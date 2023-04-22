The Hickory boys tennis team completed a perfect regular season with a 9-0 home win over North Carolina School of Science and Math-Morganton on Thursday in Hickory, honoring seniors Jack Nexsen, Ben Howard, Keller Armstrong, Parker Yount and Griffin Lovern before shutting out the Unicorns. Following Thursday’s match, the Red Tornadoes are now 13-0 and the Unicorns are 8-5-1.

In singles action, Hickory’s Lovern defeated Davin Hyche 6-1, 6-2, while Graham Powers earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sai Choutha and Clint Powers beat Jith Nambar 6-1, 6-4. Nexsen was victorious by a 6-2, 6-2 score over Bryan Huang, with Yount defeating Landon Pierron 6-3, 6-3 and Will Moore collecting a 6-2, 6-1 win over Andrew Lord.

Victorious doubles teams for the Red Tornadoes included Howard and Lovern (8-2 over Hyche and Nambar), Nexsen and Moore (8-2 over Choutha and Huang) and Watts Tate and Armstrong (8-2 over Pierron and Ellis Waitz).

Hickory will participate in next week’s Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament at North Lincoln High School.

BOYS TENNIS

Bandys 9, Bunker Hill 0: The Trojans shut out the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, nabbing their 11th straight win since a season-opening loss to St. Stephens to improve to 11-1 overall and 7-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play ahead of next week’s league tournament at Maiden High School. As for Bunker Hill, Thursday’s loss dropped its overall record to 5-5 and its Catawba Valley 2A mark to 4-3.

Singles winners for Bandys included Josh Cross (6-1, 6-1 over Adrian Cruz Angeles), Jeremiah Cockman (6-0, 6-2 over Carlos Andrade Chavez), Noah Cockman (6-2, 6-4 over Jarrett Robins), Gabriel Wright (6-0, 6-1 over Qute Yang), Chris Moore (6-2, 6-2 over Tyler Fox) and Aiden Brittain (6-0, 6-0 over Ian Smith), while victorious doubles teams were Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-5 over Angeles and Fox), Noah Cockman and Kevin Rodriguez (8-4 over Yang and Chavez) and the Trojans’ No. 3 doubles team, which didn’t have names listed on MaxPreps.com but won by an 8-0 score.

St. Stephens 8, Fred T. Foard 1: The Indians defeated the Tigers on the road Thursday in Newton, moving to 11-1 overall and 5-1 in Western Foothills 3A matches while dropping Foard to 3-6 and 1-5. Both teams will take part in next week’s league tournament at North Lincoln High School.

St. Stephens received singles victories from Ajay Swisher, Jackson VanBeurden, Bradley Markland, Troy Harper and Jacob Ward, while winning doubles teams included Walker and Swisher, Harper and Markland and Jackson VanBeurden and Noah VanBeurden. On the other side, Foard’s only win came from Aiden Ollis at No. 2 singles.

Maiden 7, Newton-Conover 2: The Blue Devils topped the Red Devils on the road Thursday in Newton, getting singles wins from Cooper Houser (6-2, 6-2 over Alex Furr), Will Stover (6-0, 6-2 over Ben Tepper), Will Eneix (6-0, 6-0 over Harlan Sterling), Keller Thomas (6-0, 6-2 over Bryce Bookhart) and Dalton Berg (6-0, 7-5) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Houser and Eneix (8-0 over Furr and Tepper) and Stover and Berg (8-4 over Bookhart and Luis Correa Orellana). Meanwhile, Newton-Conover got a singles win from Nathan Lingle (6-1, 2-6, 10-7 over Donald Yang) and a doubles victory from the team of Sterling and Lingle (9-7 over Thomas and Hunter Williams).

Maiden (8-5, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A) will host next week’s league tournament, which the Red Devils (2-7, 2-5) are scheduled to attend.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 4, West Lincoln 0: The Trojans blanked the Rebels on the road Thursday in Lincolnton, scoring once in the opening half before adding three goals in the second half. Bandys (9-1-2, 5-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference Challenger Early College on Monday before entertaining East Burke on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (5-9-1, 1-6-1) hosts Maiden on Tuesday.

Newton-Conover 5, West Caldwell 1: The Red Devils defeated the visiting Warriors on Thursday in Newton, with Lilly Gargis, Alyssa Frazier and Britchelle Santos each recording one goal and one assist to go with one goal apiece from Andrea Fong and Andrea Ozuna and one assist from Kyndra Jimenez. Newton-Conover (9-4, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Lincolnton on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (2-12, 2-5) hosts Bunker Hill.

Maiden 1, East Burke 1: The Blue Devils traveled to Icard on Thursday and left with a tie. Maiden (6-3-3, 4-1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (8-4-2, 4-2-2) travels to Bandys.

Lincolnton 3, Bunker Hill 0: The Wolves shut out the Bears at home Thursday in Lincolnton, improving to 5-4-3 overall and 3-2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 0-11 and 0-8. Lincolnton hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, with Bunker Hill traveling to West Caldwell.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 14, St. Stephens 8: The Red Tornadoes took down the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory to move to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play entering Friday’s road game against North Lincoln, which will be followed by Tuesday’s home contest against Patton. As for St. Stephens (4-8, 4-6 in conference), it visits North Lincoln on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 16, St. Stephens 10: Britt Rumbaugh scored six goals and added one assist as the Red Tornadoes knocked off the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory. Hickory also received four goals from Peter Zagaroli, three goals and two assists from Jackson Neal, two goals and three assists from Colin Day, one goal from Jeremiah Johnson and seven saves from Jackson Fox in goal.

St. Stephens (10-7, 6-5 in conference) got five goals and two assists from Gavin Davis, five goals from Griffin Davis, two assists from Jackson Pendleton and one assist each from Sam Harris and Tryston Sylvester. Goalie Nicholas Treadway added 10 saves for the Indians, who travel to North Lincoln on Tuesday.

Hickory (9-3, 8-2) hosts Patton on Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bunker Hill boys finish first during home meet: The Bears hosted several other teams on Thursday in Claremont, with their boys’ squad posting a first-place score of 119 points and Ashe County’s girls winning with 150.5 points. Other scores on the boys’ side saw West Lincoln finish second with 91.25 points, Ashe County (85.25) take third, Mountain Island Charter (85) finish fourth, Lincoln Charter (77) come in fifth, Lincolnton (57) take sixth, Hickory Christian Academy (51) finish seventh, Patton (30) come in eighth, R-S Central (29.5) finish ninth, Davidson Day (15) take 10th and Newton-Conover (10) come in 11th.

On the girls’ side, Mountain Island Charter was the runner-up with 112 points, while R-S Central came in third with 101.5. West Lincoln totaled 80 points to finish fourth, Hickory Christian Academy was fifth with 50.5, Davidson Day had 38 to finish sixth, Newton-Conover had 37 to take seventh and Lincolnton (31), Lincoln Charter (28) and Bunker Hill (19.5) finished eighth through 10th.

Individual winners in each event were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: West Lincoln, 14:59.38

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Patton, 9:02.80

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Natalie Patton (Mountain Island), 15.96 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 15.28 seconds

Girls’ 100 meters: Cloey Jenkins (R-S Central), 12.90 seconds

Boys’ 100 meters: Benjamin Patton (Mountain Island), 11.19 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Ashe County, 1:53.34

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: West Lincoln, 1:33.84

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Cate Hata (Hickory Christian), 5:36.91

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Noah Farmer (Ashe County), 4:52.59

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 53.08 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Lincoln Charter, 45.51 seconds

Girls’ 400 meters: Cloey Jenkins (R-S Central), 1:00.29

Boys’ 400 meters: Matthew Radin (Lincoln Charter), 51.84 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Jamya Mosley (R-S Central), 53.81 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Brandon Wright (Lincoln Charter), 42.65 seconds

Girls’ 800 meters: Abilene Dollar (Ashe County), 2:32.34

Boys’ 800 meters: Josh Horniman (Bunker Hill), 2:09.28

Girls’ 200 meters: Cloey Jenkins (R-S Central), 27.09 seconds

Boys’ 200 meters: Benjamin Patton (Mountain Island), 22.76 seconds

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 11:19.09

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Tucker Caulder (Lincoln Charter), 10:18.99

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Mountain Island, 4:30.55

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: West Lincoln, 3:43.26

Girls’ high jump: Paige Overcash (Ashe County), 5 feet 2 inches

Boys’ high jump: Elijah Burnett (Lincoln Charter), 6 feet

Girls’ pole vault: Alayna Stewart (Hickory Christian), 9 feet

Boys’ pole vault: Alan Morales (Bunker Hill), 9 feet 6 inches

Girls’ long jump: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 15 feet, 0.5 inches

Boys’ long jump: Devin Brice (Bunker Hill), 20 feet 7 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 32 feet 4 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Ty Ikard (Hickory Christian), 40 feet, 2.5 inches

Girls’ shot put: Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County), 36 feet 1 inch

Boys’ shot put: Ashton Miller (Mountain Island), 43 feet 6 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County), 133 feet 7 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Kade Brown (Ashe County), 127 feet

Bandys also hosted a track and field meet on Thursday in Catawba, although no team scores were posted on MileSplit.com. Maiden, West Caldwell, University Christian, East Burke and Hunter Huss were the other schools in attendance.

Individual winners in each event were as follows:

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bandys, 9:13.36

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Anthony Reynolds (Hunter Huss), 16.47 seconds

Boys’ 100 meters: Nigel Ransby (West Caldwell), 11.44 seconds

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Hunter Huss, 1:31.43

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Winford Batten (Bandys), 5:29.74

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: West Caldwell, 45.82 seconds

Boys’ 400 meters: Zamarius Gladden (Hunter Huss), 53.23 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Anthony Reynolds (Hunter Huss), 43.22 seconds

Boys’ 800 meters: Christian Barnette (Hunter Huss), 2:20.54

Boys’ 200 meters: Nigel Ransby (West Caldwell), 23.04 seconds

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Elijah Baker (East Burke), 11:56.68

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Hunter Huss, 3:38.66

Boys’ shot put: Michael Hathcock (East Burke), 46 feet 2 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Luke Wilson (East Burke), 140 feet 8 inches

Boys’ long jump: Chase Cooke (Bandys), 20 feet, 1.5 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Ian Cox (East Burke), 40 feet 8 inches

Boys’ high jump: Ian Cox (East Burke), 6 feet 2 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Kage Hefner (Bandys), 14 feet

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: East Burke, 12:01.97

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Raelle Brown (Bandys), 17.78 seconds

Girls’ 100 meters: Emmonie Haith (East Burke), 13.46 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:59.76

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Lexi Matthews (Bandys), 6:16.04

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Bandys, 53.95 seconds

Girls’ 400 meters: Kaylin Foster (Bandys), 1:05.68

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Ariyah Graham (Hunter Huss), 54.98 seconds

Girls’ 800 meters: Meah Walsh (East Burke), 2:42.69

Girls’ 200 meters: Ariyah Graham (Hunter Huss), 28.42 seconds

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Lexi Matthews (Bandys), 14:07.76

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:33.97

Girls’ shot put: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 32 feet, 9.5 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 112 feet 6 inches

Girls’ long jump: Mika Langdon (Bandys), 16 feet 7 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Sophie Seeger (Maiden), 31 feet 2.5 inches

Girls’ high jump: Mika Langdon (Bandys), 5 feet

Girls’ pole vault: Geneva Lynch (Bandys), 7 feet