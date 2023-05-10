The Hickory boys tennis team and the Fred T. Foard boys golf team both won regional championships in recent days. The Red Tornadoes had doubles teams finish first and second during the 3A West Regional tennis tournament at Hickory City Park on Friday and Saturday, while the Tigers won the 3A West Regional golf tournament at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton on Monday. In addition, St. Stephens’ Ajay Swisher was the singles runner-up during the 3A West tennis tournament and teammates Jackson VanBeurden and Bradley Markland finished fourth in the doubles bracket, and all three players will join Hickory’s doubles teams of Griffin Lovern and Graham Powers and Clint Powers and Will Moore at state.

Lovern and Graham Powers were the 3A West doubles champions, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Freedom’s Bryan Gonzalez and Henry Beal in the opening round before taking down North Buncombe’s Derek Gilliland and Oliver Manske by the same score in the quarterfinals. They added a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Franklin’s Jack Sgro and Mica Jacobs in the semifinals, then defeated Clint Powers and Moore 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match.

Prior to the loss to Lovern and Graham Powers, Clint Powers and Moore defeated South Point’s Asher Dover and Kennedy Miller, West Henderson’s Mason Pittman and Alex Keever and St. Stephens’ VanBeurden and Markland. The latter team advanced to the semifinals courtesy of victories over North Gaston’s Avery Cotton and Isaiah Ewing and Smoky Mountain’s Ben Mathews and William Selby.

Swisher defeated Hibriten’s Wade VanHorne 6-0, 6-0 in Round 1, knocked off Smoky Mountain’s Derek Hinkle 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and was victorious over West Henderson’s Julian Stolevski by a 6-1, 6-2 score in the semifinals. However, Swisher lost to West Henderson’s Drake Gallian 6-4, 6-1 in the championship match.

The 3A state tennis tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday at Burlington Tennis Center.

As for the 3A West Regional golf tournament, it saw Foard post a winning score of 294 (6-over-par) to finish three strokes ahead of runner-up Stuart Cramer. Twelve schools posted team scores.

Individually, the Tigers’ Jaydon DelVechio finished first with a 4-under-par 68. Teammate Brewer Lael tied for second with a 70, while David Gee tied for fifth with a 73 and Reid Essary tied for 38th with an 83. Foard’s Grant Edwards added an 86 to tie for 54th out of 81 total competitors.

Foard will take part in next week’s 3A state tournament at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club’s Red Fox Course in Jackson Springs. Play begins on Monday and continues on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Maiden’s Houser advances to 2A state tournament: The Blue Devils’ Cooper Houser finished fourth during the 2A West Regional tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, punching his ticket to the 2A state tournament in the process. Houser defeated Patton’s Coley Welch 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round before knocking off Lincoln Charter’s Connor Milligan 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Following a 6-0, 6-1 loss to eventual regional champion Billy Mac Clement of R-S Central in the semifinals, Houser fell 6-1, 6-3 at the hands of Lincolnton’s Piero Rovalino in the third-place match. But the top four finishers move on to state competition, so Houser will continue his season at the state tournament on Friday at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 9, Bunker Hill 1: The Red Devils defeated the Bears on the road Monday in Claremont, improving to 12-6 overall and 10-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of today’s regular-season finale at Maiden. On the other side, Bunker Hill dropped to 0-16 overall and 0-13 in league play entering today’s home match against Bandys.

Bandys 5, West Caldwell 0: The Trojans shut out the Warriors at home Monday in Catawba, scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second half. Bandys (14-2-2, 9-2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill today before visiting West Caldwell (3-16, 3-9) on Thursday.

The Warriors will also be in action today at East Burke.

Alexander Central 5, South Caldwell 1: The Cougars topped the Spartans on the road Monday in Hudson, turning a 1-all tie at the half into a four-goal victory. Alexander Central (12-6-1, 3-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits Hibriten tonight before hosting nonconference West Iredell on Thursday, while South Caldwell (5-13-1, 0-9) host Ashe County tonight.

Watauga 2, Hibriten 1: The Pioneers took down the Panthers at home Monday in Boone. Despite the loss, Hibriten got a goal from Bryanna Giron and nine saves from goalkeeper Rylee Conard.

Watauga (13-2-1, 8-0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Freedom tonight, while Hibriten (11-4-4, 7-1-1) has a home match against Alexander Central.

Lincolnton 2, Maiden 1: The Wolves knocked off the visiting Blue Devils in overtime on Monday in Lincolnton, with each team scoring in the opening half before Lincolnton won the contest thanks to a goal in the second 10-minute overtime period. Lincolnton (10-5-3, 8-3-2 Catawba Valley 2A) is at West Lincoln today, while Maiden (9-6-3, 7-4-2) hosts Newton-Conover.