
8. Andriana Rink (Watauga), 22:51.89
9. Maddie Bollman (Watauga), 23:16.70
10. Emily Kanila (Freedom), 23:24.44
11. Sara Byrd Succop (Freedom), 23:35.66
12. Leah Kirksey (Freedom), 23:43.22
13. Addison Cox (St. Stephens), 24:00.02
14. Madison Austin (South Caldwell), 24:00.70
15. Evan Cronin (St. Stephens), 24:10.22
The top 15 individual finishers in the boys’ race were as follows:
1. Ethan Cannon (Watauga), 18:12.13
2. Reed Farrar (Draughn), 18:13.67
3. Joseph Hover (Freedom), 18:20.98
4. Colby Anderson (Freedom), 18:25.67
5. Colten Matthews (Alexander Central), 18:27.35
6. Micah Rushin (Watauga), 18:44.29
7. Isaac Cruz (St. Stephens), 18:53.57
8. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 19:07.39
9. Noah Farmer (Ashe County), 19:15.23
10. Grayson Lail (Alexander Central), 19:21.91
11. Ethan Campbell (Watauga), 19:46.21
12. Caleb Ledford (St. Stephens), 19:54.74
13. Levi Bowman (South Caldwell), 20:08.22
14. Joseph Cary (Ashe County), 20:08.70
15. Levi Bumgarner (Alexander Central), 20:11.51
North Lincoln will host the next meet involving Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams next Tuesday.