H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory tennis headed to state finals

The Hickory boys tennis team punched its ticket to the 3A dual state championship with a 5-4 victory over visiting South Point on Wednesday at Hickory City Park. The third-seeded Red Tornadoes won four singles matches and one doubles match to take down the fourth-seeded Red Raiders and capture the 3A West Regional title.

At No. 1 singles, Hickory’s Griffin Lovern defeated James Dover 6-1, 6-6 (4-7), 10-6. Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes’ Costen Holtzman won 6-0, 6-3 over Shiv Patel at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles player Clint Powers knocked off Zachary Cunningham by a 6-2, 6-2 score.

Lewis Tate added a win for Hickory (14-0) at No. 4 singles, topping Dylan Nicks 6-2, 6-3. But in the remaining singles matches, South Point’s Brandon Cunningham beat Maddox McCleur 6-2, 6-1 and the Red Raiders’ Trey Baker earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Parker Yount.

The team of Lovern and Holtzman gave Hickory an 8-2 win over Dover and Cunningham at No. 1 doubles, while South Point’s Patel and Baker defeated Powers and Tate 8-6 at No. 2 doubles. In the remaining doubles match, the Red Raiders’ duo of Nicks and Cunningham took down McCleur and Yount by an 8-2 final.

Hickory will battle seventh-seeded Carrboro (18-2) in Saturday’s state title match at Burlington Tennis Center. The Jaguars defeated ninth-seeded Terry Sanford 5-1 to win the 3A East title.

Saturday’s match between Hickory and Carrboro will begin at 9:30 a.m. unless it is moved to the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro due to inclement weather. If the match ends up being played indoors, it will start at 8:30 a.m.

South Point ends the season at 14-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 3, Maiden 2

The Red Devils topped the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Newton, receiving two goals from Lilly Gargis and one from Andrea Ozuna to go with one assist each from Briseyda Vasquez and Madeline Loy. Both of Maiden’s goals came from Liz Mroz, with Stephanie Ramirez supplying one assist.

Newton-Conover ends the regular season at 12-7-2 overall and 10-3-1 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, while Maiden will enter the 2A state playoffs with an overall record of 12-5-1 and a league mark of 9-4-1.

Bandys 10, Bunker Hill 1

The Trojans knocked off the Bears at home Wednesday in Catawba, carrying a 4-1 lead into halftime before scoring six times in the second half. Bandys improved to 12-3-3 overall and 9-3-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bunker Hill finishes the season at 1-15 and 1-13.

East Burke 2, West Caldwell 0

The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, with Piper Chapman and Ashley Hernandez scoring goals for East Burke and Alia Castrejon and Lily Jantes-Moya dishing out assists. Goalkeeper Chloe Cook finished with six saves for East Burke, which moved to 8-9-2 overall and 7-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 1-20 and 1-13.

BOYS GOLF

Bandys ties for eighth, others compete as individuals

The only school in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area to compete as a team during the state golf tournament this past Monday and Tuesday, Bandys tied Washington for eighth out of 12 teams during the 2A championship match at Foxfire Golf Club in Pinehurst. The Trojans finished with a two-round score of 140-over-par — five shots behind seventh-place Salisbury (135-over) — while East Surry won the state title after finishing 78-over.

Individually, Bandys was led by Atley Gabriel’s two-day total of 161 (17-over), with Owen Little totaling 183 strokes to go with 185 from Chase Barnette and 187 from Sam Harwell. Other 2A participants from schools in area conferences included East Burke’s Sam Mace (tied for eighth with a 12-over 156), West Lincoln’s Lawson Harkey (tied for 11th with a 14-over 158 and Newton-Conover’s Hatley Hicks (tied for 25th with a 22-over 166).

In the 3A championship at Pinehurst No. 6, Freedom’s Alex Bock tied for ninth with a 9-over 153, while Fred T. Foard’s Max Cranford tied for 19th with a 13-over 157 and Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington tied for 24th with a 14-over 158.

Finally, in the 4A championship at Pinehurst No. 8, Alexander Central’s Aidan Hollar tied for 64th with a 28-over 172 and South Caldwell’s Mac Helton finished 81st with a 35-over 179.